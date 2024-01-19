Alpine glaciers could lose half of their volume by mid-century • Earth.com
01-19-2024

Alpine glaciers could lose half of their volume by mid-century

Earth.com staff writer

Alpine glaciers are set to lose at least a third of their volume by 2050, regardless of any immediate halt in global warming, according to scientists from the University of Lausanne and international collaborators. This startling projection about the future of Alpine glaciers is the result of advanced computer modeling and artificial intelligence

The team developed a computer model that uses machine-learning algorithms and climate data. The model predicts a 34 percent reduction in the ice volume of the European Alps by 2050. This prediction holds even under the most optimistic scenario where global warming ceases instantly.

Focus of the study 

“Modeling glaciers is highly challenging over the next few decades because setting up models correctly is a big issue. This is unfortunate, because we really want to know what is going to happen on that timescale, as it will directly affect our lives, homes and jobs,” wrote the study authors. 

“We present a new modeling approach, taking advantage of new data and machine-learning methods, that allows us to set our model up much more effectively.”

“We thus work out how much ice will be lost in the European Alps between now and 2050, even if the climate does not change further, and find that a third of the ice will be lost, come what may. Even the largest glacier fronts will retreat by several kilometers.”

Alarming new insights

The projections are based on the premise that the inertia in the climate-glacier system would continue to affect the glaciers despite a halt in warming. A more dire scenario unfolds when considering the current trajectory of climate change. 

Without significant intervention, almost half (46%) of the Alps’ ice volume is projected to vanish by 2050, following the melting trend observed over the last two decades. The situation appears even more alarming when looking at data from just the past ten years, which suggests a potential loss of up to 65% of the ice volume.

New perspective on short-term impacts

This study is distinct from traditional models in its focus on the near future, specifically the year 2050. By concentrating on this shorter timeframe, the research brings the consequences of climate change into a more immediate perspective, raising questions about the world our children will inherit and the potential impacts on events such as the 2038 Winter Olympics in Switzerland.

Study implications 

The implications of such significant ice loss are profound, affecting not just the landscape but also water reserves, infrastructure, and the population. 

Samuel Cook, a researcher at UNIL and the first author of the study, emphasized the urgency of the situation. “The data used to build the scenarios stop in 2022, a year that was followed by an exceptionally hot summer. It is therefore likely that the situation will be even worse than the one we present,” said Cook. 

The role of artificial intelligence 

The use of artificial intelligence in this study marks a significant advancement in climate modeling. The deep-learning methods allowed the model to assimilate physical concepts and interpret real climate and glaciological data more effectively. This innovative approach enables more accurate predictions and a clearer understanding of the impending challenges posed by climate change.

“Machine learning is revolutionizing the integration of complex data into our models,” noted study co-author Professor Guillaume Jouvet. “This essential step, previously notoriously complicated and computationally expensive, is now becoming more accurate and efficient.”

The study is published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

