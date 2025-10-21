An asteroid the size of a car grazed the Earth over Antarctica

Before sunrise on October 1, 2025, a tiny asteroid labeled “2025 TF” skimmed above Antarctica at an altitude near 266 miles, roughly the same orbit used by the International Space Station. The closest approach occurred at 00:47:26 UTC with an uncertainty of 18 seconds.

The rock was only about 3 to 10 feet wide, too small to pose serious danger at the surface. It was first noticed a few hours later by the Catalina Sky Survey, then quickly confirmed from Australia, and the official discovery record appears in a Minor Planet Center circular (MBCC).

Asteroid 2025 TF over Antarctica

2025 TF, according to NASA’s Small Body database, slipped through the sky while most telescopes were busy with other fields, and it did so fast. By the time alert systems compared images and flagged the motion, the pass was already over.

A meter scale asteroid does not reflect much sunlight, so it stays dim until it is very close. Its apparent motion on the detector can be a streak that standard software initially ignores as a false artifact.

Once the object was flagged, the Planetary Defense Office coordinated rapid follow up using a Las Cumbres Observatory telescope at Siding Spring.

Those fresh measurements sharpened the orbit, the curved path an object follows as gravity pulls it around a planet or the Sun, enough to pin the moment of closest approach to a tight window.

What counts as “near” in space

Astronomers track the center-to-center separation of Earth and an object, a geocentric distance, meaning how far something is from Earth’s center rather than its surface, then compare that to Earth’s radius to describe altitude above the surface.

They also quote distances in the astronomical unit, a standard equal to the average Earth-Sun distance, for consistency across the Solar System.

Even a few hundred miles is still outside the atmosphere, the layer of gases that surrounds Earth, so the asteroid never felt drag. It raced through Earth’s neighborhood, then returned to its path around the Sun.

The short observation arc meant uncertainty remained for a while, but additional astrometry, the precise measurement of an object’s position in the sky, reduced that spread. The final fit delivered a time stamp and altitude with mile-level precision.

Tiny asteroids like 2025 TF evade notice

These rocks are faint until the last few hours, and they move quickly against the stars. Low cloud cover or a bright Moon can hide them, and even clear nights are not enough if a survey camera is not looking at the right patch of sky.

“Tiny asteroids like 2022 EB5 are numerous,” said Paul Chodas, the director of the Center for Near Earth Object Studies at JPL (CNEOS).

He noted that very few are caught early because they brighten only shortly before impact or a very close pass.

“Asteroids this size are far smaller than what we’re tasked to track,” said Davide Farnocchia, a scientist at the Center for Near Earth Object Studies at JPL. Most national programs focus on far larger bodies that could cause regional or global effects.

How scientists pinned down its path

Each exposure of 2025 TF measured the position to a fraction of an arcsecond, a tiny unit of angular size equal to 1/3600 of one degree.

Feed those measurements into an orbit solver, a mathematical program that calculates how gravity shapes an object’s motion, and you get the shape of the path, the timing, and the closest distance.

The solution can be updated in near real time as new images arrive.

The official discovery notice compiled community observations from multiple stations. Together, they were enough to reconstruct a clean, precise flyby.

What a pass like this means for risk

A car-sized asteroid like 2025 TF would break up in the atmosphere if it actually hit, creating a bright bolide, a large, exploding meteor that lights up the sky, and possibly scattering small meteorites.

The main hazard would be acoustic and light effects because the energy is released high above the ground.

There is a different kind of risk for spacecraft if the timing and track happened to intersect an orbiting satellite. Space is vast even in low Earth orbit, and the chance of a collision in any single event like this is very small.

“No, luckily there are no known asteroid threats to Earth for at least 100 years,” said Davide Farnocchia. NASA also notes that known asteroids do not threaten Earth for at least a century.

How the watch system works

Surveys such as the Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona, ATLAS in Hawaii and the Southern Hemisphere, and Pan-STARRS on Haleakalā scan the sky every clear night. Their software looks for dots that move compared with the background stars.

When a moving point appears, the data are sent to the Minor Planet Center for verification and posting to the Near Earth Object Confirmation Page. NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) then computes precise orbits and updates predictions.

ESA’s Near Earth Object Coordination Centre (NEOCC) keeps a continuous list of recent and upcoming Earth approaches.

That service also maintains a risk list, a ranking of objects that have a measurable chance of hitting Earth, updated daily for objects that warrant closer scrutiny.

Why 2025 TF still matters

A pass this close with no warning is a reminder that small objects are numerous and hard to see. It is also a success story because follow up observations nailed the track with remarkable accuracy.

Data from tiny visitors like 2025 TF help test alert pipelines, orbit solvers, and observer coordination. Each case makes the global network quicker and more reliable.

The numbers also help refine models of how often such events happen. That turns into better estimates for meteor and meteorite fall rates.

Survey coverage and sensitivity continue to improve as new cameras and software come online. The community’s goal is to expand early detection to smaller sizes and longer warning times.

As more of these faint objects are caught, the statistics will shift from anecdote to firm rates. That will sharpen risk estimates and guide where to invest in the next set of instruments.

This event shows the value of everyone from amateur observers to large facilities. The handoff from discovery to follow up to orbit solution worked the way it is supposed to work.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–