Ants use a type of 'social distancing' to prevent spread of diseases

Ants have many fascinating things to teach us. Most recently, scientists discovered that ants employ safeguards such as “social distancing” measures to protect their colonies from diseases.

In a recent paper presented by a group of passionate biologists, they shared their discovery of how black garden ants create and implement this impressive strategy to keep their nests, and consequently their colonies, safe from infections.

Ant’s immune system

Previous research has indicated that certain animals adapt their behavior to cut down the spread of infections.

For instance, we humans, to prevent an infection from spreading like wildfire, might isolate parts of our homes or establish quarantine zones in hospitals.

But it appears we’re not the only species to alter our surroundings for the sake of health. Our tiny friends, the black garden ants, have a similar strategy up their sleeve.

Ant tunnels prevent spread of diseases

The research team, from the University of Bristol, embarked on a field trip to collect black garden ants and created 20 colonies in their lab. Once the ants had a day to get used to their new setting, another group of ants was added to their colonies.

Here’s the catch — half of the newly added ants were infected with a fungus. Observations were made through cameras and micro-CT scanners to study the ant’s behavior and to analyze the structure of the ant tunnels.

It was interesting to see that ants in the colonies where infected ants were introduced started digging new tunnels more quickly.

After six days, there was a notable increase in the distance between the tunnels in the infected nests.

Ants’ disease survival strategy

The ants displayed strategic maneuvering as well. The queen, food, and brooding area were placed in a less central location.

Also, the infected ants were seen spending most of their time on the surface of the colony, limiting their interaction with healthy ants.

Why all these changes? Well, they are preventive measures. These ants alter their nests to prevent the spread of the infecting fungus, shielding the colony from the potential threat.

To better understand this intriguing behavior, our Bristol scientists conducted disease transmission simulations. This accelerated the spread of disease in the simulated environment.

They discovered that the ants’ techniques helped minimize the fungal load in the colony and significantly improved its chances of survival.

With a practical approach, the ants teach us more about their species and disease prevention methods.

How humans can learn from ants

The implications of these findings extend beyond the fascinating world of ants and offer valuable insights for human practices.

By observing and understanding the strategic behaviors employed by black garden ants, we can draw parallels to enhance our disease prevention strategies.

The idea of dynamically adjusting environments to limit the spread of diseases could inform future architectural designs or public health policies, focusing on creating adaptable spaces that mitigate infection risks.

New perspective on ant intelligence

This research not only enhances our understanding of wildlife’s response to disease but also challenges our perceptions of intelligence.

Historically, intelligence has often been attributed to problem-solving abilities in humans or larger mammals.

However, the ingenuity displayed by these ants in response to environmental threats suggests a complex understanding and capability within the insect kingdom.

Through their meticulous methods, ants demonstrate a level of collective intelligence that continues to intrigue scientists and challenges us to reconsider the hierarchical view of intelligence in the animal world.

Relevance to humans

How does this impact us as humans?

It’s a compelling discovery about the complexity of ant behavior and their survival from diseases. This research could provide a fresh perspective on how we manage the spread of diseases in our societies.

It may also shed light on the importance of adapting our surroundings to contain the spread of infections.

This exciting development is sure to pave the way for more interesting revelations about the ingenious survival strategies in the animal kingdom. We owe it all to the diligent team at the University of Bristol for this insightful contribution.

So, the next time you spot a colony of ants in your garden, remember, they’re not just tiny creatures scurrying around. They are miniature engineers and crafty survivalists, diligently working to ensure the wellbeing of their community.

The study is published in bioRxiv.

