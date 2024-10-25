Autism and ADHD disorders directly linked amount of time kids spend on screens

Parents often turn to screens to entertain their kids, but a new study uncovered how this might be affecting children’s development in unexpected ways.

Dr. Karen Heffler, an associate professor of Psychiatry, has been exploring the impact of screen time on the youngest minds.

Her recent findings suggest that babies and toddlers who spend time in front of televisions or videos may develop unusual sensory behaviors.

Kids, screens, and sensory behaviors

By the time children reach 33 months old, those exposed to screens before age two show signs of “sensation seeking,” “sensation avoiding,” and “low registration,” meaning they might be less responsive or slower to react to stimuli.

“This association could have important implications for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism, as atypical sensory processing is much more prevalent in these populations,” explained Dr. Heffler, hailing from Drexel University.

Conducted using data from the National Children’s Study between 2011 and 2014, the research analyzed information from 1,471 children across the country.

The team looked at how much time kids spent watching screens at 12, 18, and 24 months, based on what caregivers reported.

Understanding atypical sensory behaviors

Atypical sensory behavior happens when someone experiences their senses — like sight, sound, touch, taste, or smell — in ways that are a bit different.

They might find certain noises way too loud or lights way too bright, even if others don’t seem to notice.

Some folks can’t stand the feel of clothing tags or certain textures in food. On the flip side, they might crave strong sensations, like wanting to touch everything or enjoying tight hugs.

These differences in how they process sensory info can impact daily life and social interactions, making some situations feel challenging or overwhelming.

These behaviors were assessed using the Infant/Toddler Sensory Profile, a tool that helps identify how children respond to sensory experiences.

Worrisome stats on kids and screens

The study’s statistics are eye-opening:

At 12 months, any screen exposure was linked to a 105% greater chance of high sensory behaviors related to low registration by 33 months.

At 18 months, each extra hour of daily screen time increased the odds of high sensory behaviors related to sensation avoiding and low registration by 23%.

By 24 months, every additional hour of screen time was associated with a 20% increase in high sensation seeking, sensory sensitivity, and sensation avoiding behaviors at 33 months.

Dr. Heffler pointed out that repetitive behavior, such as that seen in autism spectrum disorder, is highly correlated with atypical sensory processing.

“Future work may determine whether early life screen time could fuel the sensory brain hyperconnectivity seen in autism spectrum disorders, such as heightened brain responses to sensory stimulation,” Heffler explained.

What this means for parents

These findings add to growing concerns about screen time’s role in developmental challenges like language delays, behavioral issues, sleep problems, attention difficulties, and delays in problem-solving skills.

“Considering this link between high screen time and a growing list of developmental and behavioral problems, it may be beneficial for toddlers exhibiting these symptoms to undergo a period of screen time reduction, along with sensory processing practices delivered by occupational therapists,” advised Dr. Heffler.

David Bennett, PhD, a professor of Psychiatry, emphasized the importance of guidance for parents. “Parent training and education are key to minimizing, or hopefully even avoiding, screen time in children younger than two years,” he said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children under 18 to 24 months avoid screen time altogether. For kids aged 2 to 5 years, digital media use should be limited and carefully managed.

Harsh reality of kids and screens

Despite these recommendations, many young children are spending more time with screens than ever before.

In 2014, children under two years old in the U.S. watched screens for an average of 3 hours and 3 minutes daily, up from 1 hour and 19 minutes per day in 1997.

Some parents resort to screen time out of sheer exhaustion and a lack of affordable alternatives for keeping their kids occupied. It’s a challenge that many families face in today’s fast-paced world.

Supporting children with sensory differences

Atypical sensory behaviors can significantly impact a child’s daily life, affecting everything from learning to social interactions. Recognizing and accommodating these needs is crucial.

Supporting kids with sensory differences means understanding their unique experiences and adjusting to meet their needs.

By paying attention to how they respond to sounds, textures, lights, and other stimuli, we can make small changes that help them feel more comfortable.

Simple adjustments like dimming bright lights or creating quiet spaces can really enhance their daily lives.

Collaborating with professionals like occupational therapists gives us the tools and strategies to help these kids navigate their world with confidence and ease.

Occupational therapists often help by using techniques like sensory integration therapy. Strategies might include creating sensory-friendly environments or using tools like noise-canceling headphones.

Kids, screentime, and the future

To sum it all up, the connection between early screen time and sensory processing issues is a complex one that we’re just beginning to understand.

As parents and caregivers, being mindful of screen use and staying informed can make a significant difference in our children’s development.

Finding alternatives to screen time can be a fun and rewarding challenge. Simple activities like reading together, playing outside, or engaging in imaginative play can provide enriching experiences that support healthy development.

Have you noticed how screen time affects your little one? Share your thoughts and experiences — your insights could help other parents navigate this important topic.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–