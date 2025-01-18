Amazing adaptation: Early humans thrived in extreme conditions

A new study led by Professor Julio Mercader Florín has examined how Homo erectus thrived in challenging landscapes. The research reveals that the environmental adaptations of early humans were truly remarkable.

Using a multidisciplinary approach, researchers from the University of Calgary, the University of Manitoba, and 17 other global institutions examined archeological and environmental evidence from Olduvai Gorge, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Tanzania.

“We reveal how early humans – known as hominins – were able to thrive under harsh conditions,” Mercader said.

The Cradle of Humankind

Olduvai Gorge, often referred to as the “Cradle of Humankind,” has yielded a wealth of archeological findings over the years. Mercader’s team discovered evidence that Homo erectus repeatedly returned to specific locations within the landscape over thousands of years, signifying strategic use of resources.

“By doing archeology, what we can see is that Homo erectus keeps coming back to the same place in the landscape over thousands of years,” Mercader explained.

“It’s not a one-time camp. There is thickness to the accumulation of archeological remains and fossils that is telling us that a species was targeting a very specific point in the landscape to do what they came here to do.”

A glimpse into East Africa’s harsh past

To reconstruct the environmental conditions during the time of Homo erectus, the research team used advanced modeling techniques.

Study co-author Jed Kaplan, a Canada Research Chair in global systems modeling at UCalgary, simulated East Africa’s landscapes to analyze the climate, vegetation, and ecological pressures faced by early humans.

“Things like extreme climate change leading to desertification would have been really difficult for hominins to survive,” Kaplan noted. “What we discovered in the study is that, in fact, we find plenty of evidence for hominin activity under environmental conditions – so climate, vegetation – that suggest really hot and dry periods.”

These findings challenge previous assumptions that early humans avoided extreme environments. Instead, Homo erectus appears to have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt to varying and often inhospitable conditions.

Human adaptation beyond expectations

The research reveals that Homo erectus had an adaptability comparable to that of modern humans, who emerged 200,000 to 300,000 years ago and spread across diverse environments, from Arctic tundras to tropical rainforests.

“It’s well known that by the time modern humans come on the landscape, we are really adaptable. We not only spread out in Africa but also start inhabiting all of these really different environments – everything from the Arctic tundra to the Sahara desert and the tropical rainforest and everything in between,” Kaplan explained.

The study suggests that the ability to survive in extreme environments was not unique to Homo sapiens.

Kaplan noted that Homo erectus not only inhabited diverse ecosystems, from rainforests to deserts, but also likely displayed advanced skills such as crafting tools, managing resources, and possibly even building boats to cross oceanic straits.

Communication and innovation

Although it remains unclear whether Homo erectus had spoken language, Kaplan speculated that they might have communicated in other ways, helping them locate vital resources like water, tool-making materials, or firewood.

Such behaviors highlight their intelligence and ability to collaborate in complex ways, laying the groundwork for the eventual success of Homo sapiens.

“It’s still unknown whether they could talk or had language, but they may have been able to communicate in other ways to find resources such as water or rocks for making tools or fire,” Kaplan said.

Understanding human evolution

The study’s findings have profound implications for understanding human evolution and adaptability. By demonstrating that Homo erectus could thrive in a range of extreme environments, the research expands our view of early human resilience and survival strategies.

“It is a contribution to a better understanding of our planet and humans’ role in it,” Kaplan said.

The interdisciplinary nature of the research, which involved experts in archaeology, paleoclimate science, and biogeochemistry, highlights the value of collaboration in addressing complex questions about the past.

“It illustrates how modern climate research works,” Mercader said. “It is a model for addressing the science of past and present-day climate science research.”

A new perspective on human adaptation

This study reshapes our understanding of early human capabilities. Long before modern humans emerged, Homo erectus demonstrated resilience and ingenuity, thriving in environments ranging from arid deserts to lush rainforests.

The findings highlight the adaptability of one of humanity’s most prominent ancestors, offering valuable insights into how humans came to occupy nearly every corner of the planet.

By piecing together evidence from diverse scientific disciplines, researchers have provided a vivid glimpse into the lives of our ancient predecessors, affirming their resourcefulness and setting the stage for further exploration of the human evolutionary journey.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment.

