Aspirin may prevent cancer from moving to other parts of the body

Scientists have been investigating how certain common medications might hold back the movement of cancer cells. Many years of observational research has hinted that daily low-dose aspirin use could curb the spread of certain cancers, including breast and prostate tumors, which caught the attention of clinicians.

One question lingered: how exactly does aspirin slow or stop this hidden process that sends cancer cells drifting around the body? Experts at the University of Cambridge say they have found a critical clue.

Cancer spread and immune defense

When a tumor stays in one spot, doctors often have a chance to remove or treat it. Trouble emerges when the cancer cells slip into the bloodstream and lodge in other areas, creating metastatic growths that are much harder to manage.

Small, lone cancer cells traveling through the body might be more open to immune system attacks than large tumors. The Cambridge team tested this idea by looking for the factors that shrink or boost immune defense.

Their work drew attention to thromboxane A2, often called TXA2, which is produced by platelets. The team showed that TXA2 triggers a pathway in T cells involving a protein called ARHGEF1, limiting the ability of these T cells to attack cancer.

Aspirin blocks the enzyme that leads to the creation of TXA2. When TXA2 levels drop, T cells seem to have more energy to find and eliminate microscopic cancer threats.

Aspirin boosts immunity against cancer

“It was a Eureka moment when we found TXA2 was the molecular signal that activates this suppressive effect on T cells,” said Dr. Jie Yang, a researcher in the Department of Pathology.

The experts found that the protein ARHGEF1 makes T cells weaker, so they don’t fight cancer as well. When they stopped ARHGEF1 from doing this, the T cells stayed strong and attacked cancer more effectively. As a result, fewer cancer cells spread in the mice they tested.

In simple terms, the aspirin pathway stifles TXA2 production, which then allows T cells to keep doing their job without being put to sleep by that clotting factor.

The researchers suspect that, in many people, this added boost could stand between remission and a devastating cancer comeback.

New target for cancer treatment

Rahul Roychoudhuri is a professor of cancer immunology and immunotherapy at the University of Cambridge.

“Despite advances in cancer treatment, many patients with early stage cancers receive treatments, such as surgical removal of the tumor, which have the potential to be curative,” said Professor Roychoudhuri.

“We hope that therapies that target this window of vulnerability will have tremendous scope in preventing recurrence.”

Aspirin’s potential for cancer prevention

Experts warn that aspirin is not without risks. A small portion of people can experience dangerous bleeding or stomach ulcers, so it is vital to speak with a doctor before making any changes to your routine.

On the bright side, the cost of low-dose aspirin is modest compared to many expensive antibody-based cancer drugs. Scientists believe this might mean broader global access if clinical trials confirm the results.

The Add-Aspirin clinical trial is investigating whether aspirin might keep some early tumors from returning. Scientists hope these new findings will guide them on how to personalize aspirin use and avoid giving it to people who will not benefit.

New anti-metastatic treatments could also be designed to target the TXA2 and ARHGEF1 pathway with more precision. This may ultimately become a useful strategy to reduce side effects and keep T cells motivated for the long run.

Translating findings into patient care

Researchers agree that it is still early in the process, especially for establishing the safest dose or identifying who is likely to gain the most. But the potential payoff could be significant if these steps lead to lower rates of advanced cancer diagnoses.

Everything points to a greater role for the immune system in halting cancers before they get out of hand. Aspirin may enhance this defense, making it a key focus of cancer research.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–