Animal learning speed: Keeping pace with a changing environment

Every organism on this planet, from the tiniest bacterium to the colossal blue whale, grapples with the task of adjusting to its ever-changing environment. Picture an animal on its never-ending quest for food, navigating the shifting sands of edible resources molded by the seasons.

Yet learning, as we know, isn’t a walk in the park. It drains time and energy. An organism that sluggishly learns may find itself lagging behind the environmental shifts, while one that learns too quickly might find itself swept up in the whirlwind of insignificant fluctuations.

Enter a newly developed mathematical model that tackles this head-on. Constructed by researchers at the Complexity Science Hub (CSH) and Santa Fe Institute, this model breaks down the optimal pace of learning for any organism existing in our dynamic world.

Learning rate of animals

“The key insight is that the ideal learning rate increases in the same way regardless of the pace of environmental change, whether the organism changes its environment or alters its interaction with it. This suggests a generalizable phenomenon that may underlie learning in a variety of ecosystems,” said CSH Postdoc Eddie Lee.

In layman’s terms, this model conceives an environment that transitions between various states such as wet and dry seasons or day and night.

The organisms pick up on these environmental cues and hold onto memories of these past states. But as time marches on, these older memories get relegated to the background, taking a backseat based on how quickly the organism learns.

Learning and environmental timescales

Treading the line between animals learning too quickly and too slowly is no simple feat. The model brings forth an interesting proposition: the learning timescale should correspond to the square root of the environmental timescale.

Think of it in these terms: if the environment fluctuates twice as slowly, the organism’s learning rate should dip by a factor of 1.4 (the square root of 2). The square root scaling tells us there’s a limit to the benefits of having a long memory.

Our model doesn’t stop there. It also mimics organisms that aren’t passive learners. Some can actively reshape their environment, a power known as “niche construction.”

Environmental impact on animal learning

“If an organism can keep its surroundings stable, it gains an evolutionary advantage. But, this only works if the benefits stay within the organism. If other organisms move in and exploit the stabilized niche, the whole strategy falls apart,” explained Lee.

The model uses beavers as an example to illustrate this. A beaver builds dams in rivers, leading to the formation of steady ponds that provide habitats for them and other species as well.

This construct equips them with a crucial evolutionary advantage – constant food supply and defense against predators.

Mental effort required for learning

An intriguing aspect of this model is its consideration of cognitive load – the mental effort required to adapt and learn. In a complex and rapidly changing environment, organisms must balance the amount of information they process to avoid cognitive overload.

An organism inundated with too much data might fail to effectively discern which changes are critical and which are benign. The model posits that there is an optimal level of cognitive load that allows organisms to respond adeptly to environmental shifts without becoming overwhelmed.

This balance enables organisms to allocate their resources efficiently, maintaining focus on the most pertinent environmental cues.

Implications for human learning

The principles outlined by this model hold potential implications for understanding human learning processes, particularly in educational and professional settings.

As we encounter ever-growing volumes of information, determining an optimal learning rate becomes crucial.

Educators can harness insights from the model to design curricula that sync with the natural pace of learning, ensuring students grasp complex concepts without succumbing to cognitive fatigue.

In the workplace, this understanding could lead to tailored training programs that align with an employee’s ability to absorb new information, promoting a more innovative and adaptive workforce.

By drawing parallels between the learning strategies of animals and humans, this model enriches our approach to education and lifelong learning.

Metabolic costs and learning

Additionally, the researchers evaluated how learning capability interacts with the metabolic costs of maintaining life in animals.

They propose that for smaller, short-lived beings like insects, the costs of learning and memory are critical. For larger, long-lived creatures like mammals, the metabolic costs overshadow the costs of learning.

This suggests that short-lived organisms like insects have well-rounded memories tailored to their environments.

“In contrast, larger organisms like elephants have longer memories, but exactly how long they retain information may have more to do with non-learning costs or other types of environments such as social groups which impose further cognitive demands,” said Lee.

Learning and memory of animals

Ultimately, the model serves as a quantitative mechanism to discern how organisms juggle learning demands and survival imperatives in our ever-evolving world.

The results point towards an optimal pace of adaptation that’s in sync with the speed of environmental change and lifespan of the organism, touching every rung of the ladder of life – from microbes to humans.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences.

