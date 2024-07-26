Avian flu is now spreading from mammal-to-mammal, alarming health officials

A remarkable revelation is brought to us courtesy of Diego Diel, an associate professor of virology, and director of the Virology Laboratory at the Animal Health Diagnostic Center in the College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University. The team found that the highly pathogenic avian flu can now efficiently spread among mammals.

Avian flu’s journey to mammals

“This is one of the first times that we are seeing evidence of efficient and sustained mammalian-to-mammalian transmission of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1,” said Diel.

However, there’s a bit of good news too. The sequencing of the virus hasn’t revealed any mutations that would increase its transmissibility in humans.

But, the very fact that the virus is showing mammal-to-mammal transmission is cause for worry.

Human cases and the virus origin

So how does this impact us humans? Well, the U.S. has reported 11 cases so far, with the first case recorded back in April 2022.

All these patients have shown mild symptoms, and their exposure to the virus can be linked to either cattle or poultry farms.

And it seems dairy cows might be the origin of the virus. These patients had contracted the same strain that was found circulating in dairy cows.

Human infection

While the virus does infect and replicate in humans, the efficiency is rather low currently. But, Diel cautions about possible future mutations which might make the virus adapt better to mammals and subsequently to humans, potentially leading to efficient transmission amongst us.

Therefore, what’s really crucial is to keep monitoring the virus in affected animals and also in humans that might potentially get infected.

“Early testing, enhanced biosecurity and quarantines in the event of positive results, would be necessary to contain any further spread of the virus,” Diel advises.

Avian flu’s impact on mammals

H5N1 Infections were first detected in January 2022 and have resulted in over 100 million domestic birds and thousands of wild birds losing their lives.

The virus has increasingly been found in dairy cattle herds, causing reduced appetite, respiratory distress, and abnormal milk in the affected animals, leading to a significant drop in milk production.

Preventing avian flu’s spread to mammals

In light of the rising concerns regarding H5N1 outbreaks among livestock, implementing strict biosecurity measures is paramount.

Farmers and ranchers are advised to limit contact between domestic animals and wild birds, as well as employ robust sanitation protocols within barns and feeding areas.

Routine health checks for livestock, along with vaccination where feasible, can help mitigate the risks of transmission.

Additionally, educating farm workers on the signs of avian influenza and ensuring that any symptomatic animals receive immediate veterinary care contributes to early detection and control of the virus.

Role of research and surveillance

As the situation evolves, ongoing research and surveillance are critical to understand the dynamics of avian flu’s transmission to mammals.

Universities and veterinary institutes are ramping up their efforts to study the virus’s behaviour in both avian and mammalian hosts.

This comprehensive approach includes genetic sequencing, epidemiological studies, and close monitoring of infected populations.

Collaborative efforts between agricultural departments and public health agencies are essential to timely identification and response to potential outbreaks.

Enhanced reporting mechanisms will also ensure that any emerging threats are swiftly addressed, guarding both animal health and public safety.

Unearthing the disease spread

This extensive research involved whole genome sequencing of characterized viral strains, modeling, and epidemiological information to trace the virus’s journey. The virus was found capable of moving from Texas cows to healthy ones in Ohio.

Even cats, a raccoon and wild birds found dead on the affected farms tested positive for the virus, likely contracted from consuming raw milk of the infected cows.

This research is a collaborative effort, involving many experts from various institutions. Several authors contributed their expertise to this significant study. They worked under different institutions, pooling their knowledge and resources.

The study was funded by entities like the AHDC, the Ohio Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, and the USDA.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–