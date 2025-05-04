This alien-like, critically endangered species is starting to make a comeback

Axolotls are critically endangered amphibians with an otherworldly appearance. Researchers have found they can survive in both restored and artificial wetlands in Mexico.

Those findings come from work led by Alejandra G. Ramos of the Instituto de Biología at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM).

The group studied the survival and movement of captive-bred axolotls after introducing them to two very different aquatic habitats in southern Mexico City.

Why axolotls are unique and worth saving

Axolotls belong to a group of amphibians that face serious threats. According to the IUCN, 41% of all amphibian species are at risk of extinction.

These salamanders retain their juvenile traits into adulthood, which is highly unusual among vertebrates. They are also found only in one part of the world, near the historic canals of Lake Xochimilco in Mexico City.

Some wetlands now threaten axolotls

Urban growth and pollution have reshaped much of Lake Xochimilco. Severe water contamination endangers delicate amphibian species that need clean, consistent water to thrive.

Local farmers are restoring small plots of land called chinampas, which traditionally harnessed wetland agriculture. The researchers placed some axolotls in a chinampa-refuge to see whether these watery pockets could still offer a safe haven.

Man-made wetlands help axolotls survive

The team also explored a pond in La Cantera Oriente, an artificial wetland that formed around 30 years ago. This area emerged when underground springs filled a mining site, creating new pools and waterways.

Long-term monitoring revealed that axolotls managed to find food in these man-made waters. They gained weight and moved around enough to suggest they were settling into their new environment.

Predators quickly kill captive axolotls

After the fieldwork ended at the chinampa, two axolotls fell prey to great egrets. These birds stalk shallow waters, and they will snatch unsuspecting amphibians.

Captive-bred animals often lack experience dealing with real-world threats. When they enter the wild, natural predators can make quick work of them.

Teaching axolotls to avoid predators

Studies on other reintroduced species show that teaching animals to recognize danger can increase their survival. Researchers have trained Puerto Rican parrots to fear hawks, which helped reduce losses in the wild.

Experts suggest giving axolotls controlled encounters with predator cues – visual or chemical – so they learn to hide or stay still when threatened. This kind of preparation might reduce future losses once they leave captivity.

Rising temperatures and axolotl habitats

Amphibians rely on external conditions to regulate key body processes. Axolotls in this investigation stayed most active in water that was around the mid-60s.

Scientists worry that rising temperatures in shallow canals will push these creatures beyond their comfortable range.

If Lake Xochimilco heats up, artificial ponds with cooler conditions might become lifelines for these unique salamanders.

Restored wetlands may shelter axolotls

Historic chinampa systems once flourished under the Aztec Empire. They created a balance of agriculture and thriving wetlands that supported many species, including axolotls.

Modern chinampas that avoid harmful chemicals can provide safe spaces for amphibian reintroductions. Collaboration with local farmers is essential to keep these projects going and maintain healthy water channels.

Value of artificial ponds

Some conservationists focus only on restoring original habitats. Others see potential in well-managed artificial wetlands.

La Cantera Oriente hints that man-made sites can sometimes replicate the stability that axolotls need. A network of such ponds could serve as alternate refuges against threats in Xochimilco.

Restored chinampas are smaller but still allow these amphibians to forage and reproduce. Larger ponds might offer more room to roam but bring added risks if predators also find ideal hunting grounds.

Every location has trade-offs. Each place may offer food, shelter, or temperature conditions that shape how axolotls behave and survive.

Reducing loss in the wild

Captive breeding alone won’t save a species. Released animals must adapt quickly if they hope to establish permanent populations.

Programs often fail when threats like pollution or predation are not controlled. Scientists stress ongoing water quality checks, removal of invasive fish, and predator-preparedness to boost success rates.

Future plans might include placing axolotls in multiple restored wetlands. Coordinated predator training and habitat monitoring would help refine what works best.

Conservationists also aim to track temperature more carefully. Climate changes could push local waters outside the range that these amphibians can tolerate.

Hope for saving axolotls

Though axolotls are in serious trouble, each survival story in a new habitat offers encouragement. Locals in Xochimilco want to save the species that has long been part of their cultural identity.

Scientists see these small-scale victories as opportunities to test better conservation methods. They also note that lessons learned with axolotls can help other threatened amphibians around the globe.

The study is published in the journal PLOS One.

