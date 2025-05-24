Ancient footprints reveal a dinosaur that changed pace while walking

A set of preserved footprints has shaken up what we know about large predators from the Early Cretaceous period. Scientists uncovered a trackway of 80 footprints that stretches about 230 feet (70 meters) in southwestern China, and shows an ancient dinosaur’s sudden burst of energy before settling into a calmer pace.

A digital analysis of the footprints was conducted by Dr. Anthony Romilio at the University of Queensland‘s Dinosaur Lab. This digital approach helped to recreate the animal’s movements in a series of swift steps.

Joining him on the project was Dr. Lida Xing from the China University of Geosciences, whose expertise helped bring the ancient footprints into sharp focus.

Scientists identify a dinosaur trackway

Local folklore in the region once claimed the footprints were left by a mythical phoenix. Scientists investigated the site, now named the Phoenix Trackway, and identified it as a track left by a theropod during the Early Cretaceous.

The team used advanced computer modeling to map each of the 80 impressions. This level of detail offered new insight into the locomotion of an animal that traveled on two legs with a purposeful stride.

“The footprints show this dinosaur moved at a steady 5.3 km/h (2.2 m/h) which is equivalent to a brisk human walk, and then briefly accelerated into a light trot before returning to its regular pace,” explained Dr. Romilio. One of the big takeaways was the predator’s walking rhythm.

This finding suggests a more varied movement pattern than many standard track analyses might reveal. The evidence hints that the animal adjusted its speed in small but noticeable bursts, possibly in response to terrain or other natural factors.

“For the first time this dinosaur’s movements have been reconstructed step by step, revealing how it walked, changed pace and responded to its environment,” said Dr. Romilio. The prints follow an almost arrow-straight path, which might mean the dinosaur had a clear plan rather than meandering aimlessly.

Some dinosaur footprints are shallow and harder to interpret, yet the overall trackway is distinct enough for researchers to confirm its authenticity. This set of tracks is considered one of the longest discovered in East Asia for a two-legged carnivore.

Theropods often feature shorter arms and robust hind legs. Yutyrannus, a feathered dinosaur from China’s Cretaceous deposits, has been suggested as a possible size match for the tracks.

Scientists estimate it was large enough to weigh several hundred pounds, which fits with calculations referencing mass and track length. Body fossil data hint that these animals could run faster if needed, a point supported by studies that connect leg proportions to potential speed.

“Trackways can reveal behavioral information and stories that fossilized bones alone cannot provide,” said Dr. Romilio. An 80-step sequence covers more ground than many shorter track finds, which adds to its value for understanding how these dinosaurs moved over distance.

This site’s narrative includes a brief change in pace, a stable direction, and a clear sense that the dinosaur maintained control of its stride. Each clue offers a peek at real-time actions in a world that no longer exists.

“Our entirely digital approach allows us to capture, interpret and preserve all the measurements and calculations of fossil track sites on computer to provide a glimpse into the dynamic life of an ancient creature,” explained Dr. Romilio.

Modern technology helped offset the challenges of measuring so many footprints, which often spread across rugged or partially eroded ground.

Compared to older methods that rely on drawings or physical molds, digital reconstructions enable precise calculations of track width, stride length, and the possible hip height of the dinosaur. Such accuracy means paleontologists can propose more reliable theories about the dinosaur’s biology.

Long theropod trackways like this do not show up often, yet they can redefine assumptions about dinosaur energy use and movement. Some older sites worldwide have reported extensive trails, but detailed measurements are limited.

With more advanced modeling, paleontologists can also simulate how these creatures’ limbs flexed or how their weight shifted from step to step.

These extra dinosaur footprint details can sharpen our view of dinosaurs as living animals, rather than static skeletons.

Digital tools can even flag oddities like slightly longer strides or unexpected turns. These quirks might point to small behavioral shifts, substrate changes, or fleeting reactions to local features.

Though it might seem a simple set of prints, every footfall holds clues to muscle dynamics and the dinosaur’s life on Cretaceous soil. The chance to examine each impression in high resolution is priceless for refining speed estimates, stance angles, and body mass.

Scientists remain eager to apply similar techniques to other trackways around the globe.

The combination of 3D modeling, thorough measurement, and cross-referencing with known skeletal fossils opens more avenues for studying dinosaur locomotion.

The Phoenix Trackway highlights how footprints can deliver a snapshot of an animal in action. They freeze a brief interaction with ancient mud, leaving behind a trail that modern technology can decode for fresh insights.

The study is published in the journal Geosciences.

