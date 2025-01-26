Strange cosmic explosion changes what we know about space

The recent detection of a cosmic explosion by the Einstein Probe is stirring excitement among space watchers everywhere. Early last year, the probe’s Wide-field X-ray Telescope spotted a mysterious X-ray burst that defies the usual patterns.

The strange event lasted over 15 minutes before fading from view. Astronomers suspect it could reshape theories on how these cosmic blasts begin.

Yuan Liu is an expert in the National Astronomical Observatories at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAO, CAS) and first author on a new paper describing the observation.

“It was really good to see the algorithm working fine for this event,” explained Liu, who also designed the onboard software that flagged this outburst.

Strange cosmic explosion

Experts have identified the source of the explosion as a fast X-ray transient. It is tagged EP240315a and seems to be tied to a gamma-ray burst designated GRB 240315C.

Such intense flares are best known for releasing enormous energy across multiple wavelengths. Researchers are excited about the chance to match X-ray data with radio signals and figure out if standard models still hold.

Event linked to a gamma-ray burst

Roughly an hour after the X-ray peak, observers in South Africa recorded matching visible light. Additional instruments in Hawaii and Chile confirmed a redshift that places this explosion about 12.5 billion light-years away.

This distance indicates that the blast happened when our cosmos was far younger. According to the research team, it is a rare glimpse of primordial processes that shaped early star formation.

Exploring ancient cosmic explosions

The team collaborated with Roberto Ricci, University of Rome Tor Vergata, to investigate the outburst in radio wavelengths. The experts uncovered signs of a relativistic jet consistent with typical bursts from massive star collapse.

“Combining the power of X-ray and radio observations hands us a new way to explore these ancient explosions even without detecting their gamma rays,” said Roberto. This multi-wavelength approach is a strong clue to the burst’s overall energy release.

Powerful jet from a collapsing star

“Such a long delay has never been previously observed,” noted Hui Sun, a scientist at the Einstein Probe Science Center. EP240315a arrived hundreds of seconds before its corresponding gamma-ray signal.

This difference complicates standard ideas about what triggers the blasts. Researchers are weighing new explanations for how the burst engine might fire up in stages.

“This tells us something really new and maybe we have to rethink the models we have for gamma-ray bursts,” said Weimin Yuan, Einstein Probe’s principal investigator. He pointed to the extended soft X-ray glow as a clue to unexpected activity in the source.

Scientists say more bursts are needed to confirm whether EP240315a is a one-off or part of a pattern. They hope these puzzling signals might show that gamma-ray bursts go through previously unseen phases.

Rethinking cosmic explosion theories

“This is just the starting point and really demonstrates the potential of Einstein Probe to detect cosmic explosions from the early Universe,” said Weimin.

The probe’s wide field of view is expected to reveal more events in the distant corners of space.

“As soon as we opened the eyes of Einstein Probe to the sky, it found interesting new phenomena. That’s pretty good and should mean that there are a lot more interesting discoveries to come,” noted Erik Kuulkers of the European Space Agency.

More about the Einstein Probe

Einstein Probe is a joint project led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, partnering with the European Space Agency and other institutions.

The orobe was launched from China’s Xichang site on January 9, 2024 with instruments ready to scan for uncharted X-ray outbursts.

The Follow-up X-ray Telescope locks onto sources flagged by its wide-view partner. This two-part approach helps scientists gather quick signals and then take a deeper look without missing fleeting moments.

Early cosmic history

High-redshift detections can reveal how stars and galaxies formed under extreme conditions. Fresh data from future telescopes may confirm patterns or highlight even more surprises.

A few of these explosions could help astronomers piece together the puzzle of early cosmic history. They also hope to refine ideas about massive star endings and black hole birth.

Scientists remain intrigued by the bursts that appear more energetic at different stages. They are hopeful that more in-depth studies will confirm whether we need to revamp long-held assumptions.

Experts hope new detections will truly clarify massive star endings. The observations might reshape how we view ancient cosmic events.

The associated studies are published in Nature Astronomy and The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–