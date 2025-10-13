Arctic seals face extinction as global bird populations plummet

Ice is melting faster than ever. Forests are shrinking. Birds vanish from once-noisy skies. The latest update from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) shows a planet under strain.

Species are sliding toward extinction, but not all hope is lost. Some, like the green sea turtle, prove that recovery is possible when people act with persistence.

Arctic seals in danger

Arctic seals face a disappearing home. Sea ice melts earlier each year, leaving harp, hooded, and bearded seals without stable platforms to rest or raise pups.

Kit Kovacs, co-chair of the IUCN Pinniped Specialist Group, said every marine mammal in the Arctic relies on ice for survival.

The IUCN has moved all three species to higher risk levels. Kovacs explained that melting glaciers and sea ice also generally will bring escalation in extreme weather events, which are already impacting people around the globe.

“Acting to help seals is acting to help humanity when it comes to climate change,” said Kovacs.

The message is clear. When ice disappears, the Arctic loses its foundation – and so does the balance that sustains global weather patterns.

Global impact of loss

The Arctic might seem far away, but its loss ripples across continents. Scientists collect data from around the world to understand these changes.

“Every time one is done and every time there’s revision, there’s more information, and there’s more ability to answer questions,” noted Andrew Farnsworth, a visiting scientist at Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Each update of the IUCN Red List reveals patterns of collapse and resilience. The research connects species separated by oceans, proving that what happens in one region soon affects another.

The same systems that melt Arctic ice also push animals elsewhere toward extinction.

Birds on the edge

Forests once filled with movement now stand quiet. The IUCN report shows that about 61 percent of bird species worldwide are declining. Deforestation and expanding farms have erased large stretches of tropical forest.

“The fact that 61% of the world’s birds are declining is an alarm bell that we can’t afford to ignore,” said Stuart Butchart, chief scientist at BirdLife International. He called these threats – a mix of habitat loss, invasive species, and climate change – a “depressing litany.”

In Madagascar, West Africa, and Central America, birds like Schlegel’s asity and the black-casqued hornbill are sliding toward danger. Even the northern nightingale-wren, known for its rapid tail movements, now appears on the near-threatened list.

Arctic seals and weak response

The United Nations climate summit will take place in Belem, Brazil, where forests and bird habitats are a global focus. Yet, the science often moves faster than politics.

“I would like to think things like birds are nonpartisan, and you can find common ground. But it’s not easy,” said Farnsworth.

His concern reflects a broader frustration among researchers. Reports pile up, warnings grow louder, but decisive action remains rare. The disconnect between knowledge and leadership keeps deepening, even as ecosystems unravel.

A comeback story

Among the grim numbers, the green sea turtle stands out. Once close to extinction, it now thrives again in many regions. Conservation laws, protected nesting sites, and decades of effort helped populations recover.

“Hope and concern go hand in hand in this work,” said Rima Jabado, deputy chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission.

“The same persistence that brought back the green sea turtle can be mirrored in small, everyday actions – supporting sustainable choices, backing conservation initiatives, and urging leaders to follow through on their environmental promises.”

Her words show what endurance can achieve. When conservation becomes consistent, nature responds.

Patience and persistence

Restoring sea turtles took decades. “It’s important to note that conservation efforts of sea turtles can take decades before you realize the fruits of that labor,” said Justin Perrault from Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

Nicolas Pilcher, executive director of the Marine Research Foundation, praised the achievement but reminded that success is uneven.

Hawksbill and leatherback turtles still face major challenges, especially in poorer coastal regions where resources are scarce. Even in recovered areas, climate change and erosion threaten nesting beaches.

Still, Pilcher insists the story proves what’s possible. “It’s a great story of, actually, we can do something about this,” he said. “We can. We can make a difference.”

Recovery is possible

The IUCN Red List tracks more than species – it tracks choices. Every year’s update shows what happens when action is delayed or taken. Some animals vanish forever; others bounce back.

Saving wildlife doesn’t require perfection. It demands steady effort and belief that results come slowly but surely. The green sea turtle’s return shows that long-term commitment works. Protecting seals and birds can follow the same path if humanity keeps at it.

The planet is changing, but not beyond repair. The evidence is right in front of us: recovery is slow, but possible, when people care enough to keep going.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–