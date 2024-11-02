Air pollution is harming kids’ memory and learning

As we move forward in the 21st century, it’s becoming clearer that the air we breathe is having an impact on us, well beyond just our lungs.

In a new study from the University of Southern California (USC), experts found that a particular component of air pollution is linked to poor learning and memory in children. The same component is also associated with Alzheimer’s and dementia in adults.

PM2.5 and its components

So, what is this worrying part of our air? It is most commonly known as PM2.5. This refers to particulate matter that is less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. These particles are a mixture of dust, soot, organic compounds, and metals.

Due to their small size, PM2.5 particles from air pollution can travel deeply into our lungs, bypass the blood-brain barrier, and potentially cause serious memory and health problems.

One particular component of PM2.5, called ammonium nitrate, has caught the attention of scientists. It forms when ammonia gas, which is produced by agricultural activities, and nitric acid, produced by burning fossil fuels, react in the atmosphere.

Air pollution’s impact on memory

The research was led by Megan Herting, an associate professor of population and public health sciences at the Keck School of Medicine at USC.

“Our study highlights the need for detailed research on particulate matter sources and chemical components,” said Herting. “It suggests that understanding these nuances is crucial for informing air quality regulations and understanding long-term neurocognitive effects.”

How did this study come about? Herting has been working with data from the largest brain study across America, known as the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study (ABCD), for several years.

The goal of the research was to understand the potential effects of air pollution on the brain.

Sources of pollution

The primary source of PM2.5 is fossil fuel combustion, especially within urban areas. However, other sources such as wildfires, agriculture, marine aerosols, and chemical reactions also play a critical role.

Herting and her team previously studied the overall impact of PM2.5 on cognition in children and didn’t find a significant connection.

In this recent study, the team used statistical techniques to look at 15 chemical components in PM2.5 and their sources individually. That’s when ammonium nitrate, a chemical compound usually resulting from agricultural and farming activities, emerged as a surprising culprit.

Ammonium nitrate and memory

“No matter how we examined it, on its own or with other pollutants, the most robust finding was that ammonium nitrate particles were linked to poorer learning and memory,” said Herting. “That suggests that overall PM2.5 is one thing, but for cognition, it’s a mixture effect of what you’re exposed to.”

This revelation highlights the need for reducing the overall quantity of PM2.5, as well as understanding its composition and the effects of its specific components.

Protecting children from air pollution

The findings carry substantial implications for public health policies. Considering the diverse components of PM2.5, blanket regulations may not be as effective as policies that target specific pollutants like ammonium nitrate.

Policymakers could consider enforcing stricter emission controls on agricultural practices and industries known for high ammonia emissions.

Furthermore, implementing educational programs to heighten public awareness about the sources and risks associated with particulate matter can empower communities to support and adapt to these regulatory changes.

These informed approaches can pave the way for improved air quality standards and, consequently, better health outcomes.

Research on air pollution and memory

The study opens new avenues for research into the molecular mechanisms by which ammonium nitrate impacts cognitive functions.

Future studies could explore the biological pathways affected by this compound in air pollution and delineate its interactions within the memory and overall brain. Longitudinal research initiatives might help uncover how exposure to different PM2.5 components over a lifetime contributes to cognitive decline in old age.

Additionally, exploring geographic and seasonal variations in particulate matter composition can provide insights into regional vulnerabilities and help tailor interventions more effectively.

Mental health and public well-being

These scientific endeavors will be crucial for crafting policies that effectively safeguard mental health and public well-being in an era of rapidly changing environmental dynamics.

So what’s next for these researchers? They intend to explore how these mixtures and sources of air pollution may link with individual memory variations and brain phenotypes during child and adolescent development.

This research is important for our children’s health and the future of our planet. The findings could lead to changes in air quality and public health policies.

The study is published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–