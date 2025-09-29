Astronauts face nutrition problems from space-grown crops

When astronauts leave Earth, food becomes more than energy. It becomes health care, comfort, and survival rolled into one.

A Mars mission could last years, far away from supply ships. Whatever grows onboard has to keep bodies strong and minds sharp. But recent research shows that food grown in space does not always deliver what’s needed.

NASA’s Open Science Data Repository holds decades of astronaut records and crop experiments. Scientists and volunteers working in the Analysis Working Groups use that data to ask questions about nutrition, biology, and astronaut health.

The team’s recent findings reveal the hidden ways microgravity changes not just human bodies, but the plants meant to feed them.

Space crops lose nutrients

One of the clearest examples comes from lettuce grown on the International Space Station and China’s Tiangong II. Those crops carried 29 to 31 percent less calcium and about 25 percent less magnesium compared to lettuce on Earth.

For astronauts, that drop is dangerous. Bones already weaken in microgravity, and a calcium shortage only makes the problem worse.

Other nutrients show similar trouble. Iron often comes in lower amounts, while potassium sometimes rises.

Magnesium also falls short. The result is a crop that looks fine but does not meet human needs over months or years.

Plants under pressure

Space-grown lettuce and other crops also change in ways that hint at stress. Antioxidants such as phenolics drop, reducing protection against radiation.

Carotenoids decline, while other compounds increase, showing that plants are fighting to adapt to microgravity and radiation. Those chemical shifts might help the plant survive but may not help astronauts who eat them.

The consequences of eating these crops add up quickly. Calcium shortages mean fragile bones and kidney stones. Low iron leads to anemia and fatigue.

Magnesium gaps trigger cramps and blood pressure problems. Weak antioxidant levels open the door to radiation damage. A diet built only on space lettuce would leave crews vulnerable.

Astronaut biology and space food

Astronaut biology makes this more complicated. Data from missions such as the NASA Twins Study and JAXA experiments showed disruptions in 163 calcium-related genes.

Some of those genes control bone building, others regulate immune balance. When they stop working normally, the effects of poor nutrition get worse. Bone density drops faster, and immunity weakens.

Astronaut health is not only about bones. Gut health suffers too. JAXA’s analysis of astronaut samples showed signs of leaky gut syndrome.

The intestinal wall, normally sealed tight, became more permeable. Harmful molecules slipped through, while nutrient absorption declined. That kind of barrier failure creates stress for the immune system and reduces the value of every bite of food.

Building better crops

Scientists are not ignoring the problem. They are testing bioengineering approaches to boost calcium or add therapeutic proteins to space crops.

Biofortification – growing plants with extra vitamins and minerals – is another idea. Some plants already carry advantages. Soybeans, garlic, and parsley naturally provide more calcium than lettuce and have shown promise in experiments.

Certain compounds may offer added protection. Quercetin, a flavonoid found in onions, broccoli, and red lettuce, fights inflammation and supports bone health. It also helps defend cells from radiation damage.

Interestingly, plants grown in orbit often increase flavonoid production under stress. That could give astronauts an unexpected source of resilience if the right crops are chosen.

Nutrients for space crops

Nutrition could also help repair intestinal barriers. Vitamins A, D, and B complexes strengthen cell junctions in the gut.

Amino acids such as glutamate and tryptophan help restore lining and regulate immune cells. Short-chain fatty acids from healthy microbes keep the barrier intact. Together, these tools could counter the risks revealed by space health data.

Not every astronaut responds the same way to nutrients. Genetic differences shape how calcium, iron, and vitamins are absorbed.

Pharmacogenomics – the study of how genes affect nutrition and medicine – is now being applied to space health. Pre-launch screening could guide crews toward diets designed for their biology, reducing risks on long missions.

Surviving trips to Mars

These issues take on urgency as agencies plan Mars missions. Crews will not have resupply options. Every bite will come from food grown during the mission.

If those crops fall short in calcium, antioxidants, or gut support, health will decline long before landing on the Red Planet. Fixing nutrition in orbit today lays the groundwork for surviving Mars tomorrow.

Space crops as medicine

Space farming is shifting from food supply to health system. Crops may one day be engineered not just to feed astronauts but to deliver medicine and compounds matched to their genetics.

Farms in orbit could act as both kitchens and pharmacies. That future depends on work being done right now, as scientists and volunteers piece together solutions from open data.

NASA’s Analysis Working Groups remain open to new contributors. Students, researchers, and curious minds can sign up and take part in the effort. This is not just about food science. It is about shaping how humans live and stay healthy when Earth is no longer just outside the window.

The study is published in the journal npj Microgravity.

Image Credit: NASA/Cory Huston

