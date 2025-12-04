Animals emerged 100 million years earlier than we thought

Science often reveals new ideas in calm and hidden parts of nature. Ocean basins and reef slopes store long histories in living forms and in ancient molecules.

A new report from Uppsala University offers fresh insight into early animal evolution by focusing on sponges, one of the oldest known animal groups.

For many decades, experts have studied several sponge groups that seemed unrelated. Each group sat in a different branch of sponge classification. Fresh DNA work, broad deep-sea surveys, and careful chemical tests now show one clear pattern.

All those scattered sponge lineages actually belong to one shared order named Vilesida. This unified view gives a more accurate map of sponge evolution.

Origin of Vilesida

Research teams uncovered Vilesida while working with genetic markers and shape traits from many marine sites.

Past studies placed related groups inside Suberitida, Bubarida, or Axinellida. New molecular results show one strong branch shared by many rare sponge forms.

“The discovery of this new order of sponges represents a significant advance in our understanding of sponge classification, evolution and marine biodiversity – and of the early history of life on Earth,” said study lead author Julio Díaz.

“Although the external shape of the Vilesida is barely distinguishable from closely related orders, molecular analyses show that they separated way back in the Mesozoic geological era – more than 150 million years ago.”

Vilesida across ocean ranges

Vilesida groups live across many ocean zones, from bright shallow bays to cold deep slopes, coral systems, and steep canyon walls.

Researchers visited wide ocean regions, including Atlantic waters, Pacific coasts, Mediterranean basins, and Caribbean reefs. Each region offered fresh forms and fresh clues for sponge evolution.

Sampling work used trawls, dredges, and ROV dives to reach complex seafloors. Each method brought up new lineages, a new genus named Murus, and a refined view of Viles, the root genus for the order.

Careful analysis of the samples revealed hidden links among many puzzle groups once scattered across older classifications.

Many Vilesida forms grow as thin vertical sheets or broad fan-like structures. Large specimens rise above rocky ground and create shelter, shade, and support for surrounding reef life.

Such shapes add height and surface area across seafloors, raising habitat quality for many ocean species.

Clues from cell oils

A key part of the study focuses on rare sterols held inside Vilesida cells. These compounds guide membrane strength and fluidity.

Most animal groups rely on cholesterol. Vilesida sponges use 24-isopropylcholesterols as core sterols. These lipids match fossil steroids found in Ediacaran rocks.

“Our findings thus provide further support for the sponge biomarker hypothesis, which proposes that sponges – and therefore animals – emerged around 100 million years earlier than previously thought,” said study co-author Paco Cárdenas.

The results show strong unity across many Vilesida groups. Sterol patterns link modern species with signals buried in ancient rocks from more than 600 million years ago.

Overlooked sponge groups

Work inside the study uncovers a network of overlooked sponge groups. Many species share sinuous spicules, dense nets of skeletal fibres, and papillae.

Some forms grow as broad sheets and shape deep habitats. Murus profunda often spans close to a meter in cold deep regions. Murus sinenotis appears on seamounts in mid-depth zones and carries distinct genetic markers.

Older names used for Halichondria, Axinyssa, Ciocalypta, Topsentia, or Petromica now find new placement inside Vilesida. Genetic patterns and sterol chemistry bring unity to lineages once scattered across many orders.

The search for valuable substances

Rare sterols from Vilesida groups draw interest from drug research. Past work has revealed strong potential for antimicrobial, anticancer, and antiviral uses. Cárdenas emphasized the value of clearer naming and mapping:

“Now that the sponges have been named and we know where they are, our discovery can help chemists and pharmacists find these valuable substances more easily,” said Cárdenas.

Vilesida now gives a steady home for many sponge lineages and supports new work on early animal origins. Fresh insight from lipid patterns and genetic markers links modern sponge chemistry with very early steps in animal evolution.

Such links help build a clearer story of how early animals formed basic cell structures and adapted to ancient seas.

Ongoing ocean surveys may uncover more hidden forms that fit within Vilesida. Each new sample adds depth to current maps of sponge diversity and shifts long-held ideas about early animal history.

Fresh fieldwork across deep slopes, reef banks, and canyon walls may reveal more clues for future research.

The study is published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

—–

—–