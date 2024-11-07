Animal tracking is crucial for preserving biodiversity

Modern ecologists now have more data than ever to help monitor biodiversity, yet this increase in data isn’t always enough to address the nuanced challenges species face.

As global biodiversity declines, animal ecologist Scott Yanco from the University of Michigan explains that more specific data is crucial to identify the causes behind population declines, which, left unchecked, could lead to species extinction.

In a recent study co-authored with U-M evolutionary ecologist Brian Weeks and an international team, Yanco highlights the growing role of animal tracking technology in revolutionizing conservation efforts.

The vital role of biodiversity

Biodiversity is essential for supporting human health and ecosystems. It underpins food, water, air quality, and recreation.

Biodiversity isn’t only vital in remote ecosystems like tropical rainforests; Yanco points out that local biodiversity, such as what’s found in our backyards, plays a key role too. Understanding biodiversity is essential for developing effective policies.

Protecting ecosystems helps prevent crises like pandemics and agricultural failures, which ultimately support human well-being. Yanco’s work focuses on applying data to anticipate and prevent these issues.

The evolution of animal tracking

Tracking animals is not a new practice in ecology. Traditionally, animals were fitted with simple markers, such as aluminum leg bands for birds or collars for mammals.

However, these methods required researchers to repeatedly locate the animals, which was often challenging and time-consuming. This limited the amount of detailed, continuous data available on individual animals.

In recent years, electronic tracking devices have provided more precise information, similar to the GPS technology found in smartphones.

These new tracking devices allow researchers to monitor the location and behavior of animals on a much larger scale and over extended periods.

This influx of data has revealed previously unknown details about animals’ movements and interactions with their environments, creating an opportunity to study the behaviors and environmental factors that drive population declines.

Animal tracking data and conservation

Animal tracking technology provides insights that go beyond monitoring population numbers. While researchers can often track overall trends in population levels, they need more specific information to determine the exact causes behind these changes.

Detailed data from animal tracking can help scientists understand the precise impact of climate change, pollution, habitat fragmentation, and other stressors. This level of detail is essential for developing targeted conservation interventions.

With precise tracking data, conservationists can move beyond general explanations and address specific challenges.

For example, rather than simply noting habitat loss as a cause of population decline, tracking data can help researchers pinpoint particular areas where fragmented habitats are directly impacting survival rates.

By identifying these localized issues, ecologists can design interventions that address the specific conditions that impact wildlife populations.

Tracking technology offers a unique opportunity to gather such detailed information, which is especially valuable in studying species that are difficult to observe in the wild.

With this data, scientists can examine biodiversity on a global scale, focusing on species that are particularly vulnerable to human impacts.

Emerging animal tracking technologies

Modern animal tracking technology now includes lightweight GPS devices, which provide precise location data for larger animals like elk or elephants.

For smaller animals, researchers use miniaturized tracking devices that store data for later retrieval, as these species cannot support the weight of GPS-enabled devices.

Systems such as ICARUS are developing smaller, satellite-based tags, which enable researchers to track smaller species without needing to recapture the animals.

Advanced tracking devices also include additional sensors that measure environmental factors like temperature, humidity, and air pressure. Some devices even include mortality switches that send alerts if the animal has been motionless for too long.

This innovation allows researchers to understand animal behavior and responses to environmental changes with high precision.

With these technologies, researchers can collect detailed information about animal movements, behavior, and survival conditions.

This data provides new insights into the causes behind biodiversity declines, giving ecologists valuable tools for addressing these challenges.

Building a targeted approach to conservation

Yanco sees these developments as paving the way for more targeted conservation strategies. By pinpointing the causes behind population declines, tracking technology enables conservationists to develop interventions that address specific threats to individual species.

This precise approach allows researchers to recommend specific actions that help wildlife populations thrive while minimizing human impact, creating potential for sustainable, coexisting ecosystems.

With this influx of detailed tracking data, Yanco and his team are hopeful for a future where conservation efforts are more informed and effective.

As tracking technology continues to evolve, ecologists are better equipped to combat the challenges facing biodiversity worldwide, with data-driven insights shaping the path forward.

