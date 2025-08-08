America’s addiction to ultra-processed foods is getting worse

A new federal report reveals that ultra-processed foods now account for more than half of the calories Americans consume.

According to data from the CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, conducted between August 2021 and August 2023, 55% of total daily calories for individuals aged 1 and older came from these highly processed products.

Children had even higher numbers – 61.9% compared to 53% for adults. “That’s excessive,” said Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic. “That’s concerning. It’s way too much.

“We don’t have guidelines, because why would we provide guidelines for junk food, but about 10% would be reasonable.”

Ultra-processed foods are described as “hyperpalatable,” low in fiber, and high in salt, sweeteners, and unhealthy fats. Examples include chips, candy bars, sugary drinks, and many ready-to-eat meals. Studies have linked these foods to higher risks of cardiovascular disease and early death.

Who eats ultra-processed foods?

The survey revealed that children between the ages of one and five consumed fewer ultra-processed calories than older kids and teenagers.

Among adults, the highest consumption was in the 19–39 age group at 54.4%, with slightly lower rates for those over 40.

There was one encouraging sign – consumption has slightly decreased. Between 2013–2014 and 2021–2023, the percentage of calories from ultra-processed foods fell from 55.8% to 53% in adults, and from 63.8% to 61.9% in children.

“It’s good that we see a decline of the percentage of ultra-processed food in both children and adults,” said Dr. Fang Fang Zhang, a cancer and nutrition epidemiologist at Tufts University. She noted that the drop might be due to reduced intake of sugary beverages.

Calls for change in homes and schools

According to the experts, reducing exposure starts with parents and schools. “If kids get a packaged snack or a dessert at school lunch every day, they think it’s okay,” Zumpano explained. She believes education for parents and children is crucial.

Zhang agreed, adding that cutting ultra-processed foods in schools and workplaces could have a long-lasting impact on the overall population level health. This push coincides with a larger political movement aimed at reshaping the American diet.

America’s chronic disease epidemic

The White House’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission is led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The commission released a 69-page report that blames ultra-processed foods, environmental chemicals, sedentary lifestyles, and excessive screen time for chronic disease rates.

“We will not stop until we defeat the chronic disease epidemic in America,” said President Donald Trump at a MAHA event. He called Kennedy’s work “hot” and promised to challenge corporate lobbyists.

However, the report does not yet include a budget or specific regulations. Kennedy said the commission would develop policy recommendations in the next 100 days, with a goal to implement them over four years.

Criticism of the report

The MAHA report’s criticism of pesticides has already sparked tension. While Kennedy and his advisers want tighter scrutiny, officials like Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins emphasized that “the food supply is 100% safe.”

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin warned that regulating pesticides too quickly could hurt farmers and raise production costs.

Industry groups like the National Corn Growers Association rejected the pesticide claims, calling the report “fear-based” and not grounded in science. This signals likely battles ahead between the administration and agricultural interests.

Controversy over vaccine statements

The report also calls for more research into childhood vaccines. While it affirms that vaccines protect against infectious diseases, it suggests more study on their “appropriate use” and “possible role” in chronic diseases.

This has drawn attention, as public health experts maintain that vaccines are safe and effective based on decades of research.

As the MAHA Commission moves forward, the challenge will be balancing public health reforms, industry concerns, and political realities.

Whether its focus on cutting ultra-processed foods can meaningfully improve America’s health will depend on how these proposals evolve into concrete action.

This article references data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics report, Ultra-processed Food Consumption in Youth and Adults: United States, August 2021–August 2023 (NCHS Data Brief No. 536, August 2025).

