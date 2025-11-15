Anomalous gold, silver, lead, and copper in the new find at Antonella

A new mineralized zone has turned up southwest of the Antonella Project in Peru’s Ancash region, with surface samples reporting high silver and notable gold content.

The zone sits about 0.93 miles (1.5 kilometers) from the main Antonella workings, which is a short hop in district terms.

Daura Gold Corp reports that the discovery is tied to a coherent vein network that lines up toward a neighboring project to the southeast.

Early numbers point to silver that is not just present, but strong, with gold, lead, and copper tagging along.

Gold and silver at Antonella

Field crews mapped an epithermal vein – formed by hot fluids near Earth’s surface – that was exposed for about 98 feet (30 meters) at the surface.

Samples taken 16 feet (4.9 meters) apart returned 13.4 ounces (379 grams) per ton silver with0.013 ounces (0.38 grams) per ton gold, and 12.2 ounces (346 grams) per ton silver with 0.016 ounces (0.46 grams) per ton gold.

The work was led by Martin Zegarra Diaz, Exploration Manager at Daura Gold Corp. His team focuses on detailed mapping and geochemical sampling in young volcanic belts.

Copper and lead also present

The structure is thin but focused, roughly 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) across, and it carries lead up to 1.44 percent and copper between 0.041 and 0.044 ounces (1.174 and 1.240 grams) per ton.

Those are grab samples from outcrop, so the next job is to see how far and how consistently the metal grades hold below ground.

Daura’s crews also logged mineralization within fracture fill – mineral matter deposited in cracks – trending northwest to southeast toward Highlander Silver’s property. That regional alignment matters more than it may sound, because it hints that these veins could share a common heat and fluid source.

Reading gold veins at Antonella

In this part of the Andes, vein-style deposits often form when hot, metal-bearing fluids rise and cool in cracks. Epithermal systems can carry bonanza silver and useful gold when the plumbing is right and the host rocks break cleanly.

Low and intermediate sulfidation settings dominate many Andean belts, and they are well documented by the USGS. That research lays out the textures, alteration halos, and metal suites that tip geologists off to the best drill targets.

Antonella sits in a district known for metal endowment, where younger volcanics and older intrusions overlap. That geologic mix sets the stage for both broad stockworks and tight veins, each with a different economic personality.

The new Antonella vein is narrow and persistent, a classic early sign when a system is starting to reveal its geometry. The key test is whether the structure continues at depth and along strike with any consistency.

What portable XRF cannot tell you

Daura used a portable XRF, a handheld device that estimates metal content, as a quick check in the field. This tool is built for speed, not final answers, and it works best when backed up by certified laboratory assays.

EPA’s analytical method makes that point plainly, noting that pXRF is a screening technique that should be confirmed by lab methods like ICP. That is why the company plans a round of targeted sampling before selecting drill collars.

District with deep mining roots

Ancash hosts one of the world’s largest copper zinc operations at Antamina. The mine sits high in the Andes, about 168 miles (270 kilometers) north of Lima, and has anchored regional infrastructure for decades.

To the west, the Pierina gold mine produced for many years and is now well into closure activities. The presence of these large operations tells you the crust here has moved a lot of metal.

Big mines do not guarantee new discoveries nearby, but they explain why explorers keep returning to Ancash. The rocks are right, the heat engines have run before, and the veins often follow predictable directions.

That context is important when a new structure appears where maps say it should. It adds confidence that the feature is not a one off or a stray boulder field.

Confirmation of gold and silver deposits

Daura Gold Corp. plans drone-assisted magnetometry, which maps subtle magnetic variations in rocks, to track buried structures beneath loose cover. Those geophysical lines help connect the dots when outcrops are scarce.

Parts of the target area are draped in Quaternary sediments that were laid down very recently and may hide the bedrock. Geophysics and deeper trenches will help see through that blanket before the drills arrive.

The trend points toward Bonita where Highlander Silver has been working a network of silicified veins. If Antonella’s veins continue in that direction, the system could span a meaningful distance across the district.

Why Antonella gold matters

Technical disclosure is governed by the Canadian standard known as NI 43 101, which requires a Qualified Person to review scientific and technical information. Daura lists an independent Ph.D. geologist as the reviewer, and that step helps keep early stage numbers grounded.

“Daura’s mapping and sampling have yielded high-grade results, supporting the view that Antonella connects with the Bonita vein system. The new southwest discovery gives the Company another promising exploration target,” said Mark Sumner, President of Daura Gold Corp.

The smart move now is a careful sequence, more surface work, geophysics, then a tight first pass drill program. Each hole will test continuity and grade, which is what turns a showy outcrop into a real resource.

Veins teach a practical lesson about how fluids move, where pressure drops, and how chemistry directs metal deposition. They also show why small, careful measurements can change a map in ways that matter.

The Antonella find highlights how regional structure guides exploration decisions. It shows why teams chase trends that link one cluster of veins to another over several miles.

Details from a press release by Daura Gold Corp.

