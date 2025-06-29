Babies adapt to change using flexible learning strategies

Babies can learn with more intention and complexity than previously believed. The results of a new study reshape how we understand early cognitive development.

The research, led by neuroscientist Francesco Poli in the Donders Institute at Radboud University shows that eight-month-old infants can adjust their learning strategy based on how unpredictable their surroundings are.

“The conventional wisdom is that eight-month-old babies passively absorb knowledge,” said Poli. “We see that babies are able to adapt their learning strategies to their environment from a very young age.”

Babies learn to predict events

The team presented infants with a game involving a colorful monster. This creature appeared on different sides of a screen, either consistently or randomly. The researchers used an eye tracker to measure where the babies looked and how their pupils responded.

Babies began to predict where the monster would appear next. When the monster switched sides more often, babies updated their expectations. When the monster stayed in one spot, they learned to expect it there.

This showed that infants could flexibly manage their learning strategies even when conditions changed.

How babies track uncertainty

The experiment also used advanced modeling tools, including a Volatile Kalman Filter (VKF), to map learning behavior. Pupil size helped researchers read the babies’ responses to uncertainty.

Tonic pupil size, measured before the monster appeared, indicated how uncertain the babies felt. Phasic responses, measured just after the monster appeared, captured how surprised they were.

According to the study, babies formed a belief about the monster’s location. They updated this belief when their prediction failed. The VKF model captured how babies estimated volatility, or how often they expected change.

Babies adjust learning based on stability

The VKF allowed researchers to measure prediction error, the gap between what the baby expected and what actually happened.

Larger errors led to bigger pupil reactions, but only in unstable environments. When things were stable, those same errors were treated as unimportant.

The pupil dilation chart on page 4 confirms this. High prediction error in high volatility led to stronger pupil reactions.

In low volatility, the same prediction error had less effect. This means babies not only noticed change but also gauged when it mattered for learning.

How babies interpret uncertainty

The study shows that babies respond differently to changes in their environment. Some overreact to small, harmless shifts, while others miss important ones. These patterns are not random. They reflect how each baby interprets uncertainty.

To explore this, researchers asked parents to complete a temperament questionnaire. It included measures of how well a baby can calm down or stay focused, how often they show joy or enthusiasm, and how easily they become upset.

Babies who overestimated volatility, meaning they learned to believe that the world changed too often, had more difficulty with emotional regulation. They struggled to soothe themselves and stay calm. These babies also showed fewer signs of positive emotion, such as smiling or playfulness.

In contrast, babies who judged environmental changes more accurately were better at regulating their emotions. They also displayed more cheerful and engaging behavior. This suggests that the way a baby perceives change may already shape their emotional style in daily life.

Predicting future mental health

In adults, poor response to change has links to anxiety and depression. Poli speculates the same could be true in infants. “But this is still speculation. To be able to say this with certainty, longitudinal research is needed,” he noted.

The developmental pathway graphic mentioned in the study sketches how early learning styles could shape future mental health.

Babies who misjudge change may be more prone to internalizing or externalizing behaviors, like withdrawal or impulsivity.

Rewriting the baby rulebook

This work challenges the idea that babies are just sponges. Instead, they show signs of agency, actively using environmental feedback to guide their next move.

The findings suggest that a baby’s early learning skills might interact with their environment to shape long-term well-being.

The study also shows how minor behavioral responses, like a change in pupil size, can offer deep insight into the inner lives of infants.

Babies are not passive observers. They anticipate, adjust, and make decisions using complex internal models. The ability to gauge when the world is stable or unpredictable emerges far earlier than we assumed.

Understanding these patterns could help support emotional health from the very beginning of life.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–