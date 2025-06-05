Airborne DNA can track wildlife, diseases - and even drugs

Beyond the lively music and familiar clink of pint glasses, the air in Dublin carries something far less visible: fragments of DNA.

A new study has revealed that genetic material from plants, animals, microbes – and even traces of illicit drugs like cannabis and poppy – can be found drifting through the city’s atmosphere.

This discovery showcases the expanding possibilities of environmental DNA, or eDNA – genetic material collected not from an animal or plant itself, but from the surrounding environment.

Airborne DNA holds clues to life

The new research shows that even the air we breathe contains enough stray DNA to map out species in the area, track disease pathogens, and detect chemical signatures from human activity.

David Duffy is a professor of wildlife disease genomics at the University of Florida. Professor Duffy and his team originally developed their eDNA tools to study sea turtle populations by analyzing samples from water, sand, and soil.

“The level of information that’s available in environmental DNA is such that we’re only starting to consider what the potential applications can be, from humans, to wildlife, to other species that have implications for human health,” said Professor Duffy.

What airborne DNA can reveal

Housed at the University of Florida, the Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience has since broadened its methods to extract and analyze DNA from nearly any environment – including air.

This DNA, invisible to the naked eye, doesn’t just rest on surfaces or float downstream. It also exists freely in the air. The researchers discovered that simple air filters, run for hours or days, could collect large amounts of informative genetic material.

“When we started, it seemed like it would be hard to get intact large fragments of DNA from the air. But that’s not the case. We’re actually finding a lot of informative DNA,” said Professor Duffy.

“That means you can study species without directly having to disturb them, without ever having to see them. It opens up huge possibilities to study all the species in an area simultaneously, from microbes and viruses all the way up to vertebrates like bobcats and humans.”

Tracking pathogens to pollen

As a real-world test, Duffy’s lab set up airborne DNA collection devices in Dublin. The filters picked up traces of hundreds of human pathogens – including viruses and bacteria – floating in the city’s air.

Such monitoring could prove crucial in early detection of disease outbreaks or understanding how infections spread through populations.

The same method can also detect environmental allergens more precisely than current technologies. From pollen to peanut particles, the ability to pinpoint allergens could transform how doctors advise patients or how public health agencies issue warnings.

Wildlife monitoring without disturbance

Beyond the urban setting, Duffy’s team also tested their approach in the wilds of Florida. There, air filters collected DNA from animals as elusive as bobcats and as small as spiders.

Remarkably, the DNA revealed not only the presence of these animals, but also where they came from – providing location data without relying on sighting reports, camera traps, or scat samples.

Such precision could be a game-changer for conservation. When trying to protect endangered species, knowing their geographic origin can be as critical as knowing their current location.

By tracking this data through the air, scientists can study animals that are rare, shy, or difficult to observe – without ever disturbing them.

Speed, simplicity, and global access

Perhaps just as impressive as the scope of detection is the speed and affordability of the technique. Duffy’s team showed that a single researcher could analyze all the DNA in an air sample in about a day.

The process uses compact lab equipment and cloud-based software, lowering the barriers for researchers around the world.

This accessibility makes it possible to deploy eDNA monitoring across ecosystems and cities without requiring vast scientific infrastructure. But with that power comes responsibility.

Since airborne DNA includes fragments from humans, researchers have urged the creation of ethical standards to guide how this data is handled and shared.

“It seems like science fiction, but it’s becoming science fact,” Duffy said. “The technology is finally matching the scale of environmental problems.”

A new frontier for science

As climate change and biodiversity loss pose growing threats, tools like airborne eDNA offer a powerful way to keep track of both wildlife and public health.

By analyzing one sample, scientists can detect pathogens, pollutants, invasive species, and endangered animals – accelerating environmental responses.

Dublin may be the first city to offer proof of concept. But this approach could soon be used globally – to monitor disease, study ecosystems, or even map how human activity shapes the microscopic life around us. With every breath of air, there’s now a new window into the world we live in.

The study is published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

