Bacterial cell fragments seem to play a crucial role in how well you sleep

We ask a simple question all the time: what makes us sleep. A new set of mouse experiments points to something small and surprising – a bacterial cell wall material called peptidoglycan that shows up in the brain and rises and falls with daily sleep patterns.

The result does not replace what we know about brain circuits that regulate sleep. It adds a layer, suggesting a steady back and forth between our nervous system and the microbes living in our gut.

Understanding peptidoglycan

Peptidoglycan is a tough mesh of sugars and amino acids that forms the wall around many bacteria, and fragments of it can move through the body.

Scientists have tested those fragments for decades because some of them, called muramyl peptides, can increase non REM sleep when given to animals, a finding reported in a classic laboratory report.

The research was led by Erika English at Washington State University (WSU), with Regents Professor James Krueger and focuses on how natural levels of peptidoglycan fluctuate inside mouse brains.

What the new study found

In healthy mice kept on a 12 hour light and 12 hour dark schedule, peptidoglycan levels inside several brain regions changed with the time of day, and those changes tracked sleep and wake patterns in a new study.

Levels were lowest at ZT12, which is the shift from the rest phase to the active phase for mice, and highest amounts appeared in the brainstem.

Sleep loss changed the picture in a way that depended on both duration and location.

After 3 hours of gentle sleep disruption, levels rose in the somatosensory cortex but fell in the brainstem and hypothalamus.

After 6 hours, levels increased in brainstem and olfactory bulb compared to undisturbed controls.

“This added a new dimension to what we already know,” said English. The team also checked gene activity tied to peptidoglycan detection.

In cortex, sleep loss altered the expression of multiple Pglyrp1 related and signaling genes that are known to respond to bacterial cell wall fragments.

Shaping sleep with brain signals

The authors frame sleep as an emergent process that begins locally in small cellular networks and is shaped by classic brain circuits and by signals from our resident microbes.

“It is not one or the other, it is both. They have to work together,” said Erika English, the lead author. They call this the holobiont condition of sleep.

“We think sleep evolution began eons ago with the activity, inactivity cycle of bacteria, and the molecules that were driving that are related to the ones driving cognition today,” said Krueger.

How peptidoglycans influence sleep

Pieces of bacterial cell wall do not operate on their own. They are sensed by host receptors, which then trigger cytokines, small signaling proteins that help set sleep intensity and timing, a link summarized in a landmark review.

In the mouse cortex, sleep loss increased expression of peptidoglycan recognition elements, including Pglyrp1, and adjusted several immune signaling genes.

Those shifts line up with older data showing that interleukin 1 and tumor necrosis factor change sleep architecture in predictable ways.

The details matter for health. If local networks sense rising activity and microbial cues at the same time, they may release sleep promoting signals that pull larger brain circuits toward non REM sleep.

Daily sleep rhythms in brain

Gut microbes do not stand still across the day. They shift in composition and function over a 24 hour cycle that is tied to feeding schedules and light cues, as shown in a 2014 work.

Those rhythms can shape which microbe made molecules reach the circulation and when.

Independent experiments show that peptidoglycan can cross the intestinal barrier through an active, microbiota dependent route and that it shows a preference for certain organs, including the brain.

These lines of evidence make the daily ups and downs of brain peptidoglycan biologically plausible. They also point to testable steps that could be altered by sleep schedule, diet, or illness.

Brain and sleep signals

This is mouse work, and the findings are descriptive. The authors do not claim that peptidoglycan alone causes sleep, but they do show that its levels in brain tissue move with time of day and with recent sleep history.

The study identifies a set of candidate brain areas and genes that respond in specific ways. That gives researchers clear targets for intervention and for mechanistic experiments in the next round.

Next steps

Future studies can block or enhance peptidoglycan sensing inside select brain regions and measure effects on sleep stages, intensity, and recovery after sleep loss.

Teams can also compare germ free mice, specific pathogen free mice, and antibiotic treated mice to see how the source of peptidoglycan shapes brain levels and behavior.

Human work will need careful controls and noninvasive sampling of microbial and immune markers across the day.

Wearable sleep tracking combined with stool metabolomics and blood cytokine panels could move this conversation out of the animal room and into clinical science.

Sleep, peptidoglycans, and health

Insomnia, shift work disorder, and jet lag all involve mismatches between brain timing and body timing.

If microbial signals help set the threshold for sleep, there may be safe ways to nudge the system with diet, prebiotics, or timing of meals, always tested carefully and grounded in evidence from controlled trials.

Any clinical step would need to protect the gut barrier and avoid unwanted immune activation.

The mouse results show how precise this system is, with brainstem, cortex, and olfactory bulb each responding differently to the same kind of sleep loss.

The sharp drop in brain peptidoglycan at ZT12 marks a clear daily turning point for these animals. The distinct rebound patterns after 3 hours versus 6 hours of sleep loss show that the system is dose sensitive.

Gene expression changes in cortex after sleep loss include both increases and decreases in bacterial sensing and inflammatory signaling. That mix hints at fine grained control rather than a simple on or off switch.

The study is published in Frontiers in Neuroscience.

