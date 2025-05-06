Arctic plant alert: Rising shrubs and vanishing meadows

The icy fringe of our planet is sprouting new growth. Fast warming in the Arctic – now running at roughly four times the global average – is reshaping tundra landscapes and affecting shrubs and meadows that have looked the same since the last ice age.

A vast forty‑year experiment, spread across more than 2,000 research plots, shows that almost every facet of Arctic plant life is in flux. Scientists say the changes are an early sign that the wider Arctic system, from wildlife to water supplies, will also shift.

Summers lengthen, Arctic shrubs thrive

Researchers have spent decades tracking the low carpets of mosses, grasses, and dwarf shrubs that dominate mountains and polar plains. They found that almost six in ten plots have already lost some long‑standing species or gained new arrivals.

No single winner or loser stands out everywhere. Local soil moisture, shelter from wind, and the number of frost‑free days all tip the balance in different directions. Yet the pattern is unmistakable: taller, woodier shrubs thrive when summers lengthen, shading out species that hug the ground.

“Changes in vegetation are an early warning signal that the entire ecosystem will change, with consequential effects on wildlife, humanity, and Earth’s natural ability to store carbon,” said co-author Anne Bjorkman, a researcher in plant ecology at the University of Gothenburg.

Shrubs stretch higher, meadows shrink

Investigators see the biggest gains among evergreen stragglers such as lingonberry and crowberry, along with fast‑growing willow bushes that keep their leaves only for the warm season. These plants once clung to the Arctic tundra only where snow melted early.

Now they push onto windswept ridges because snow lies for fewer days each year. Where they thicken, their leaves intercept sunlight that formerly bounced off pale lichens or was absorbed by low moss mats. Tall stems also sling snow into drifts that insulate soils, letting roots stay active later in autumn.

“The change in what grows on a site is extensive, with new species appearing and/or existing species disappearing on almost 60% of the experimental plots. There are many factors that determine how plant life changes at a particular Arctic site, such as how wet the soil is, or how windy it is. This affects the microclimate that plants experience,” said Robert Bjork, a researcher at the University of Gothenburg.

“In general, we see that shrubs benefit from a longer growing season, they simply steal the sunlight from species with a low growth habit.”

Impacts of Arctic shrubs

On open ridges where dwarf birch and willow take hold, plant diversity often drops. The low‑lying herbs and sedges that fuel summer pollinators can no longer compete.

South of the tree line, mountain birch saplings work upslope, nibbling away at alpine meadows soaked in brief bursts of meltwater. Once those meadows vanish, the displaced flora has no colder niche to retreat to.

“But where the shrubs take over, biodiversity will decrease, and then the question is where the outcompeted species will go. There are no colder regions than the Arctic, and some species may disappear completely from large areas,” Bjorkman said.

Shrub lines affect more than flowers. Dark leaves absorb solar energy, warming surface layers and melting permafrost ice that holds ancient carbon.

When that carbon leaks as methane or carbon dioxide, regional warming accelerates. Taller plants also trap snow that would otherwise reflect sunlight and delay spring thaw, another feedback that adds heat.

Ripples through animals, people, and water

“Changes in vegetation obviously also affect herbivorous animals. Reindeer husbandry cannot have the same grazing areas in the valleys as today, perhaps they can find new ones on the bare mountains,” Bjork explained.

“Then tourism will be affected when mountain birches and shrubs take over on the mountains and the alpine meadows with beautiful wildflowers disappear. And it will be difficult to get hold of drinkable water when the glaciers and the late snowfields melt away.”

Reindeer and caribou herds already follow thinner green waves in sprinting summers. The loss of valley forage may force animals higher, straining age‑old herding routes.

Visitors who come for wide carpets of summer color may find thickets instead. Local communities could face water stress as shrinking glaciers feed fewer melt streams during late summer.

Radical changes ahead

Scientists at the Latnjajaure field camp near Abisko, Sweden, witness these shifts in real time. Birches creep onto formerly barren slopes.

Moss mats turn patchy under rising shrubs. Streams surge earlier in spring and dwindle sooner in August. Yet no one can plot the exact timetable for the next leap.

“We are in the midst of climate change and will reach certain thresholds where the flora will change radically, but we don’t know when it will happen. Or how it will happen,” Bjorkman warned.

The future of Arctic shrubs

More data will refine forecasts, but the direction is set. Open alpine meadows will contract as shrub lands will expand. Carbon and energy flows between ground and sky will alter, pushing feedback loops that amplify Arctic heat.

For conservationists, the lesson is urgent: protect refuges where cold‑loving plants might survive and plan for landscapes that will not stay as they were such as the Arctic. For everyone else, the message is simpler.

The quiet creep of shrubs in the far north is one more sign that climate change is coming. It is here, and it is rewriting the map from the top downward.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

