Archaeologists discover a multi-colored 3D mural of a giant bird

At the Huaca Yolanda site on Peru’s north coast, archaeologists have uncovered a multi-colored three dimensional mural of a giant bird that may be 4,000 years old.

The newly revealed wall inside a long buried temple stretches roughly 20 feet across and rises about 10 feet high.

Its carved surfaces show a powerful bird of prey with outstretched wings, banded by sharp diamond shapes that link both faces of the wall.

The find in Peru’s Tanguche valley is already reshaping how researchers think early American civilizations organized religion and power.

The Huaca Yolanda bird mural

It forms part of a temple’s inner courtyard, where people would have walked directly beside both painted faces.

Blocks of clay and stone stand out in high relief, sculpture that projects far from a flat background so feathers, fish, and stars catch strong light and shadow.

The work was led by Ana Cecilia Mauricio, an archaeologist at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP). Her research focuses on early coastal temples and the rise of social hierarchies along Peru’s northern valleys.

On the south side, the bird’s wings spread over geometric bands and a raised diamond pattern that links the two faces of the wall.

An article notes that plants, human-like figures, and marine creatures occupy the north side, painted in blue, yellow, red, and black.

Rise of early Peruvian societies

Archaeologists place Huaca Yolanda and the bird mural in the Formative period, the era when Peru’s first big ceremonial centers formed.

This stretch between about 2000 and 1000 BCE marks the move from small farming villages to regional hubs of ritual and power.

In that time, on Peru’s coast and in the highlands, builders made large stone platforms, sunken plazas, and stairways for shared ceremonies.

Huaca Yolanda sits within this wave of innovation yet shows a coastal style that emphasizes sea, sky, and fertile fields instead of jungle predators.

As farming yields grew and irrigation networks spread, some communities turned into complex societies, groups with clear leaders and specialized crafts.

Monumental art like the Huaca Yolanda bird mural signals that certain people controlled ceremonies and symbols that bound these communities together.

Mauricio notes that Huaca Yolanda probably predates or overlaps with Chavín de Huántar, a famous highland temple complex more than 120 miles inland.

That link suggests ideas, goods, and ritual specialists may have traveled between coast and mountains, carrying shared symbols while adapting them to local landscapes.

Shamans, birds, and altered states

One of the carvings shows three humanoid figures shifting into birdlike shapes. It has been suggested that this scene may represent a symbolic transformation linked to a heightened or altered state brought on by a ritual substance.

A shaman, a ritual specialist believed to bridge human and spirit worlds, would have been one of the most influential people in such communities.

Scenes showing humans with bird traits may hint that these figures, in trance, were thought to move between earth and sky.

The San Pedro cactus is a hallucinogen, a plant that can trigger vivid visions, shifts in perception, and powerful emotional states.

If shamans at Huaca Yolanda used it, the bird mural may be recording both what ritual looked like and how it felt to participants.

Chemical and microbotanical evidence from bone tubes at the highland site of Chavín de Huántar shows that ritual specialists inhaled powders made from vilca and wild tobacco.

Microbotanical, the study of tiny preserved plant fragments under a microscope, lets researchers identify these specific species from traces left inside the tubes.

Art, power, and social hierarchy

The mural hints at a moment when social rankings were starting to take shape as communities grew in size and complexity.

Its bold imagery, including the giant bird and layered reliefs, appears to have served as a visual signal of status and a way to distinguish those who held ritual authority.

“They possessed important knowledge about medicinal plants and also about astronomy,” the author said, describing how these ritual experts gained authority.

Control over healing, seasonal forecasts, and access to sacred spaces would have made their guidance hard to ignore.

Over generations these specialists tested what they knew and refined it through practice. They were, in a sense, scientists as well as spiritual and religious leaders.

When only a few people could read the stories encoded in murals like this, religious knowledge turned into social rank.

The bird, the stars, and the human figures together show a world where farmers and fishers depended on a smaller group of ritual guides.

Lessons from the Huaca Yolanda bird

Huaca Yolanda sits on privately used land, and the edge of the temple platform has been bitten away by expanding fields and farm machinery.

Without clear legal protection and basic site guards, looters and new construction could erase parts of the mural faster than archaeologists can document them.

It has been noted that earlier coastal communities developed a close, practical understanding of their environmental and climate patterns.

This raises the question of whether their knowledge might offer useful insight for dealing with today’s climatic challenges.

These coastal societies learned to live with recurring El Niño floods and landslides, adjusting crops, storage, and settlement locations to reduce risk.

Studying their choices, including how they encoded environmental knowledge in art, may inform how present day communities along the Pacific adapt to climate swings.

For nearby residents in the Tanguche valley, the site is also part of daily life, sitting close to homes, fields, and irrigation canals.

Community participation in protecting and interpreting the mural could help local people share benefits of research and tourism rather than face only new rules.

The study is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Photograph: Pontifical Catholic University of Peru.

