Animal intelligence did not evolve due to natural selection

Love is often seen as a driving force in human relationships, but could it also shape intelligence in the animal kingdom? Scientists have uncovered a surprising connection between cognitive abilities and mating success.

These tiny fish, originally from Central America, are now found in waters worldwide. The new research suggests that intelligence in males plays a crucial role in reproductive success, much like in human relationships where wit and charm often make a difference.

The study reveals that male mosquitofish with better problem-solving skills are more successful in finding mates. This challenges traditional ideas that intelligence in animals primarily evolves for survival.

Instead, it suggests that brainpower can be just as valuable in securing a mate as it is in avoiding predators or finding food.

Role of male intelligence in reproduction

Male mosquitofish are not just competing for food and shelter; they are also competing for partners.

Australian National University (ANU) researchers found that males capable of solving complex tasks had a higher chance of mating than their less-intelligent counterparts. This suggests that intelligence provides a direct reproductive advantage.

Lead author Dr. Ivan Vinogradov explained that cognitive abilities likely evolved because they helped males locate and attract females, increasing their chances of producing offspring.

This process, known as sexual selection, plays a crucial role in shaping intelligence in certain species.

Intelligence beyond survival

For many years, scientists believed that intelligence in animals evolved primarily through natural selection. Smarter animals had better chances of survival because they could find food, escape predators, and adapt to new environments.

“Evolution of intelligence in animals has long been thought to have been driven by natural selection. Animals that were better at problem solving were more adept at gathering food, finding shelter, and avoiding predators and hence lived longer,” Dr. Vinogradov explained.

“They then passed on these genes to their offspring, helping future generations become smarter over time.”

Bottom line – Intelligence is attractive

But there is another possible explanation for the evolution of intelligence: the quality of braininess is attractive to the opposite sex.

A better brain might help an animal find more mates, have more sex, and eventually produce more offspring.

Dr. Vinogradov and his collaborators suggest that intelligence in mosquitofish may partly have evolved through sexual selection as well.

Usually, the pressure of sexual selection is stronger on males than females because, at any given time, there are more males seeking mates than there are females ready to breed.

During this form of selection, traits that boost mating and fertilization success become more common over generations, as the genes for the traits are passed on to offspring.

“Our study suggests that intelligence in mosquitofish isn’t only driven by their need to find food or avoid predators, but also by the complex challenges of finding love. This shows that, much like humans, love conquers all,” remarked Dr. Vinogradov.

Cognitive abilities of mosquitofish

To understand how male intelligence affects mating success, researchers designed a series of underwater tests. These tests assessed the problem-solving abilities of male mosquitofish.

The fish had to navigate mazes, figure out how to move around transparent barriers, and remember different colored spots. Those that completed the challenges were rewarded.

The study tracked the reproductive success of each male over two months. The researchers recorded how many offspring each fish produced when competing for mates.

The results were striking – mosquitofish that excelled at problem-solving tasks had significantly higher reproductive success than those that struggled with the challenges.

Smarter males, more offspring

After performing over 2,000 paternity tests, the scientists confirmed their hypothesis. Intelligence scores were positively correlated with reproductive success in male mosquitofish.

The males that performed well in cognitive tests mated with more females and produced more offspring than those that failed the tests.

“Our findings imply that the evolution of cognitive abilities may have been driven by sexual selection for males who gained more mating opportunities,” study co-author Professor Michael Jennions said.

“Something about these males seemingly gave them an edge in securing mating opportunities. Perhaps females recognized and preferred smarter males, or maybe smarter males were better at chasing the females and forcing them to mate, a common, if unpleasant, practice in mosquitofish.”

More observations and analyses are needed in order to establish differences in the mating behavior of the smarter males.

Implications for evolutionary biology

These findings challenge traditional views on how intelligence evolves. While many scientists have focused on its survival advantages, this study highlights the potential role of mate selection in shaping cognitive traits.

Intelligence may not only be about problem-solving for survival but also about improving an individual’s chances of reproduction.

The study also raises questions about how females perceive intelligence in potential mates. If smarter males are more successful in mating, it suggests that females may have preferences that go beyond physical traits.

Future research on male intelligence

The study, published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, was conducted by researchers from Australia, Germany, and South Africa.

The next step is to investigate how, exactly, intelligence influences mating success. Do females recognize intelligence in a mate, or do smarter males use their cognitive skills to outmaneuver their rivals?

Future research could explore whether this pattern holds in other species. If intelligence plays a role in mate selection beyond mosquitofish, it could reshape our understanding of how cognitive abilities evolve in the animal kingdom.

This research suggests that intelligence is not just about survival – it is also about attraction.

Much like in human relationships, wit and problem-solving skills may help individuals find love and pass on their genes. In mosquitofish, as in life, intelligence may be one of the most valuable traits a male can have.

