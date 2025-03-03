Babies can naturally learn multiple languages from birth

Language plays a central role in shaping identity, culture, and communication. In many parts of the world, children grow up learning one primary language spoken by their parents or caregivers.

However, in Africa, a different reality unfolds. Multilingualism is not just an advantage but a natural part of daily life, with many people seamlessly switching between several languages. This linguistic richness is not something that develops later in life – it begins in infancy.

A recent study led by Potsdam psycholinguists Dr. Natalie Boll-Avetisyan and Paul O. Omane explores the roots of multilingualism in Ghana. The research reveals that most babies in Accra, the country’s capital, grow up in environments where they are exposed to between two and six languages from birth.

This study sheds light on how language acquisition differs from Western settings and why early multilingual exposure is a defining feature of life in Ghana.

A multilingual beginning in infancy

The ability to speak multiple languages is often seen as a skill acquired over time. However, this study challenges that assumption by showing that babies in Ghana start their linguistic journey in a multilingual setting.

The researchers examined 121 infants aged three to twelve months and discovered that these children regularly hear several languages spoken around them. Some of these languages come from direct interactions with caregivers, while others are picked up indirectly from background conversations, radio, and television.

The diversity of language exposure in early life is significant. The number of caregivers that a baby interacts with also ranges from two to six, reinforcing the idea that language learning is not limited to a single source.

In Ghana, extended families play a crucial role in raising children. Babies are surrounded by parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and neighbors who all contribute to their linguistic environment.

Community influence on learning languages

Unlike many Western households where parents are the primary source of language input, Ghanaian children experience a more communal upbringing.

Many families live in “compound buildings,” where social life revolves around a shared courtyard. This open and interactive environment allows children to hear different languages spoken by various adults daily.

“The idea that a child learns only one particular language from a single caregiver, as is often assumed in Western cultures, does not apply to these communities. Rather, children are surrounded by a rich spectrum of linguistic inputs from the very beginning,” said O. Omane, the first author of the study.

This vibrant setting ensures that babies do not just learn a language from one caregiver but from an entire community. Whether playing outside, listening to conversations, or engaging with relatives, they absorb multiple languages effortlessly.

Direct and indirect language learning

The study highlights a critical distinction in how babies in Ghana learn languages. Some languages are acquired through direct interactions with caregivers, while others come through indirect exposure.

Local languages such as Akan, Ga, and Ewe are usually learned through direct contact. Parents, grandparents, and neighbors actively speak these languages to the child, making them a primary part of the infant’s daily experiences.

English, on the other hand, is often introduced through indirect sources. Television, radio, and official communication expose children to English, but it is not the dominant language spoken at home.

This contrast shows how different types of exposure shape language learning in a way that is distinct from Western countries, where a single dominant language often prevails in the household.

“It is often emphasized how important direct language contact is for language acquisition,” said Dr. Boll-Avetisyan. “However, our results suggest that indirect input – especially through media and official communication – also plays an essential role in the children’s daily lives, particularly in urban contexts.”

This finding challenges traditional views that prioritize direct interaction as the primary method of language learning. In urban environments like Accra, indirect exposure plays an equally significant role in shaping linguistic abilities.

Beyond western perspectives

Most studies on language acquisition have been conducted in Western industrialized nations, where multilingualism is often seen as an exception rather than the norm. The research in Ghana presents a different perspective, showing that multilingual environments are dynamic and widespread.

“The majority of studies on children’s language acquisition have been conducted in Western industrialized nations, which is why they often focus on a rather narrow conception of multilingualism. Our research shows that other societies show a much more vibrant multilingual environment,” said Dr. Boll-Avetisyan.

This calls for a broader approach in language research. The traditional assumption that children learn one language at home and another at school does not reflect the reality for many communities worldwide.

Instead, multilingualism is deeply embedded in daily life and begins as early as infancy.

Multilingualism as a cultural asset

Multilingualism in Ghana is not just about communication; it is an integral part of social structure and identity.

Babies do not just learn words – they absorb cultural knowledge, traditions, and ways of thinking through multiple languages. Each language connects them to different aspects of their community and heritage.

“Our research shows that for many children, a multilingual environment is a dynamic, vibrant reality from the very beginning. Multilingualism is not just a bonus, but a fundamental part of children’s identity and social structure,” noted Dr. Boll-Avetisyan.

This insight has significant implications for education and policy. Understanding that children naturally adapt to multilingual environments challenges the need for strict language separation in schools. Instead of seeing multilingualism as a challenge, it should be embraced as a cognitive and social strength.

Rethinking language learning

This study adds to growing research showing that learning a language is not a strict, one-size-fits-all process. Instead, it changes based on where a child grows up and how they interact with people around them.

The research from Ghana shows that it is completely normal for babies to hear and learn multiple languages from birth. In many communities, multilingualism is not rare – it is simply how life works. Babies naturally pick up different languages when they are exposed to them early.

By studying language learning outside of Western countries, experts can get a clearer picture of how children around the world acquire languages. Understanding these differences can help improve language education and policies to better support children in multilingual societies.

The study also shows that learning a language is not just about how many languages a child hears. It also depends on who is speaking and how the language is introduced. This research proves that speaking multiple languages is not unusual – it is a natural and important part of communication.

The study is published in the journal Cognitive Development.

