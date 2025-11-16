Another big gold discovery in Canada

New drilling at 1911 Gold’s True North project in Manitoba, Canada, has pushed known gold veins far deeper than previously recognized, extending mineralization roughly 2,440 feet below the surface.

These advances build on recent geological work that ties True North’s gold to the long-running tectonic processes in the Rice Lake belt.

The latest results show how ancient fluids moved through shear zones and intrusive rocks, and they fit a broader picture of where additional high-grade pockets may still be found.

Tying gold results to tectonics

True North sits in an Archean orogenic system. A recent deposit study outlines how ancient tectonics concentrated gold along key structures. That context frames the new hits as part of a long-running geologic process, the 2022 study shows.

The science indicates that gold moved with hot fluids that rose and cooled in cracks during mountain building.

Several holes reported short but strong intervals, including 12.69 g/t over 7.87 feet and 19.40 g/t over 4.59 feet. One hole at the new Shore target returned 33.80 g/t over 2.62 feet.

These intercepts cluster along the L10 and 007 corridors, both zones of rock shearing that guided fluid flow. A shear zone, a planar break where rock slips and opens pathways, often hosts gold in this belt.

Where gold veins concentrate now

Most mineralization lies in the San Antonio gabbro, a coarse-grained intrusive body that hardens into a tough host rock.

Geologists have mapped the Rice Lake mine trend as a series of stacked volcanic and intrusive units cut by faults, and their mapping shows how those structures localize gold.

The company extended the system along plunge by more than 2,400 feet, with hits occurring well below older workings.

Down-dip, a direction that follows the tilt of a vein or layer, these results connect to the historical San Antonio zone.

Grades are reported in grams of gold per metric tonne of rock (g/t). That unit is standard in exploration and allows easy comparison across projects.

The intercept lengths are reported as downhole distances, which can overstate true width. The estimates here represent roughly 60 percent to 90 percent of the true widths based on the drill angles.

How the numbers were checked

The team applied quality assurance and quality control to verify the lab’s accuracy with blanks, standards, and repeats. An independent laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario, analyzed the samples by fire assay.

Fire assay, a high-temperature method that concentrates tiny amounts of gold into a bead, remains the industry’s preferred approach for hard-rock samples. High assays were rechecked using a gravimetric finish to keep bias low.

NI 43-101, a Canadian standard, defines roles like Qualified Person and sets strict rules for reporting drill results, and the company makes all technical disclosure under those requirements. The company says its Qualified Person reviewed and approved the technical content.

Public technical documents also describe the True North project’s geology and resource context. A January 2025 article noted the filing of an updated mineral resource estimate prepared under these rules.

Drilling deeper for gold

With surface drilling wrapped, crews shifted to underground drilling from Level 16, about 2,280 feet below the surface. The plan is to test the deeper parts of the two main target areas and continue resource expansion gold drilling.

Work will also rehabilitate two access points to reach additional targets and keep drill platforms close to the zones. A separate permit application would allow near-surface drilling at Ogama Rockland, about 22 miles away by road.

“Our surface drill program continues to show the size potential of these targets to grow our resource base. Developing new zones near-surface and existing infrastructure offers strong expansion potential,” stated Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO of 1911 Gold.

The underground campaign will feed models used to guide a Preliminary Economic Assessment. This assessment is an early-stage, high-level mine plan that screens technical and economic potential.

Results from underground drilling often clarify vein continuity, which is critical in narrow, high-grade gold systems.

These steps do not guarantee mine development. They do, however, test whether the new zones can link into a coherent resource. That connection would support engineering and environmental work under the existing mill and mine permits.

Partnering for responsible mining

1911 Gold’s True North project operates within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, a signatory to Treaty No. 5.

The company maintains open and respectful communication with Indigenous communities and local stakeholders to ensure shared benefits from exploration and mining activities.

Environmental monitoring is also a core part of its operations, focusing on water quality, waste management, and progressive reclamation of disturbed areas.

These measures help reduce ecological impact while supporting responsible development of mineral resources in southeastern Manitoba.

