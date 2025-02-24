Amazon rainforest may be much more stable than we thought

The Amazon rainforest, known as “the lungs of the Earth,” faces continuous threats from deforestation.

The Amazon’s unique biodiversity, extensive carbon storage capabilities, and significant role in regulating the Earth’s climate highlight the urgent need to fully understand the consequences of deforestation.

Scientists, activists, and global citizens have been increasingly concerned about changes in rainfall patterns. However, emerging research challenges previously held assumptions about rainfall dynamics in this vital ecosystem.

The concept of a “tipping point” – a threshold beyond which the Amazon could irreversibly degrade into savannah – has dominated environmental discussions.

But now, recent studies have begun to question the accuracy of this alarming scenario, bringing new insights into the resilience of the region’s rainfall patterns.

Is the Amazon rainforest stable?

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology (MPI-M) have made a significant breakthrough, revealing that the Amazon may sustain its rainfall even in extreme cases of deforestation.

Published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, the findings challenge earlier scientific consensus about the region’s vulnerability to rainfall disruption.

Previously, researchers emphasized the critical role of vegetation in maintaining Amazonian rainfall through evapotranspiration – the process where plants transfer moisture from soil to the atmosphere.

This cycle, scientists warned, would weaken dramatically if widespread deforestation occurred, significantly reducing rainfall and destabilizing the region.

Oversimplified climate models

These earlier predictions, however, depended heavily on models that oversimplified or overlooked key atmospheric processes.

Most relied on global climate models that inadequately represented convection, the atmospheric mechanism crucial for rainfall. Alternatively, regional models were unable to account for how large-scale atmospheric circulation might adapt to deforestation.

Such limitations cast doubt on earlier predictions, necessitating a more sophisticated approach to better understand the complex dynamics involved.

A new modeling approach

Experts at MPI-M, including Arim Yoon and Cathy Hohenegger, adopted an advanced approach using the global storm-resolving ICON model.

This model directly resolves atmospheric convection with extraordinary precision. They conducted their simulation globally over three years, operating at an exceptionally detailed resolution of five kilometers, a significant methodological advancement over previous research.

The findings revealed that rainfall in the Amazon isn’t predominantly determined by evapotranspiration, as previously believed. Instead, large-scale atmospheric circulation substantially compensates for any loss of moisture due to deforestation.

Ocean winds maintain moisture levels

“The wind at about three kilometers altitude carries enough moisture from the ocean into the region to make up for the decline in evapotranspiration,” said Yoon.

The calculations demonstrated little to no change in annual rainfall, even under conditions of complete deforestation, contrasting sharply with earlier findings.

This unexpected resilience suggests that earlier assessments of deforestation impacts may have overstated the Amazon’s vulnerability.

Signs of a more stable Amazon

“Precipitation over land seems more tightly coupled to the large-scale circulation than to evapotranspiration in our global storm-resolving simulation if compared to state-of-the-art climate models currently used in the IPCC assessment reports,” noted Hohenegger.

“This fact is exciting as it asks for the revisitation of some of the things we thought we knew about precipitation over land and its sensitivity.”

This research shifts scientific understanding towards a more nuanced view of rainfall dynamics in the Amazon.

Rainfall patterns and seasonal variability

Despite the optimistic findings regarding total annual precipitation, significant changes remain in rainfall distribution throughout the year.

“Just using one indicator to assess the future of the Amazon rainforest isn’t enough. The details of the rainfall patterns can make a big difference,” said Yoon.

Seasonal variability could profoundly impact the ecosystem, agriculture, and communities dependent on predictable rainfall patterns.

Consequences of deforestation

The MPI-M scientists aim to further refine their analysis by examining whether extreme rainfall events or prolonged droughts might increase in frequency or intensity under conditions of deforestation.

Understanding these patterns will provide critical insights into the real-world impacts of deforestation on Amazonian ecosystems and human livelihoods.

Although total rainfall might remain stable in the Amazon, deforestation inevitably disrupts ecological balance and climate stability.

Changes in rainfall distribution, coupled with habitat loss and climate shifts, remain a threat to biodiversity, ecosystem health, and human communities relying on the Amazon.

