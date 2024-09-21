Australian dingoes evolved from dogs in East Asia

New archaeological research has shed light on the long-debated ancestry of Australian dingoes, revealing insights that transform our understanding of this native species from Asia.

The remarkable findings establish a clear link between ancient dingo fossils and dogs from East Asia and New Guinea.

The research offers a fresh perspective that challenges previous assumptions and reshapes the narrative of dingo evolution and migration.

Origins of Australian dingoes

The study was conducted by a team from the University of Sydney, University of New England, and University of Liverpool.

The findings suggest that dingoes arrived in Australia via Melanesia, contrasting earlier claims of their descent from South Asian pariah dogs.

For many years, traditional morphometric analysis (using calipers to measure the size and shape of bone) suggested that dingoes originated in South Asia. While this method provided valuable insights, it did not fully capture the evolutionary story of these fascinating animals.

East Asian ancestors

The latest study, published in Nature Scientific Reports, is changing the narrative. The researchers used cutting-edge 3D scanning technology and geometric morphometrics on ancient dingo fossils, leading to some remarkable discoveries that shed new light on their history.

The results reveal that dingoes do not resemble the canines of South Asia as much as they resemble Japanese dogs, the “singing dogs” of New Guinea, and the highland wild dogs of Irian Jaya.

Dr. Loukas Koungoulos is a research associate in the Discipline of Archaeology at the University of Sydney.

“The origins of this controversial Australian native animal have been heavily debated for more than a century,” said Dr. Koungoulos.

“Our research has found the elusive first links between fossil material that suggest dingoes have evolved locally from an East Asian dog-like ancestor.”

Oldest evidence of Australian dingoes

The archaeological sites at Lake Mungo and Lake Milkengay, both in western New South Wales, hold some of the oldest evidence of dingoes in Australia.

“It is incredible to see how these remarkable animals have evolved over thousands of years and gives us a greater understanding of this uniquely Australian species,” noted Dr. Koungoulos.

Professor Melanie Fillios from the University of New England and Dr. Ardern Hulme-Beaman from the University of Liverpool were also key contributors to the study. Their analysis of ancient remains confirms the deep antiquity of the dingo lineage.

“Our research emphasizes the antiquity of dingoes, pointing to a common ancestor between dingoes and the more recent canines in Southeast Asia,” said Professor Fillios.

Evolution of Australian dingoes

Working in close collaboration with the Willandra Lakes Region World Heritage Area Traditional Owners, the experts used radiocarbon dating techniques to uncover the age of the dingo remains.

The analysis revealed that some of the remains are more than 3,000 years old. This discovery offers a fascinating look into the dingo’s ancient roots.

What’s even more interesting is that today’s dingoes have changed a lot in their appearance over time. They have evolved to become larger and leaner, with an average height of 54 cm, compared to the 40-47 cm stature of their ancient ancestors.

This growth brings the modern dingo much closer in size to their contemporary canine relatives in Southeast Asia and Melanesia, suggesting an adaptive evolution in response to environmental changes.

Dingoes and their ecological role

The discovery of dingoes’ ancestral ties to East Asia and New Guinea not only reshapes their evolutionary story but also prompts new questions about their ecological role in Australia.

Researchers are now exploring how dingoes have adapted to the Australian landscape over thousands of years, with further studies planned to examine the behavioral and environmental influences that have shaped the modern dingo.

As apex predators, dingoes play a crucial role in controlling populations of invasive species such as feral cats and foxes, helping to maintain balance in Australia’s ecosystems.

Learning about where dingoes come from and how they have evolved helps us see why they’re important to the environment. This knowledge will inform future efforts to protect dingoes and the diverse life in their habitats.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.



