An asteroid, not a comet, killed the dinosaurs, and we finally know where it came from

For the past several decades, the scientific community has been deeply invested in figuring out where the asteroid came from that caused the massive extinction of the dinosaurs about 66 million years ago.

This significant event transformed Earth’s biodiversity and ignited a plethora of theories and discussions among researchers.

Recent studies have furthered this dialogue, revealing intriguing insights and evidence suggesting that the asteroid may have originated from a specific region of the asteroid belt.

How might these discoveries reshape our understanding of Earth’s history? They could provide valuable context for how cosmic events have influenced life on our planet and prepare us for potential future encounters with similar celestial objects.

Asteroid beyond Jupiter killed the dinosaurs

Mario Fischer-Godde, a geochemist at the University of Cologne and the lead author of the study, provides key insights into the origins of the asteroid.

His findings suggest that the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs probably formed beyond Jupiter’s orbit in the Kuiper Belt.

This is very surprising because it goes against what most scientists have believed about the Chicxulub impactor’s composition and path.

The discovery came from analyzing ruthenium isotopes in sediment samples from the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary, which marks the time of the impact.

Ruthenium, an element that’s common in asteroids but rare on Earth, gave the key evidence needed to trace the origins of this important asteroid.

“Our lab in Cologne is one of the rare labs that can do these measurements,” Fischer-Godde noted, emphasizing the unique capabilities that allowed this research to unfold.

What is Chicxulub?

Simply put, the Chicxulub crater is where the asteroid hit that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs. This huge crater is about 150 kilometers (93 miles) wide and goes deep into the Earth’s crust.

Scientists think the asteroid that made this giant hole was around 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles) wide.

When it struck Earth, it released energy equivalent to billions of atomic bombs, instantly vaporizing everything at the impact site and sending shockwaves and debris flying into the atmosphere.

Geologists discovered the Chicxulub crater in the late 1970s while looking for oil. They found a circular pattern of gravitational anomalies under the Yucatan Peninsula, which hinted at a large, buried structure.

Further digging showed it was an impact crater, and by the 1990s, scientists connected it to the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs and many other species.

Impact of the asteroid on the dinosaurs

When the asteroid hit, it kicked off a series of catastrophic events. The initial impact created a massive explosion, launching a huge fireball and sending molten rock and ash soaring into the atmosphere.

It also triggered giant tsunamis that raced across the oceans, while the shockwave flattened forests and sparked wildfires all over the globe.

One of the biggest consequences was the huge amount of dust and sulfur shot into the atmosphere. This led to a sharp drop in global temperatures, a phenomenon we call “impact winter.”

With less sunlight, food chains started to collapse, beginning with plants and affecting herbivores and carnivores too. This environmental disaster ultimately spelled the end for the dinosaurs and many other life forms.

It was an asteroid, not a comet

Before this discovery, most scientists believed that the object responsible for the catastrophic event was a comet — an icy body from the far reaches of the solar system, where it’s super cold and perfect for forming these kinds of celestial objects.

Just last year, a detailed study used advanced statistical simulations to suggest that this comet was indeed the trigger for the major incident that changed Earth’s history.

However, Fischer-Godde’s recent findings really shake up that long-standing view, providing strong evidence that the impactor is more similar to C-type asteroids, which are usually found in the asteroid belt beyond Jupiter.

This is an important revelation because C-type asteroids, rich in carbon and often containing water, are much less commonly seen than their more familiar S-type cousins from the inner solar system that are mostly made of silicate materials. The fact that C-type asteroids are rare makes this discovery even more significant.

Even though we don’t run into these elusive asteroids often, the potential fallout from a collision with a C-type asteroid would be huge, as shown by the Chicxulub event that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs around 66 million years ago.

Preparing for future asteroid impacts

This new perspective helps us understand history and guides our preparation for future space threats. Given the devastation caused by C-type asteroids, Fischer-Godde stressed the importance of identifying their Earth-crossing orbits.

He warned, “If we find that earlier mass extinction events could also be related to C-type asteroid impacts, then… if there’s ever going to be a C-type asteroid on an Earth-crossing orbit, we have to be very careful.”

Dinosaurs, asteroids, and Earth’s History

The Chicxulub impact is a crucial clue that can reveal secrets about Earth’s history. Thanks to modern techniques, scientists like Fischer-Godde can explore not just where specific impactors came from, but also the bigger picture of asteroid collisions with Earth.

This research is part of a growing effort to understand Earth’s history through cosmic events. Each new discovery adds another piece to the puzzle, helping us see how these ancient collisions shaped our planet’s environment and life.

Summing up, the asteroid that caused the dinosaurs’ extinction traveled a very long way to get to Earth — it came from beyond Jupiter.

By studying ruthenium isotopes in the sediment layers left by the impact, scientists like Mario Fischer-Godde are resolving age-old mysteries and charting a course for future research into planetary defense and life’s origins.

The full study was published in the journal Science.

