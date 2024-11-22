Rats have a "magical" ability to move matter using soundwaves

Scientists have been scratching their heads about the purpose of the ultrasonic vocalizations (USVs) made by rodents since these sounds were first discovered in the 1950s.

A widely accepted theory suggests a role in social communication, and paints a picture of rodents using these sounds to attract mates.

Rodents and ultrasonic vocalizations

Dr. Eduardo Mercado III, a professor of psychology at the University of Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences, proposes a fresh perspective on rodents’ USVs.

According to Dr. Mercado, when rodents make these sounds, the aim isn’t romance, but something else entirely.

“This phenomenon has never been observed before, or I believe even suspected, in any animal,” said Dr. Mercado.

“They’re creating new pathways of information by manipulating their environment and controlling the molecular interactions of particles around them.”

This radical idea could carry broad implications, possibly leading to innovative treatments for psychological disorders and advancements in technology.

One might even imagine these clever rodents as having Jedi skills, as Mercado humorously suggests. It is almost as if they practice a form of “magic,” manipulating their environment to their advantage.

A discovery inspired by whale songs

Dr. Mercado’s background in the study of humpback whale songs led to his revolutionary hypothesis.

While attending a meeting on ultrasonic vocalizations, he recognized certain inconsistencies in rodent behavior that didn’t quite align with the prevalent thought on the purpose of USVs.

Rodents explore their environment using their whiskers, visual scans, and incessant sniffing.

Interestingly, Dr. Mercado found that studies which monitored sniffing alongside vocalizations showed that rodents would immediately sniff the air after producing each USV.

Could it be that these two actions are interconnected?

How rats might use ultrasonic sounds

Vibroacoustics, a field concerned with ultrasonic vibrations, uses sound to manipulate particle clusters.

Drawing parallels, Dr. Mercado suggests that rodents might be using their ultrasonic vocalizations to create odor clusters in the air, thereby enhancing their ability to detect airborne chemicals, such as pheromones.

“That could be a coincidence, or it might suggest the two are functionally related,” said Dr. Mercado.

“I knew that techniques for using ultrasound to manipulate particles are used in the field of vibroacoustics and thought immediately that might also work for animals.”

In rodents, this manipulation would make it easier for individuals to detect and identify others within their social sphere – distinguishing friends from strangers and competitors with better precision.

This implies that by vocalizing through ultrasonic sounds, rats are helping themselves to smell odors in their environment.

Implications for human health

Rodent vocalizations have helped in the study of human disorders related to communication, emotional processing, and social behavior.

The understanding of conditions such as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, and autism has advanced due to the results from studies of rodent vocalizations.

“Rodents are at the forefront of biological research,” said study co-author Jessica Zhou, a student researcher at Harvard University. “Rodents, especially rats and mice, are the unsung heroes of the scientific world.”

Their contributions to biological research could widen if this intriguing hypothesis holds true.

Evolution of complex cognitive processes

An interesting evolutionary perspective illustrates how the sense of smell, used for exploration, has driven the evolution of more complex cognitive processes, including attention and memory.

A deeper understanding of this system might provide insights into the evolution of these crucial cognitive functions.

While the potential uses of rodent USVs in scientific research is significant, several challenges must be addressed to harness their benefits fully.

Rigorous experimental designs are necessary to test Dr. Mercado’s hypothesis empirically across various rodent species and environmental conditions.

Moreover, advancements in acoustic technology could enhance our ability to capture and analyze these ultrasonic frequencies with greater precision.

Rats, sounds, and new innovations

The journey ahead requires an open mind and a commitment to innovation.

The next few years could prove pivotal in confirming whether rodents truly manipulate their chemical environments or if another unknown factor is at play.

Understanding this process could inform the development of new technologies.

Drawing a parallel to how understanding vision in nocturnal animals led to the development of night-vision goggles, the authors propose that recognizing the reasons for rodents’ intriguing use of sound might pave the way for sonic-manipulation technologies involving nanoparticles.

The study is published in the journal Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–