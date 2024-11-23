Animal characters boost social and emotional skills in children

Do you recall those childhood days when you eagerly anticipated bedtime stories about Peter Rabbit, Toad or Ratty from The Wind in the Willows? Or the excitement that washed over you every time you opened a children’s book teeming with playful, animated animals?

Well, a new study is giving us a fresh perspective on the role of these furry, iconic characters.

Children’s books animal characters

The research has shed light on the potential influence of non-human characters in children’s books.

The researchers aimed to gauge how these animal characters affected children’s theory of mind skills – crucial abilities which include deciphering social changes in the environment based on voice tone, word choice, or facial expressions.

They worked with over 100 children aged five to 10, each of whom were tested on their theory of mind skills after hearing stories featuring animal characters, as well as those highlighting human characters.

Human vs. animal characters in books

The study unveiled an interesting pattern. When exposed to stories centered around human characters, an age-related progression was observed.

Older children were consistently outperforming their younger counterparts, with 3rd grade children surpassing the researchers’ expectations in tests featuring human characters.

But the revelations didn’t stop there. The tests that involved animal characters threw up another surprise.

The younger participants were able to match the scores achieved by pupils in 3rd grade, who were two years their senior. That’s quite a feat for our young champions.

New insight into children’s development

These findings, published in the Journal of Experimental Child Psychology, highlight the importance of both human and non-human characters in children’s developmental stages.

The research was led by Dr. Gray Atherton and Dr. Liam Cross from the University of Plymouth’s School of Psychology.

“Animals play a huge part of children’s stories, whether that is in books and comics or through TV and film. We wanted to test if that is down to more than simply liking the characters, and whether there are actual benefits of children learning through by watching or reading about animals and if this changes over time,” said Dr. Atherton.

“Our findings showed that both human and non-human characters are important in helping children interpret the world around them, and that they play differing roles at different stages in their development. Adapting activities and lessons in nurseries and the early school years to take that into account could be hugely effective in helping to support their development.”

Implications for educators and parents

The insights gained from this study have substantial implications for educators and parents aiming to support children’s cognitive and social development.

By incorporating both human and animal characters into books, educators can craft a more balanced learning environment that caters to the diverse needs of children across age groups.

Parents, too, can enrich their children’s home learning experiences by selecting a variety of stories that include both human and animal protagonists.

This approach not only makes reading sessions more engaging but also aids in developing empathy and understanding of complex social scenarios.

Future research directions

While this study provides valuable insights, it also opens avenues for further exploration.

Future research could go deeper into the types of animal characteristics that are most effective in nurturing children’s theory of mind. For instance, exploring whether anthropomorphized animals or more realistic portrayals have differing impacts.

Similarly, cross-cultural studies could investigate whether the affinity towards animal characters holds true in diverse cultural contexts. These inquiries could refine understanding and application in educational strategies, enhancing the efficacy of storytelling as a developmental tool.

Animal characters and autism treatment

In previous studies, Dr. Atherton and Dr. Cross examined the factors influencing the educational and social development of individuals with autism and learning difficulties.

The experts launched initiatives proving how board and online games can bolster confidence among people with autism.

Borrowing insights from this research, the scholars now plan to dig deeper to explore if their findings could provide specific benefits to children with such conditions.

Dr. Cross envisions a significant impact of this study on individuals with autism or other conditions affecting their learning.

A new way of looking at animal characters

The researchers have observed how tasks involving animal characters can result in autistic individuals performing on par with non-autistic children.

The plan is to replicate this study with autistic children in an effort to unveil more effective ways to support them at a critical stage in their development.

In a nutshell, this study has unraveled an entirely new dimension of how we view animals in children’s books.

Those delightful animal characters do more than simply entertain; they help shape our children’s minds and understanding of the world around them in their formative years.

The study is published in the Journal of Experimental Child Psychology.

