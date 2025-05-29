Archaeologists discovered ancient footprints in New Mexico that rewrite the story of humans in America

Footprints pressed into soft gypsum nearly 23,000 years ago still hold the unmistakable shape of human toes, arches, and heels. For decades, most archaeologists thought humans arrived on the continent far later. The evidence under the New Mexican sun now tells another story.

These early human footprints sit beside the tracks of mammoths, giant sloths, and other Ice Age neighbors at White Sands National Park in New Mexico, capturing a moment in time when people and megafauna shared the landscape during the coldest stretch of the last Ice Age.

Clovis spearpoints dating to about 13,000 years ago once set the starting line for human presence in North America.

New research realigns that timeline by some 10,000 years, inviting a fresh look at how early travelers braved bitter temperatures, shrinking shorelines, and unfamiliar predators while carving routes across a frozen continent.

Lake Otero, an Ice Age lake covering roughly 1,600 square miles, left behind layers of mud and sand when it dried.

In those layers lie 61 human footprints, some made by adults, others by children who dashed, skidded, and doubled back across wet ground.

Early humans left these footprints beside an ancient lake near White Sands, New Mexico roughly 23,000 years ago. Click image to enlarge. Credit: National Park Service

Radiocarbon tests on tiny Ruppia cirrhosa seeds embedded in the prints consistently returned ages between 21,000 and 23,000 years.

“We knew it was going to be controversial,” says co-author Kathleen Springer, a geologist with the United States Geological Survey (USGS). After the first paper, she recalls, “we knew we had to do more.”

Triple-test chronology

To silence doubts that the water plant might yield misleading dates, the team gathered tens of thousands of pine pollen grains – a land source free from the hard-water effect – from the same thin horizons.

Their results fell between 22,600 and 23,400 years, matching the seed ages.

Optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) on quartz in overlying clay showed that the sand had been hidden from sunlight for more than 21,500 years, again in line with the other methods.

Ages from both methods “are statistically indistinguishable from our original seed ages,” says co-author Jeffrey Pigati, a geologist with the USGS.

“The new dates harmonize perfectly with the previous chronology,” agrees Thomas Higham, a radiocarbon-dating expert at the University of Vienna who wasn’t involved in the work. “This is crucial and compelling confirmation” of the older ages.”

Helen Roberts, a geographer and OSL specialist at Aberystwyth University, adds, “They obviously had a tricky set of material here. It’s very striking how those ages come together despite those challenges.”

Challenge and corroboration

Skeptics remain. Geoscientist Joe Davis points out that winds or streams could have redeposited older clay above younger shoreline mud, scrambling the natural order.

The research group maintains that careful excavations show no sign of such mixing, and independent labs duplicated their tests to rule out hidden contaminants.

Ancient human footprints found at WHSA Locality 2. Photograph showing multiple in situ footprints in track horizons TH1 (white arrows), TH2 (yellow arrows), TH3 (red arrows), and TH4 (black arrows). Click image to enlarge. Credit: Science

Scientific debate is standard fare, yet the convergence of three dating techniques on one tight window makes an accidental match unlikely.

Even among dissenters, there is broad agreement that more Ice Age layers deserve scrutiny. Many sites once dismissed as “too old for people” may hold untapped clues.

Away from the lab, the prints paint vivid scenes. Kids splashed in puddles while adults trekked long distances, sometimes carrying infants.

“The site in New Mexico has rewritten history books as we’ve discovered wonderful examples of human activity, the way that humans interacted with one another, with the landscape, and with the animal life there,” Sally Reynolds of Bournemouth University said in a statement.

Matthew Bennett, another Bournemouth researcher, notes that the dating confirmation “underlines the accuracy of our original study and provides a fascinating update to the movements and lifestyles of our ancestors.”

There were hungry predators around, including dire wolves and saber-toothed cats.

“We can see where she slipped in the mud at certain points … we can also see the child’s footprints where she set them down, presumably because she was tired and needed a rest,” Bennett concluded.

Human heritage and resilience

Kim Charlie of the Pueblo of Acoma helped locate some tracks and sees a direct thread to today’s communities.

“These tracks trace back to us, back to the Indigenous people of North America,” she says. “This was a family,” Charlie says.

Their footprints are “like a photograph,” she adds. “It’s something they left us, saying, ‘We were here.’”

The White Sands footprints don’t just show survival, they reveal human connection. Teenagers played, children followed, and adults carried the weight of family and future.

These moments, frozen in time, offer more than dates and data; they offer stories.

Now, inspired by this discovery, archaeologists are expanding their search, eager to uncover the next footprints that will walk us deeper into the human past.

The full study was published in the journal Science.

