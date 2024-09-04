Ancient bridge found inside of a cave changes human migration timeline

Deep within the mysterious Genovesa Cave, a remarkable discovery is rewriting our understanding of early human settlement in the western Mediterranean. Encased in the heart of the idyllic island of Mallorca in Spain, an ancient submerged bridge discovered in the cave silently weaves a tale older than we could have ever imagined.

This discovery has not only provided startling new data about early human presence but also challenges established timelines, flipping our understanding of human history on its head.

Cave bridge and human settlement

A new study led by the University of South Florida reveals that human migration in the western Mediterranean happened much earlier than previously believed, challenging long-held assumptions and narrowing the gap between the settlement timelines of islands across the Mediterranean.

This research, published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, focuses on a 25-foot submerged bridge discovered in Genovesa Cave, located on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Mallorca, despite being the sixth largest island in the Mediterranean, was long considered to be among the last to be colonized.

While earlier research suggested human activity as far back as 9,000 years ago, inconsistencies and poor preservation of radiocarbon-dated materials, such as bones and pottery, cast doubt on these findings.

Newer studies have used charcoal, ash, and bones found on the island to create a timeline of human settlement around 4,400 years ago.

This aligns the timeline of human habitation with significant environmental events, such as the extinction of the goat-antelope genus Myotragus balearicus.

Studying the Genovesa Cave bridge

The discovery of the submerged bridge in Genovesa Cave has provided compelling evidence that pushes the timeline of human activity back even further.

Led by USF geology Professor Bogdan Onac, an interdisciplinary team of researchers used this bridge to trace historical sea-level changes and date its construction.

“The presence of this submerged bridge and other artifacts indicates a sophisticated level of activity, implying that early settlers recognized the cave’s water resources and strategically built infrastructure to navigate it,” Onac explained.

Close-up view of the submerged stone bridge from Genovesa Cave, Mallorca, Spain. Credit: R. Landreth

The cave, situated near Mallorca’s coast, has passages now flooded due to rising sea levels.

The submerged bridge, along with distinct calcite encrustations formed during periods of high sea level, serves as an accurate marker for dating.

By analyzing the mineral overgrowths on the bridge and the elevation of a light-colored band, researchers concluded that the bridge was constructed nearly 6,000 years ago — more than two-thousand years older than previous estimations.

This finding compresses the timeline gap between eastern and western Mediterranean settlements.

Constructing history from constructs and calcite

Professor Onac emphasized the significance of this interdisciplinary approach in uncovering these historical truths.

“This research emphasizes the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in uncovering historical truths and advancing our understanding of human history,” he stated.

The findings not only enhance our knowledge of early human settlements but also highlight the role of scientific collaboration in reconstructing ancient timelines.

This groundbreaking revelation stands as a testament to the essence of scientific inquiry, showcasing how interdisciplinary research can redefine our understanding of the past.

As we continue to delve deeper into the annals of our shared history, discoveries like those in Genovesa Cave remind us that history is often more complex and interconnected than we once believed.

Early human settlements

As we delve further into the mysteries of early human settlements, the cultural implications of these discoveries cannot be overlooked.

The presence of advanced infrastructure, such as the submerged bridge, suggests that early settlers in the Mediterranean were not just surviving but thriving.

Their ability to construct and utilize such structures indicates a level of societal organization and technological proficiency that challenges our existing narratives about prehistoric communities.

Artifacts uncovered alongside the bridge, including tools and remnants of what appear to be communal gathering spaces, hint at a rich cultural tapestry woven by these early inhabitants.

These findings provide new insights into the social dynamics and daily lives of people who lived thousands of years ago, offering a glimpse into their interactions, trade practices, and possibly even their belief systems.

Cultural exchange

Researchers are now focusing on understanding the cultural exchange that may have occurred between these early settlers of Mallorca and neighboring regions.

The discovery of materials not native to the island suggests that there was some form of communication and trade with distant cultures, which could have influenced the development of their own customs and technologies.

This cultural exploration adds another layer to our understanding of human history, illustrating how early communities were interconnected and how their innovations laid the groundwork for future civilizations.

As more discoveries come to light, we continue to piece together the story of human ingenuity and resilience in the face of environmental and societal challenges.

The full study was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–