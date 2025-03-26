Never-before-seen Earth shapes described as 'like seeing the back of the moon'

An international research team deployed the unmanned submarine named ‘Ran’ beneath thick Antarctic ice. After that, things got weird.

They captured the first detailed maps of a glacier’s underside, revealing vital clues about future sea level rise.

They programmed ‘Ran’ to dive into the Dotson ice shelf cavity in West Antarctica and scan the ice with advanced sonar.

Over 27 days, it traveled more than 1,000 kilometers under the glacier and reached 17 kilometers into the cavity. Previously, the team had used satellite data and ice cores to observe how glaciers change over time.

“By navigating the submersible into the cavity, we were able to get high resolution maps of the ice underside,” says lead author Anna Wåhlin, Professor of Oceanography at the University of Gothenburg.

“It’s a bit like seeing the back of the moon.”

Antarctic Dotson Ice Shelf melt

The Dotson Ice Shelf in West Antarctica is a significant player in the discussion about future sea levels.

Far from being flat, passive expanses of ice, these shelves are dynamic, evolving entities. They’re thick bodies of glacial ice sustained by land-based glaciers.

Uniquely, these ice shelves float atop the sea — and beneath them are ice shelf cavities.

One such cavity was the focus of Ran’s recent mission – a survey that has unlocked new secrets about the structures and melting patterns of these ice shelves.

The Dotson Ice Shelf, in particular, plays a crucial role in the West Antarctic ice sheet’s overall stability and potential future sea level rise due to its size and location.

What lurks beneath Antarctica’s ice

The glacial exploration yielded expected results: the ice melted faster where strong underwater currents erode its base.

But what was surprising was the irregularity of the base itself.

Instead of the smooth surface expected, the underwater landscape was reminiscent of peaks, valleys, plateaus and formations akin to sand dunes.

Never before seen “swirls and scoops” map the meltwater’s journey as it flows beneath the ice. Click to enlarge. Credit: Filip Stedt/ University of Gothenburg

The team believes these features may have been sculpted by flowing water under the influence of Earth’s rotation.

This unexpected discovery has challenged previous scientific assumptions, sparking new questions about the complex mechanisms of glacier melting.

Unique perspective on Antarctic melt

The autonomous underwater vehicle Ran was programmed to perform missions under the ice shelf. An advanced multibeam sonar was used to map the base of the ice at a distance of about 50 meters. Click to enlarge. Credit: Anna Wåhlin/Science Advances

This exploration was part of the TARSAN project, a collaborative endeavor studying the atmospheric and oceanic processes influencing the behavior of the Thwaites “doomsday glacier” and Dotson Ice Shelves.

While the project expected to gather data, the spectacle they discovered was beyond their wildest dreams.

Cracks, swirls and patterns

Upon receiving the first images from beneath the ice shelf, the researchers were thrilled yet baffled.

The textures and patterns they saw were unexpected, resembling works of art more than naturally occurring formations.

Under the east side of the Dotson Ice Shelf, the water has eroded several layers of ice into structures. Click to enlarge. Credit: Filip Stedt/ University of Gothenburg

Intrigued by these findings, the team brainstormed to understand the forces behind them.

As they delved deeper, they found a series of firsts – a glimpse, for the first time, into the processes that melt the underside of ice shelves.

Melting Antarctic ice shelves

While these ice shelves floating on the sea may not directly affect sea levels when they melt, the repercussions are more indirect.

As these ice shelves melt, the land-based glaciers they feed flow faster and destabilize, leading to a rise in sea levels.

The newly uncovered data will significantly help ice modelers reduce the uncertainties in future sea level predictions.

Despite a wealth of new discoveries, the exploration also revealed numerous processes still left to understand in future expeditions.

Existing models could not explain the complex patterns discovered. Continued collaborative study, combining remote sensing with oceanographic field data, is needed to understand the changes taking place.

“For us, it’s not just a new discovery, but also a wake-up call that many previous assumptions about melting of glacier undersides are falling short,” elucidates Prof Wåhlin.

Future of Antarctic ice melt

The research expedition planned to repeat the survey in January 2024, eager to document any changes. Unfortunately, the team could only complete one dive before Ran disappeared under the ice.

“Although we got valuable data back, we did not get all we had hoped for,” said Prof Wåhlin.

Despite the setback, the team remains optimistic and hopeful of continuing this crucial research.

In the midst of the climate crisis, every bit of insight matters. As we unravel the mysteries of these icy landscapes, we inch closer to understanding our planet’s future.

This important and disturbing research from the University of East Anglia and the University of Gothenburg is leading the way, and we anxiously anticipate their next expedition into the unknown.

The full study was published in the journal Science Advances.

