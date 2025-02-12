'Arctic meltdown' is accelerating global warming, already changing Earth in unimaginable ways

The world has long operated under the assumption that achieving climate goals would prevent the worst impacts of global warming, such as the melting of Arctic ice.

In 2016, nearly 200 world leaders committed to keeping global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

This agreement has shaped policies across nations, and driven efforts to cut emissions and transition toward cleaner energy.

Yet, despite those commitments, scientists now confirm that Earth’s temperature increase crossed the 1.5-degree threshold in 2024. Not only has the planet warmed faster than expected, but the changes already in motion cannot be undone.

The consequences are affecting every continent in a variety of ways, from intensifying storms to record-breaking heat waves.

Paris Agreement pledges

A new study published in the journal Science reveals an even starker reality. If all countries follow through on their Paris Agreement pledges – which is a big assumption in itself – the planet is still on track to warm by an average of 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

This level of warming will reshape economies, displace populations, and alter ecosystems in ways that humans have never before experienced.

“This is a reality check: we took a first step by signing the Paris Agreement, but we’re already living in the ‘changed world’ we are attempting to prevent,” noted Ted Schuur, a professor at Northern Arizona University.

“It’s time to take the next step to adjust our climate goals to accommodate this new reality.”

Arctic’s role in accelerated warming

One of the reasons the planet passed 1.5 degrees of warming so much sooner than expected lies far to the north. The Arctic, which once seemed distant and isolated, is now a central driver of climate shifts around the world.

Research shows that the Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the planet. This is largely because ice, once a defining feature of the region, is disappearing at an alarming rate.

Sea ice, which used to form reliably every winter and partially melt in summer, is now melting at an accelerating pace. As more ice disappears, more of the ocean remains exposed.

Warming and dark Arctic waters

Since dark ocean water absorbs more sunlight than white ice, this change amplifies the warming trend, creating a feedback loop that speeds up ice loss year after year.

“The Arctic seas have already become unrecognizable,” Schuur said. “The amount of ice we’re left with at the end of the summer keeps declining over time. Soon enough, summer ice could become a thing of the past.”

This transformation will have far-reaching consequences. Coastal Arctic communities depend on sea ice for hunting, transportation, and protection from storm surges.

As ice disappears, shipping routes will open, altering global trade patterns and potentially creating new geopolitical tensions.

Thawing permafrost crisis

While melting sea ice is a visible reminder of climate change, another transformation is unfolding on land that is less obvious.

Beneath the Arctic’s surface lies permafrost – frozen ground that has locked away massive amounts of carbon for thousands of years.

How 2.7 degrees of warming could accelerate permafrost thaw, ice melt and sea level rise in the Arctic. Credit: Victor Leshyk

As temperatures rise, this permafrost is thawing and releasing carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere.

These greenhouse gases intensify global warming, making it even harder to slow the planet’s temperature increase.

Exponential warming acceleration

Scientists estimate that, as this organic material decomposes, it will emit carbon at a rate that is comparable to that of industrialized nations.

Despite the scale of this threat, Schuur explained that policymakers in 2016 did not fully account for these Arctic-driven emissions.

“We’re talking about a place that’s remote to many people, but changes in the Arctic don’t stay in the Arctic,” Schuur said.

The warming Arctic is shaping weather patterns worldwide, intensifying droughts, and increasing the likelihood of wildfires worldwide.

The effects of permafrost thaw are already being felt far from the Arctic. Extreme heat events, like the 70 days of 110-degree temperatures in Phoenix last summer, are partially linked to these additional greenhouse gas emissions.

How Arctic warming impacts the world

The rapid transformation of the Arctic is not just an environmental issue – it is an economic and social challenge that will affect millions of people.

Coastal cities, which are already vulnerable to rising seas, will face even more frequent flooding as ice sheets continue to melt.

Fisheries that support millions of livelihoods will struggle to adapt as ocean temperatures rise and ecosystems shift.

The disappearance of Arctic ice is also reshaping the world’s energy landscape. As previously unreachable oil and gas reserves become accessible, some countries may push to exploit these resources, potentially increasing fossil fuel production at a time when emissions need to be cut.

Schuur emphasized that the world must recognize this new reality and respond accordingly. The past assumption that global warming could be controlled easily is no longer valid.

The task ahead is twofold: adapt to the inevitable changes that are already happening and work to prevent the worst-case scenarios from unfolding.

Preparing for an unavoidable future

The latest projections show that, if current policies remain unchanged, the planet will warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius before 2100.

That means there will be more extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and ecosystems pushed beyond their limits.

“We can’t stop change from happening; it’s already happening,” Schuur said. “But we can slow the change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and managing the change as best as we can so that people and ecosystems are better positioned for the future.”

Governments must strengthen infrastructure, improve disaster preparedness, and develop climate-resistant agriculture.

Individuals can push for policies that prioritize renewable energy, sustainable urban planning, and conservation efforts.

Action is needed at every level

While global policies play a crucial role, local action can often have a more immediate impact against Arctic warming.

Schuur encouraged people to engage with their city, county, or state sustainability efforts. Getting involved can mean attending meetings, proposing new policies, or supporting climate initiatives through voting.

Individual actions also matter. Choosing cleaner transportation, reducing energy use, and supporting businesses that prioritize sustainability all contribute to slowing climate change.

These choices may not reverse global warming, but they can delay its effects and provide communities with more time to adapt.

“Don’t give up, even in the face of change,” Schuur said. “Instead, change your thinking. Say to yourself: I live in a new, changed world. What can I do to help adapt and slow the change so we have more time to adjust?”

The challenge ahead is immense, but action at every level – global, national, and local – will determine how well the world navigates this new era.

The time for waiting has passed. Now is the moment to prepare for the world that is already here.

The study is published in the journal Science.

