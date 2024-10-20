Air pollution linked to a surge in hospital emergency visits

It is no longer news that our environment – specifically the air we breathe – is under tremendous assault from pollution. Recent research has now linked increased levels of air pollution to a rise in the number of patients being treated in hospital emergency departments.

Even more interestingly, this correlation is noticeable even when the levels of pollution stay within the guidelines set by the World Health Organization. This paints a concerning picture about the impact of pollution on public health.

Air pollution and hospital visits

The findings of the investigation, recently presented at the European Emergency Medicine Congress, are shedding new light on the growing concern of air pollution.

The study reveals significant connections between air pollution and rising cases of trauma, respiratory difficulty, and skin conditions.

Air pollution’s impact on healthcare

The research was carried out by a team of scientists based at the University of Florence and Careggi University Hospital, Florence, Italy, and was led by Dr Andrea Rossetto, an emergency medicine resident and PhD student at Queen Mary University of London.

The team’s focus was to establish the impact of air pollution variation on the overall workload in emergency departments of hospitals.

“We know that air pollution is damaging for health, especially in terms of breathing and lung diseases, and this is likely to have an impact on our health services,” said Dr. Rossetto.

“However, there is limited evidence on the impact of fluctuations in air pollution on the overall workload in the emergency department.”

Focus of the study

The team, with the aid of Dr. Alessio Gnerucci from the Department of Physics and Astronomy, collected patient data from those admitted to the emergency department at Careggi University Hospital between 2019 and 2022.

Overall, the data represented 307,279 patient visits. This information was then juxtaposed against data detailing daily levels of particulate matter in air pollution – specifically PM2.5 and PM10 – in the air near patients’ homes, 30 days prior to their hospital visit.

Air pollution and health emergencies

The results showed a 10-15% rise in daily patient visits to the ER after an increase in PM2.5 and PM10 levels.

Specifically, cases of trauma, respiratory complications and skin conditions spiked following periods of higher air pollution.

Trauma related to pollution tended to affect a younger demographic, while older patients (over 65) experienced more respiratory issues connected to poor air quality.

The team discovered a robust correlation between elevated particulate matter levels and ER visits. Traffic accidents were a leading cause for trauma patients, and traffic is a major contributor to urban air pollution.

Thus, it is plausible that heavy traffic is indirectly and directly responsible for the surge in trauma and respiratory cases.

Further research is needed

While the findings offer insightful correlations, the researchers acknowledge that more studies are needed to confirm if this relationship between air pollution and ER visits exists in other hospitals, including impacts on children who are typically more susceptible to the effects of pollution.

The research team also plans to explore the influence of other pollutants and weather patterns on emergency department visits, not just in terms of overall workload but also particular diseases.

Hospital burdens of air pollution

“This study adds to existing evidence that air pollution, even at concentrations within WHO guidelines, is harmful to our health and our health services,” said Dr. Barbra Backus, an emergency physician in The Netherlands, who was not involved with the research.

“Understanding this link could allow hospitals to prepare for surges in patient numbers and take action to reduce overcrowding in the emergency department.”

To protect public health and reduce hospital burdens, steps must be taken to minimize emission levels and reduce exposure to air pollution.

This growing body of evidence hughlights the urgent need for policymakers to implement stricter air quality regulations and promote sustainable urban planning.

By addressing the root causes of air pollution, such as vehicle emissions and industrial discharges, communities can work towards creating healthier environments.

Collaborative efforts between government agencies, healthcare providers, and environmental scientists are crucial in developing comprehensive strategies to combat the adverse effects of air pollution on human health.

