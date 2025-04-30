Archaeologists find hallucinogenic seeds in ancient bones

Ancient farmers left traces of their lives in items that might look mundane at first glance. The discovery of black henbane hallucinogenic seeds inside a hollowed-out animal bone at a Roman-era site in the Netherlands, though, has generated lively conversation among historians and scientists alike.

Curiosity ran high when experts determined the seeds belonged to a toxic plant known for its mind-altering properties.

The excitement around the find only grew when the team established that the seeds were placed inside the bone on purpose, not by accident.

Soon after the news broke, zooarchaeologist Maaike Groot from the Free University of Berlin provided more context on how communities in that era might have gathered and stored such potent plants.

This specialized knowledge underscored the importance of carefully examining unusual plant remains to better understand Roman life.

Unpacking the poisonous plant

Black henbane has a notorious reputation as a dangerous herb that contains compounds like hyoscyamine and scopolamine, which can affect the nervous system.

Ancient texts mention how its leaves and seeds held both curative and hazardous qualities, leaving physicians wary of its dosage.

Its presence on disturbed land near rivers and settlements gave communities easy access to it. However, deciding whether the plant was simply a wild nuisance or intentionally collected has been a long-standing challenge for researchers.

Unlikely container for hallucinogenic seeds

One of the most intriguing artifacts is the hollowed-out bone sealed at one end with birch-bark tar. The object’s shape suggests it was carefully modified to store more than a thousand hallucinogenic henbane seeds found inside.

There were no marks of burning in this container, so the idea of it being a pipe seems less likely. Experts propose that it served as a handy capsule, safe from moisture and pests, ensuring the seeds stayed intact for future use.

Why use a bone instead of pottery?

Most containers from the Roman period were ceramic, but this bone tube stands out for its portability and durability. Its small size and natural hollow made it ideal for carrying high-potency materials that needed to stay dry.

Using birch-bark tar to seal one end shows deliberate craftsmanship. The material has waterproofing and adhesive qualities, making it a reliable choice when protecting the contents from the elements or pests.

Hallucinogenic seeds as medicine

References from antiquity detail a host of medical uses for black henbane in controlled amounts.

Dioscorides wrote that it could soothe pain and reduce fevers, but he warned that its black variety was more potent and risky.

Pliny the Elder stated that henbane was “both a poison and a remedy” at once, but he noted it caused “insanity and giddiness” when misused, said Pliny the Elder. Their combined observations paint a picture of a plant that demanded both respect and fear.

Connections to other healing herbs

Earlier work at a Roman fortress hospital in Neuss pointed to black henbane seeds alongside herbs such as dill and coriander.

This combination hinted that some communities treated black henbane like a legitimate medical supply rather than a mere weed.

At other sites in northwestern Europe, researchers noted the plant appearing with species known for healing properties, further suggesting that ancient healers carefully controlled its use. Such cases offer a broader view of how the seeds might have been prepared to address certain ailments.

Ritual practices and hallucinogenic seeds

Another twist to the story lies in how these seeds sometimes appear in abandonment offerings or special deposits.

The bone container in the Netherlands turned up in a water pit, grouped with animal remains that might have had symbolic significance.

Some of these findings raise questions about whether the seeds served ceremonial or spiritual functions. Researchers emphasize that context is key, since a plant with pain-relieving qualities might also feature in a cultural ritual.

Expert perspectives

“We argue that future discoveries of henbane should be studied in the context of the find and its relationship to other medicinal plants,” explains Groot.

That view supports the idea that archaeology should look beyond isolated seeds and, instead, examine where and how they appear with other objects.

Even at hospitals, cult sites, or ordinary settlements, the surrounding items provide clues about why these powerful seeds were stashed away. This method helps separate accidental occurrences from genuine examples of thoughtful collection.

Modern uses for an ancient drug

Black henbane’s active compounds still find use in prescription medications for conditions like motion sickness, under strict professional supervision.

Though the plant might be less common now, it serves as a reminder of how ancient pharmacopeias shaped today’s medical research.

The legacy of these seeds is both cautionary and enlightening. It shows how small things hidden in old bones can transform our view of the past one remarkable discovery at a time.

The study is published in Antiquity.



