Physicists confirm the existence of a third form of magnetism

Researchers in Sweden have reported control over a new kind of magnetism with the potential to boost electronic performance.

Their work shows that this new class of magnetism, called altermagnetism, can increase memory device operation speeds by up to a thousand times.

Scientists say it stands apart from the two widely known forms of magnetic order and may open doors to faster, more efficient technologies.

Scientists from the University of Nottingham’s School of Physics and Astronomy have confirmed this third category in microscopic devices, and their findings have been published in Nature. Professor Peter Wadley from the same institution led the research.

Understanding altermagnetism – the basics

Materials that exhibit altermagnetism contain magnetic building blocks that point antiparallel to one another, yet their crystal structure is rotated slightly relative to these neighboring units.

“Altermagnets consist of magnetic moments that point antiparallel to their neighbors,” Professor Wadley explains.

“However, each part of the crystal hosting these tiny moments is rotated with respect to its adjacent block. This is like antiferromagnetism with a twist. But this subtle difference has huge ramifications.”

Bridging magnetic properties

Altermagnets combine the favorable properties of ferromagnets and antiferromagnets in one material.

Conventional magnets, such as iron, nickel, and cobalt, rely on aligned spins to deliver the familiar push-and-pull force of everyday magnets.

In contrast, typical antiferromagnets cancel these forces, producing effects that are less noticeable from a distance.

This new type links those features in a configuration that appears inactive from afar yet exhibits unique characteristics on a nanoscopic scale.

Altermagnetism and synchrotrons

A specialized synchrotron experiment at the MAX IV international facility in Sweden helped confirm these properties. The facility produces X-rays by accelerating electrons to near-light speeds.

An ultra-thin wafer of manganese telluride was bathed in X-rays of different polarizations to reveal patterns reflecting previously unobserved magnetic activity.

“Our experimental work has provided a bridge between theoretical concepts and real-life realization, which hopefully illuminates a path to developing altermagnetic materials for practical applications,” explained Senior Research Fellow Oliver Amin, who led the experiment.

Capturing nanoscale magnetic patterns

The synchrotron facility – a circular structure sometimes described as a giant metal doughnut – can generate high-intensity X-rays.

Scientists used a specialized microscope to detect electrons emitted from the material’s surface under X-ray illumination.

This process created images of magnetism with nanoscale resolution. The direct view of altermagnetic features revealed a distinctive twist in the arrangement of magnetic moments.

Revolutionizing memory technology

Industry experts note that magnetic materials represent a large and important part of current memory technology.

Many data-storage systems rely on ferromagnets, which constitute an enormous global business and are also a significant source of energy consumption.

Swapping conventional materials for altermagnets could significantly reduce reliance on heavy elements while cutting carbon emissions.

The researchers believe this approach might allow speeds up to a thousand times faster than those of some existing microelectronic components.

Ph.D. student Alfred Dal Din has participated in experiments to explore how altermagnets can be applied in modern technology.

“To be among the first to observe the effects and properties of this promising new class of magnetic materials during my Ph.D. has been an immensely rewarding and challenging privilege,” Din enthused.

The group hopes that these findings will encourage broader investigations into how altermagnets operate under different conditions.

Altermagnetism and large-scale fields

Engineers are already considering how to harness these special effects. Many existing designs rely on ferromagnets for long-term data storage because they offer a strong, consistent magnetic signal.

Materials with a hidden magnetism that emerges on the nanoscale could be used in faster electronic switching or more compact memory devices.

Altermagnetism allows for the creation of structures that cancel large-scale fields while retaining a usable internal order.

Environmental and economic benefits

This discovery may have implications for a wide range of products. In microelectronics, every extra bit of speed helps reduce lag and energy usage.

Altermagnets show promise as a new platform for addressing the twin challenges of efficiency and performance.

Because these materials can be grown in thin films, it becomes easier to integrate them into existing device architectures.

They do not require the same rare resources used by many strong ferromagnets – a factor that could help lower costs and lessen the overall environmental impact of tech manufacturing.

The next phase of this work involves refining the methods used to control altermagnetism. Some experts note that many discoveries in magnetism take years to become standard in electronics.

Whether altermagnets soon make their way into everyday devices or not, the findings highlight the importance of exploring new paths in physics to address modern challenges.

—–

Image — Mapping an altermagnetic vortex pair in MnTe. The six colors, with arrows overlayed, show the direction of the altermagnetic ordering within the material. The size of the region shown is 1μm2. Credit: Oliver Amin, University of Nottingham

The full study was published in the journal Nature.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–