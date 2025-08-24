Archaeologists find ancient clay puppets with detachable heads that 'resemble modern toy dolls'

Archaeologists working in western El Salvador uncovered a group of ancient puppet-like figurines. Estimated to be around 2,400 years old, they oddly resemble modern toy dolls used in puppetry.

Experts say the objects once had movable heads attached by string, which makes them different from typical clay sculptures found in the region.

Dr. Jan Szymański and Dr. Gabriela Prejs from the University of Warsaw led the team that unearthed the five figurines at the site of San Isidro. Each piece has distinctive features, including one that shows a male figure with possible facial tattoos.

Ancient people used puppets in rituals

Two of these puppets are only a few inches tall, while three measure about a foot.

They each have open mouths, and the larger ones have detachable heads with small holes through the neck and skull, which would allow a cord to pass through the center.

Researchers found them near the top of a pyramidal structure, and they believe the figurines may have been part of the way people celebrated important events.

One big clue is that these objects were grouped together as though they were still in use, instead of being found as just random fragments.

“They are clay actors,” said Dr. Szymański. When held at certain angles, these figures can appear almost alive, sparking curiosity about how people in that society used them during ritual scenes.

Performers could have threaded string through their detachable heads so the pieces could be adjusted in a hand or placed in a staged setting.

Some historians suggest they were part of ceremonies involving symbolic story re-enactments or even tributes to powerful leaders.

Five figurines from the San Isidro deposit. Scale in centimeters. Click image to enlarge. Credit: J. Przedwojewska-Szymańska/PASI)

Why these puppets matter

The idea that these were used like small puppets is “super provocative,” said Julia Guernsey from the University of Texas at Austin.

Her perspective aligns with the notion that speech or chanting may have been represented by the figurines’ open mouths during performances.

This set of artifacts is only the second known group of its kind found in a secure spot, and it is the first that includes a male figure with facial markings.

The presence of a male puppet adds another layer to what we know about how gender might have been represented in these roles.

Local challenges, global connections

El Salvador’s ancient history is often overshadowed by the famous cultures from neighboring areas, particularly the Mayan and other well-known Mesoamerican sites.

Archaeological digs are also tricky because of past volcanic eruptions that buried settlements, and the high population density that currently limits excavation.

In spite of these hurdles, the recent discovery suggests this region had more robust cultural ties than once assumed.

Jade pendants found nearby resemble artifacts from distant spots in Central America, potentially indicating that ideas were shared beyond local borders.

Head of the male figurine with tattoos or scarification. Width 55mm. Click image to enlarge. Credit: J. Przedwojewska-Szymańska/PASI)

Facial expressions that change

Open mouths appear on all five figurines, so they might have signaled speech or song.

One puppet even has its hands raised close to the chin, which could hint at a missing object that might have been part of an ancient ceremony.

Dr. Szymański believes the facial expressions, that changed depending on how the viewer held the pieces, could have created a theatrical effect.

That flair for drama might have allowed ancient audiences to interpret these shapes and movements in multiple ways.

Some archaeologists propose that puppets like these were used to recreate certain events, whether real or imagined.

In Mesoamerican thought, repeating actions as performances sometimes held the same force as the original happenings.

A king commissioning a self-portrait might have believed the representation actually carried his presence, thus extending his influence.

These puppets may have worked along similar lines, offering a way to echo authority or spiritual beliefs.

Puppet shows in ancient El Salvador

“This discovery contradicts the prevailing notion about El Salvador’s cultural backwardness,” said Dr. Szymański.

These figurines tell us about lively networks, proving local societies could trade ideas and objects with places as far away as modern-day Panama.

Many of these connections are clear from similar art styles, patterns, and materials found throughout Central America.

Shared rituals and puppet-like artifacts unite ancient communities that thrived along trade routes that stretched hundreds of miles.

When archaeologists talk about puppetry, they picture dynamic scenes: heads swiveling, mouths opening, arms twisting.

Each ancient puppet could have played a unique role in telling a story, and the male figure’s face might also have told a personal story through body art.

Puppets are not common in the record of Mesoamerican archaeology, so these items stand out.

Early forms of theater, dance, or ceremonial display might have come together around them, giving us one more dimension of ancient creativity.

Shifting perspectives on power

Some clay pieces from past excavations were linked to grand rulers. Others suggest more community-centered activities that united townspeople in shared ceremonies.

These figurines fit somewhere on that spectrum. Their location high on a pyramid points to importance, but their design also hints at broader participation by many members of society.

Puppeteers might have stood in small gatherings or on open plazas where the rest of the community could watch.

The movements and expressions of the figurines may have aligned with prayers, songs, or messages of leadership.

It’s possible these puppets were used repeatedly in various scenes until someone decided to bury them in a final event. That closure could have marked a transition of power or a farewell to a deity or ancestor.

The smallest figurine from the tableau fits inside the hollow belly of another figurine found outside of the deposit. Click image to enlarge. Credit: J. Przedwojewska-Szymańska/PASI)

Fragments from other Bolinas figurines have been found in older digs in Guatemala, El Salvador, and neighboring countries.

This consistency in style and design shows how certain ideas and materials circulated among people who had plenty of contact, rather than living in isolation.

Small details like earspools and intricate tattoos distinguish each figurine from the next. These touches remind us that individuality existed even in seemingly uniform objects.

The male puppet’s facial markings strike some researchers as evidence of personal identity. Symbols etched onto clay may connect to real tattoos on living people, or they might indicate supernatural figures who controlled certain rites.

Long before Spanish colonists arrived, indigenous groups here had their own systems of art, performance, and storytelling.

Each puppet may represent a different voice in that vibrant chorus, showing that ancient Salvadorans had cultural depth worth celebrating.

Ancient puppets and future digs

Scholars hope more discoveries will emerge from the region’s hidden layers.

They also want to compare newly uncovered objects with artifacts from farther south, bridging gaps in Mesoamerican and Isthmo-Colombian archaeology.

Bits and pieces of figurines have surfaced before, but finding a complete set offers a fresh chance to ask new questions.

Researchers see this as a step toward revealing how widespread puppet traditions once were in Central America.

The study was published in Antiquity.

Image Credit: J. Przedwojewska-Szymańska/PASI

