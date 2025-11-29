Archaeologists find a life-size human statue hidden 12,000 years ago

At a 12,000 year old stone sanctuary in southeastern Turkey, archaeologists have pulled a carved human statue from inside a wall. The figure lay hidden at Gobeklitepe, a hilltop site often described as the world’s oldest known monumental temple complex.

The work is led by Prof. Necmi Karul, a prehistorian at Istanbul University whose project unites Turkish and international teams at Gobeklitepe. His research focuses on the earliest settled communities and monumental centers in the Sanliurfa region.

The Neolithic, a late Stone Age period when people began farming and living in permanent villages, is the time when Gobeklitepe first took shape.

According to a UNESCO description, its earliest stone buildings were raised between about 9600 and 8200 BCE by hunter gatherer groups.

Detailed excavation reports describe circular enclosures ringed by tall T-shaped pillars carved with wild animals and abstract symbols.

Some central pillars also show belts and hands in low relief, suggesting that they represent towering stylized human figures.

Today, Gobeklitepe is protected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, an international label for places judged to have exceptional value for everyone.

Only a portion of the mound is exposed, while geophysical work indicates many more buried structures still waiting in the surrounding soil.

Hidden statue at Gobeklitepe

During recent work inside a roofed shelter, researchers uncovered a new human statue lying on its back within the base of a room wall.

The figure sat between Building B and Building D, with a modeled head and torso but missing feet, and its preserved length suggests a complete adult body.

Because the statue was carefully built into the masonry, archaeologists interpret it as a votive offering, a ritual gift to unseen powers.

Its position inside a room wall hints that architecture itself formed part of ceremony, turning boundaries into charged zones rather than simple dividers.

In remarks about the discovery, Turkey’s culture minister linked the find directly to ancient belief. “this new discovery from Gobeklitepe is a highly valuable find,” said Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s culture minister.

He also emphasized that the site belongs to everyone, not only to the modern state. “Preserving and carrying this heritage into the future is our collective responsibility,” said Ersoy.

Restoring a temple

The statue emerged while crews were stabilizing Structure C, the largest known enclosure at the site. Some of its pillars reach about 20 feet and weigh several tons, so engineers focus on keeping them upright and secure.

As part of a program called Heritage to the Future, restorers have been resetting leaning stones and rebuilding damaged walls. They use limestone mortar mixed with goat hair to echo ancient construction techniques as closely as possible.

At the same time, teams are using geomagnetic survey, a method that tracks tiny changes in the Earth’s magnetic field, to reveal buried stonework.

These measurements help them avoid hidden walls and focus on promising targets, limiting damage to deeper layers and clarifying the overall site plan.

Infrastructure has become another part of the science. New visitor paths, parking areas, and viewing platforms are planned so that crowds do not erode fragile surfaces or touch carved reliefs.

The famous Urfa man, Balikligöl Statue, a neolithic sculpture at Gobeklitepe, statue found in the area of Göbekli Tepe and displayed in the Sanliurfa Museum, Sanliurfa, Turkey. Credit: Mehmet Cetin. Click image to enlarge.

Stone hills in a Neolithic world

Gobeklitepe is one of the sites known collectively as Tas Tepeler, a cluster of Neolithic settlements and ceremonial centers in limestone hills near Sanliurfa.

Each hilltop holds its mix of special buildings and houses, suggesting that people moved between several hubs rather than relying on a single center.

The Sanliurfa Neolithic Research Project provides the broader framework for that work, tying excavation data to studies of ancient environments and living traditions. Its goals include tracking the shift toward sedentism, a lifestyle based on staying in one place year round.

Within this project, dozens of institutions and more than two hundred specialists and students work across ten different sites.

Researchers map hunting grounds, water sources, and small camps that once linked these hilltop centers into a shared social and ritual network.

Evidence from Gobeklitepe and nearby hills suggests that large stone enclosures served as gathering places for scattered groups. Feasts, ceremonies, and perhaps seasonal meetings there may have reinforced alliances and stories that helped people adjust to more settled lives.

Lessons from the Gobeklitepe statue

The new image makes those early builders feel less distant. Instead of only abstract T shaped stones, there is now a human shaped figure that someone carved and carefully sealed inside a wall.

It also reminds researchers that ritual architecture, buildings designed mainly for ceremony rather than everyday tasks, changed as people remodeled and buried structures.

A statue fixed inside a wall shows that even repair or rebuilding could turn into a meaningful act, not just a practical job.

Archaeology and conservation now advance together at sites like Gobeklitepe. Teams plan excavation, restoration, drainage, and visitor routes together so that new finds appear in controlled settings rather than as accidental damage.

The statue sends a simple message about deep time. People living more than ten millennia ago already poured hard work, imagination, and shared belief into places where communities could come together.

