Animals change their daily schedules when tourists are watching

Tourists flock to nature reserves and national parks to witness the beauty of wildlife up close. Many hope to see lions basking in the sun, zebras grazing, or elephants gathering at waterholes. But while tourists observe animals, new research suggests that animals may also be reacting to human presence in ways that are not immediately obvious.

A study from the University of Georgia explores how African mammals, including lions and zebras, alter their daily routines when humans are nearby. This change does not affect only one species – it ripples through the entire ecosystem. Carnivores react to human activity, and herbivores, in turn, adjust to changes in predator behavior.

Tourism continues to grow worldwide, increasing the frequency of human-animal interactions. While studying wildlife, researchers spend days (or even weeks) tracking populations, further increasing human presence.

Understanding how this affects animal behavior is critical for conservation efforts and the long-term survival of species in the wild.

Tracking animal behavior

The study focused on waterholes, essential gathering points for many species, especially during dry seasons. The research team placed camera traps near these waterholes, capturing images whenever an animal passed by.

This method allowed scientists to track animal activity at different times and compare behavior during three specific periods – before tourists arrived, while they were present, and after they left. The study ran for two years, providing valuable insight into how human presence shapes the rhythms of the animal kingdom.

Study lead author Jessy Patterson is a doctoral candidate in Jim Beasley’s lab at the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources and Savannah River Ecology Laboratory.

“When humans are present, some animals shift their daily activity patterns,” said Patterson. “We think that the carnivores changed because of the human presence, and the herbivores changed because of the carnivore presence. It was not just one species that altered their behavior.”

Animals change their schedules around tourists

The research revealed a surprising shift in how animals use waterholes. When no humans were around, each species followed a predictable pattern, coming to drink at specific times. However, when humans were present, these patterns changed.

Some animals started visiting waterholes earlier than usual, while others delayed their visits. This shift meant that species that would typically avoid each other began sharing the same space. For herbivores, this could be dangerous, as it increased the likelihood of running into predators at unexpected times.

Tourism is a major source of income for many conservation areas, bringing funding for wildlife protection and economic opportunities for local communities. However, as this study suggests, human activity has effects beyond what is immediately visible.

Understanding these impacts is crucial for balancing tourism with the needs of the animals that call these habitats home.

Nocturnal carnivores became active in the day

The study took place at the Ongava Research Centre in Namibia, a private nature reserve that borders a national park with a high level of tourist activity.

In this region, water is scarce during the dry season, making man-made waterholes vital for both predators and prey. Because these locations consistently attract animals and tourists, they provided an ideal setting for researchers to observe behavior changes.

Over the two-year study, camera traps recorded activity patterns of four major carnivore species: the spotted hyena, black-backed jackal, brown hyena, and African lion.

Normally, these predators hunt and drink water at night, avoiding human activity during daylight hours. However, the researchers found that they started coming to the waterholes more frequently during the day.

“We assumed that carnivores were accustomed to more human activity during the day, but not at night,” said Patterson. “Having humans at the waterholes at night, when they typically aren’t there, maybe threw the animals off a bit and made them nervous.”

This shift in behavior could have serious consequences for the balance between predators and prey.

Prey species faced greater risks

Herbivores also responded to these changes by shifting their own schedules. Some species, including the duiker, springbok, mountain zebra, and plains zebra, altered their routines to avoid the carnivores that had started visiting waterholes during the day.

Instead of drinking water during their usual daylight hours, they began arriving at night. This change might have helped some herbivores stay safer, but it also introduced new risks.

Not all species adjusted their behavior, meaning some animals still visited waterholes during the day, now facing predators that normally would not be there.

“There are many other herbivore species that are still active during the day and overlap with those carnivores now,” said Patterson. “That can change the dynamics of the ecosystem, and some animals could get preyed upon during times of the day when they usually feel safer.”

For some herbivores, this shift could mean an increased risk of predation at times they would typically consider safe. Over time, these changes might impact population dynamics and disrupt the delicate balance of predator-prey relationships.

Tourist presence and animal conservation

Beyond shifting schedules, the presence of humans may also increase stress levels for certain animals.

While some species appear to adapt, others may experience anxiety or alter their natural behaviors in ways that are not immediately apparent. Increased stress can affect feeding, mating, and overall health.

However, despite these concerns, wildlife tourism remains a powerful tool for conservation. It raises awareness about endangered species, provides financial support for protected areas, and offers economic benefits to communities that rely on eco-tourism.

Striking a balance for animals and tourists

Tourism provides crucial funding for conservation efforts, but it also introduces challenges. The more humans interact with wild animals, the greater the potential for unintended consequences. Finding ways to reduce these impacts while still supporting conservation efforts is essential.

“But it also takes a very pristine environment and brings people into it,” said Patterson. “I certainly appreciate wildlife-based tourism, and I support it. We just need to fully understand how we’re impacting the animals and come up with strategies to minimize that.”

The study received support from the University of Georgia, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the Ongava Research Centre. It was co-authored by N. Ndlovu, J.C. Beasley, and S. Périquet.

As tourism continues to grow, researchers and conservationists must consider how tourists presence affects animal behavior. By understanding these interactions, strategies can be developed to ensure that both animals and eco-tourism can thrive in harmony.

The study is published in the Journal of Zoology.

