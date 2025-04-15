'Alarming' levels of microplastics found in every major European river

Microplastics have been found in alarming concentrations in some of Europe’s most iconic rivers. From the Thames to the Tiber, researchers discovered that no waterway was free from this form of pollution.

The findings are based on a large collaborative effort that highlights the widespread and often invisible presence of microplastics in Europe’s freshwater systems.

Total load of microplastics

The research was led by scientists from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), in collaboration with 19 laboratories across Europe.

The investigation encompassed 14 separate studies that analyzed nine major rivers, including the Elbe, Ebro, Garonne, Loire, Rhone, Rhine, Seine, Thames, and the Tiber.

Despite having far fewer particles per cubic meter compared to some of the world’s most polluted rivers, such as the Ganges or Yangtze, the sheer volume of water in Europe’s rivers means the total load of microplastics is still significant.

Alarming presence of microplastics

The pollution levels detected in the rivers averaged three microplastics per cubic meter of water. That may seem low at first glance, but considering the fast-moving currents in these rivers, the flow quickly adds up.

In Valence, France, the Rhone River carries about 3,000 microplastic particles per second. In Paris, the Seine transports roughly 900 per second.

“The pollution is present in all European rivers,” said Jean-François Ghiglione, who coordinated the project. He noted that this widespread presence is “alarming.”

“The mass of microplastics invisible to the naked eye is more significant than that of the visible ones,” said Ghiglione, noting that this finding surprised the team.

Advances in analytical tools since the study began in 2019 have enabled researchers to detect and measure even the tiniest fragments.

Where does the pollution come from?

To collect data, a team of around 40 chemists, biologists, and physicists traveled upstream from the mouths of the rivers to the first major city on each waterway.

The samples revealed tiny microplastics, including synthetic fibers from laundry, particles worn off car tires, and bits released when opening plastic bottles.

“Microplastics are smaller than a grain of rice,” said Alexandra Ter Halle, a chemist who contributed to the analysis.

The researchers also identified “virgin” plastic pellets – tiny granules used to manufacture plastic products. Often referred to as “mermaid tears,” these pellets can escape from industrial sites and end up in rivers and oceans, especially after maritime spills.

“What we see is the pollution is diffuse and established,” said Ghiglione. “It comes from everywhere.”

Industry fuels microplastic pollution

One of the more surprising findings was that a quarter of the microplastics identified in the rivers did not come from discarded plastic waste. Instead, the particles originated from industrial pellets.

The implications are very concerning. One of the studies even detected a bacterium clinging to a microplastic in the Loire that is known to cause infections in humans.

As part of an international coalition involved in ongoing United Nations negotiations on plastic pollution, the researchers are pushing for upstream solutions.

“The international scientific coalition we are part of (as part of international UN negotiations on reducing plastic pollution) is calling for a major reduction in the production of primary plastic because we know that plastic production is directly linked to pollution,” Ghiglione said.

Swift and coordinated action is needed

This research adds urgency to global conversations about how plastic production and waste management are regulated. Microplastics have already been found in the air we breathe, the food we eat, and even our bloodstreams and brains.

Their presence in major European rivers confirms that the issue is no longer isolated to far-off coastlines or heavily polluted regions. Microplastic pollution is local, persistent, and rapidly spreading.

Beyond environmental damage, the potential health risks to humans and wildlife raise serious concerns.

Scientists warn that without swift and coordinated action to curb plastic production, improve industrial standards, and enforce stricter regulations, this form of pollution will only accelerate further and threaten ecosystems, public health, and future generations.

The full study was published in the journal Environmental Science and Pollution Research.

