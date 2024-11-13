Air pollution found to be a "critical" risk factor for autism

Recent research highlights the link between air pollution and an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children, particularly those with a genetic predisposition.

The study explores the role of nitric oxide (NO) and other pollutants in triggering complex biological responses that can impact neurodevelopment.

The research was led by Dr. Haitham Amal, head of the Laboratory of Neuromics, Cell Signaling, and Translational Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

“Meeting families and children with autism in Boston during my time at MIT inspired me to focus on a single goal: to help develop biological diagnostics and treatment for autism spectrum disorder,” Amal said.

This encounter shaped his career, leading him to investigate the ways environmental and genetic factors combine to influence ASD risk.

Pollution’s impact on neurodevelopment

Air pollution contains several harmful elements, including particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and ozone. These pollutants, when inhaled, can bypass the blood-brain barrier, leading to inflammation and changes in neural functioning.

The research emphasizes how particles such as PM2.5 – microscopic particles from sources like construction and car exhaust – and NO products can cross the placenta, directly impacting fetal brain development.

“My lab has shown that nitric oxide plays a major role in ASD,” Amal said, highlighting NO’s key role in brain health.

The review notes how urban areas with high pollution levels, such as Phoenix, San Jose, and Eugene, expose residents, particularly expectant mothers, to levels of pollution that may impact early childhood development.

A report from the American Lung Association shows that 39 percent of the U.S. population lives in areas with concerning air quality, which, combined with genetic predispositions, could be a driving factor behind rising autism rates.

Pollution exposure and biological pathways

The review presents evidence of several biological pathways that may link pollution exposure to increased autism risk.

Nitrosative stress and nitric oxide

Nitrosative stress caused by NO has been shown to affect neurological development. This was one of Dr. Amal’s foundational discoveries.

Neuroinflammation and oxidative stress

Inhaled pollutants can prompt inflammation within the brain, which interferes with nerve development, potentially contributing to the behavioral symptoms associated with autism.

Neurotransmitter disruption

Pollutants may interrupt the balance of crucial brain chemicals like dopamine and norepinephrine, which play a role in decision-making and overall cognitive development.

The experts reviewed studies on both human and animal models to examine these biological effects, linking the presence of certain pollutants to changes in neural functioning.

The findings show that pollutants, particularly NO, can cross the placenta and directly affect the fetus.

This sensitivity during prenatal and early childhood development stages, when the brain is rapidly growing, makes the body especially vulnerable to external factors.

Convergence of genetics and environment

Autism has a strong genetic component, with estimates suggesting that 40-80% of cases may have a genetic basis. However, the scientists argue that genetics alone cannot explain the condition’s rising prevalence.

“The timing of exposure appears crucial, with heightened vulnerability during prenatal development and early childhood,” Amal explained.

The review suggests that while a genetic predisposition to autism can increase sensitivity to pollutants, environmental triggers – especially air pollution – may interact with genetics to further elevate autism risk.

A separate Harvard study showed that exposure to fine particulate matter early in life may increase the risk of autism by up to 64 percent, and prenatal exposure may elevate risk by 31 percent.

This interaction between genes and environment presents a new model for understanding autism’s etiology.

Early interventions for at-risk populations

As air quality deteriorates with urban expansion, there is an urgent need to assess pollution’s impact on vulnerable populations.

Amal’s findings suggest that governments may need to adjust urban planning and pollution monitoring to safeguard prenatal health.

The study also points to future research opportunities, particularly in developing biomarkers for early ASD detection.

By identifying specific indicators of pollution-related neurological stress, doctors may one day be able to screen infants and at-risk populations with greater accuracy.

“Different kinds of neurological disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, can be associated with this environmental factor,” Amal said.

His team is examining whether combining genetic and environmental data can improve diagnostics, which could enable earlier intervention for at-risk populations.

Pollution and autism prevalence

The study calls for extensive research to explore how various pollutants impact brain development.

“The research suggests that individuals with genetic predisposition to ASD may be more vulnerable to the harmful effects of air pollution exposure,” Amal said.

As ASD prevalence rises worldwide, this research may drive the development of preventive policies, such as targeted air quality monitoring in cities.

In addition, Amal’s work highlights the need for preventive strategies in communities facing heightened pollution levels.

His insights may prompt city planners, healthcare providers, and families to prioritize air quality improvements, especially in high-risk areas.

Pollution and neurological disorders

Amal’s pioneering work not only contributes to autism research but has implications for other neurological conditions.

The connections he draws between nitric oxide, ASD, and Alzheimer’s disease suggest shared molecular pathways. By addressing NO-related neuroinflammation, treatments may eventually target multiple brain conditions.

The study ultimately underscores the power of interdisciplinary research in addressing complex conditions like autism.

As Amal concludes, his laboratory’s commitment to examining environmental factors alongside genetic predispositions could significantly impact the landscape of neurological disorder treatment, benefiting both current and future generations.

The study is published in the journal Brain Medicine.

