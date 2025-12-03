Ancient mummies in Mexico could be infecting humans

Visitors lining up to see Mexico’s famous mummies expect a brush with history, not a lesson in infectious disease and mold. Yet Mexican heritage officials now warn that at least one of these naturally preserved bodies may be growing live fungus that could pose a health risk to people standing just a few feet away.

The concern centers on a traveling exhibit of the Mummies of Guanajuato, a collection of about 19th century corpses displayed in glass cases at tourism fairs and in a dedicated museum in central Mexico.

The warning comes from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the federal agency that oversees archaeological conservation and monitors how fragile remains are stored and shown to the public.

Mummies that were never meant to exist

Unlike carefully wrapped pharaohs, the Guanajuato bodies were never prepared as mummies on purpose. They dried out underground after burial in dry, mineral rich soil and sealed crypts, which slowed decay and left skin, hair, and clothing surprisingly intact.

The collection began in the 1860s when local officials started removing bodies from cemetery vaults if families could not keep paying burial fees.

Gravediggers expecting bones instead found fully preserved corpses, which were stored, then slowly turned into a tourist attraction as curious visitors paid to see them.

From oddity to biohazard question

For decades the mummies have been displayed upright in glass, sometimes posed with open jaws and crossed arms to heighten their horror movie look.

That gruesome style has drawn criticism from scholars who argue that these were ordinary townspeople whose remains deserve more dignity.

Now a different criticism is gaining traction. One mummy in a 2023 traveling display showed what looked like live fungal patches, and specialists questioned whether the glass boxes were airtight enough to keep spores from reaching nearby visitors.

Mummies and mold

Fungi love organic material and moderate humidity, so dried human tissue can become a long lasting snack.

Research on Egyptian and South American mummies has found that several species of mold colonize these remains and produce mycotoxins, toxic chemicals that can damage human cells after inhalation or contact.

Mycotoxins, poisons made by certain molds that can harm organs and immune cells, have been detected in association with ancient bodies and wrappings in controlled lab studies.

In museums, those same molds can also chew through textiles, wood, and paper. A review of fungi in cultural collections notes that spores can accumulate in storage rooms and exhibition halls and may trigger allergies or infections in workers who handle contaminated objects day after day.

Lessons from tombs and crypts

Stories about cursed tombs sometimes mask real microbiology. When conservators opened the 15th century tomb of King Casimir IV in Poland in the 1970s, ten of the twelve people present died within a few years, and later sampling found the dangerous mold Aspergillus flavus inside the chamber.

Similar work in underground burial spaces has shown that sealed or poorly ventilated rooms can build up high levels of airborne spores.

One survey of a crypt cemetery detected dense populations of molds in the air and warned that workers entering those spaces faced elevated risk of respiratory problems, especially if they already had asthma or weakened immune systems. Museum environments are usually cleaner, but not always safe by default.

A case study in a European museum found that specialized xerophilic fungi, species that thrive in very dry conditions, were still able to grow on artifacts when indoor humidity was kept low, which means desiccated surfaces alone do not guarantee safety.

Xerophilic fungi, which are molds that prefer very dry air rather than damp conditions, were isolated from storage areas where organic collections were kept.

Mold on mummies is hazardous

For a healthy visitor who spends a few minutes strolling past the glass displays, the absolute risk of a serious infection is probably low.

Most people’s immune systems clear common molds without any symptoms at all. The concern is sharper for museum staff, guides, and conservators who may be exposed repeatedly if fungal growth continues unchecked.

People with asthma, chronic lung disease, or weakened immunity are generally more vulnerable to breathing in large amounts of spores in any indoor setting, so avoidable exposure around decaying remains becomes a public health question, not just an historical curiosity.

The mummy debate continues

The mummy debate in Mexico also touches on ethics. These bodies belong to real individuals whose families once walked the same streets that tourists now cross on the way to the museum.

Conservation scientists argue that better climate control, safer cases, and careful protective gear for staff would protect both the dead and the living.

Monitoring air quality around the mummies, and testing visible spots of mold, would show whether current practices keep spore levels within accepted safety limits, as has been done in museums housing Egyptian remains.

This controversy asks a simple question with a complicated answer. How should societies balance tourism, respect for human remains, and invisible biological risks that can travel quietly through the air?

