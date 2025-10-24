Astroimmunology: How spaceflight alters the human immune system

Going to space isn’t just about zero gravity and amazing views. It also affects your body – especially your immune system. This is the topic of a new frontier in space research: astroimmunology.

For decades, astronauts have reported all kinds of health issues after spaceflight – from respiratory infections to unusual skin rashes.

The big worry? These problems worsen the longer you’re off Earth. And with trips to the Moon and even Mars in the works, scientists are getting serious about understanding why.

Space confuses immunity

Space throws a lot at the human body. No gravity, constant exposure to cosmic radiation, disrupted sleep schedules, and stress from cramped quarters and tight routines. All of these factors combine to confuse and weaken immune function.

Until recently, scientists knew space had some effect, but they didn’t know exactly how or why. That’s changing fast.

A large group of researchers – working with NASA, the European Space Agency, and several major universities – has just put together a full scientific map of how spaceflight changes the immune system.

The birth of astroimmunology

“The future of humanity will involve living in outer space or on distant worlds for some people,” said Dr. Dan Winer, the lead author on the paper.

“The larger goal of establishing this emerging subspecialty of astroimmunology is to develop countermeasures to protect the health of those exploring life off of Earth.”

The research pulls together years of data – from space simulations on Earth to real-life astronaut missions on the International Space Station, and even the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission.

The scientists also studied results from NASA’s famous Twins Study, which followed two astronauts – one in space and one on Earth – at the same time.

“Most of the classical human immunology data on spaceflight came from basic phenotyping studies – you could see that spaceflight perturbed the immune system, but there was very little known on why the immune system didn’t function well in space,” Winer said.

“Now that investigators have brought multiomics into the work, we and others are able to identify mechanisms and hallmarks of space-related immune dysfunction,” he added.

Cells under cosmic stress

The guide lays out what happens to the immune system in space, and it’s not pretty. Astronauts deal with constant stress, but that’s just the start.

The bacteria in their gut, also known as the microbiome, can shift in unexpected ways. Old viruses that were quiet for years can suddenly reactivate and start causing problems.

Thanks to advanced tools like multiomic analysis, which gives a detailed look at how cells behave, scientists are now able to see how spaceflight changes the immune system at the tiniest levels – and even how individual cells respond.

Boosting health beyond Earth

That’s the next big step. The team behind the paper isn’t just identifying the problem. They’re already laying out ideas for solutions.

The researchers outline several possible countermeasures to protect astronauts’ health. These include monitoring immune systems in real time during missions and developing vaccines for space environments.

They also propose creating personalized immune health plans and using machine learning to pinpoint nutrients that could help the body adapt to life beyond Earth.

In fact, Winer’s lab recently published a study identifying a potential immune booster called quercetin – a plant compound that might help normalize immunity in microgravity.

The Moon, Mars, and microbes

The guide doesn’t stop at orbit. It looks ahead to life on other worlds. Scientists are already preparing to study astronaut health on future space stations, lunar bases, and Mars missions.

One focus is biobanking – collecting and storing biological samples from astronauts so changes can be tracked over time.

In addition, new environments bring new risks. Martian dust, higher radiation, and lower gravity could all change how immune cells work – and not in good ways.

“We can now track precisely how each cell of the immune system adapts to space and varied planetary environments, which can guide preparations for new missions and help keep astronauts safe,” said Christopher Mason of Weill Cornell Medicine.

The next chapter in space research

The work of astroimmunology is just getting started. The good news? More astronaut health data is on the way, and scientists are already using that information to build stronger protections for future space travelers.

“The study of astroimmunology is still in a very early stage,” said Winer. “We think this paper sets the stage as a guide for future research in one of the body’s systems most impacted by spaceflight. It certainly is an exciting time to be involved in space research.”

The full study was published in the journal Nature Reviews Immunology.

