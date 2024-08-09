Astronauts become 'space archaeologists' and document ISS artifacts

Ever wondered how life unfolds in the vast expanse of space? How does the constricted environment of the International Space Station (ISS) adapt to the needs of those who inhabit it?

It was the curiosity of these very questions that steered the focus of Justin Walsh from Chapman University, California, along with his team, towards an innovative archeological survey of space artifacts.

Turning into space archaeologists

Walsh and his colleagues initiated the International Space Station Archaeological Project, an exciting new venture that sought to understand the ‘microsociety’ of the ISS.

The overall objective was to study the space artifacts used by the crew, providing a unique lens to understand the real-life adaptations of humans living far removed from their earthly roots.

Their approach was crafted quite innovatively. They used a renowned method from terrestrial archaeology called the ‘shovel test pit.’

This technique involves digging small intervals across a site to understand artifact distribution. Translating this to the realm of the ISS, instead of shovel pits, the crew was asked to photograph six locations throughout the station daily, over a 60-day period.

Surprising revelations of space artifacts

The meticulous effort led to some fascinating discoveries. Analysis of the first two regions, one designated for equipment maintenance and another located near the latrine and exercise equipment, revealed some intriguing facts.

The space archaeologists’ innovative open-source image analysis platform identified over 5,000 instances of ‘artifacts’ being used in various ways, such as writing tools, Post-It notes, and even an augmented reality headset.

Interestingly, a gap was found between the intended and actual usage of the areas. For instance, the area near the exercise and latrine, not designated for any specific use, served as a storage space for toiletries, resealable bags, and an infrequently used computer.

On the other hand, the equipment maintenance space mainly housed storage, with minimal maintenance work occurring there.

Space artifacts have cultural significance

The artifacts identified during this pioneering project not only reflect practical necessities but also encapsulate the culture and social dynamics of the ISS crew.

Each item, from simple writing tools to high-tech devices, represents a blend of human ingenuity and the communal spirit vital for fostering relationships in confined environments.

This study reveals how astronauts create a sense of belonging and identity in space, demonstrating that even in the harshest conditions, the essence of community and culture perseveres.

The collection of these artifacts serves as a narrative that tells the story of human adaptation, resilience, and the intrinsic need for connection, even at the edge of the cosmos.

Future space archaeologists

The findings from the International Space Station Archaeological Project extend far beyond academic curiosity; they hold significant implications for future space missions.

As humanity prepares to embark on longer journeys to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, understanding the cultural and social aspects of living in isolated spaces will be crucial.

Insights from this research can inform the design of future habitats, ensuring they accommodate not just physical needs but also the psychological well-being of astronauts.

Moreover, the methodologies employed by the space archaeologists in the project pave the way for continued explorations of situs and artifacts in space, potentially enriching our understanding of life beyond Earth and how we, as a species, adapt to new worlds.

New perspective on space design

These insightful discoveries from space archaeologists demonstrate the unique adaptability of traditional techniques for studying remote or extreme habitats. More importantly, they provide valuable lessons for the design and planning of future space habitats.

“The experiment is the first archaeology ever to happen off of the planet Earth. By applying a very traditional method for sampling a site to a completely new kind of archaeological context, we show how the ISS crew uses different areas of the space station in ways that diverge from designs and mission plans. Architects and planners of future space stations can learn valuable lessons from this work,” the authors explained.

As we delve deeper into the era of space exploration, these insights will pave the way for enhanced planning, designing, and utilization of space habitats, thereby imparting a greater understanding of human adaptability in the face of isolation, confinement, and microgravity.

So, who’s ready for the next chapter of space archaeology?

The study is published in the journal PLoS ONE.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–