Bacteria strains that infect cattle are now also infecting humans, sounding alarm bells

If Salmonella poisoning conjures thoughts of being deathly ill with an upset stomach from undercooked chicken or eggs, you’re not alone. Another type – Salmonella Dublin – is primarily associated with cattle and can cause more severe illness in people.

Doctors see more bloodstream infections, longer hospital stays, and a higher risk of severe outcomes when this dangerous bacteria infects people, which it has started doing recently.

How does it get there? Unpasteurized milk and undercooked beef are common routes, and contact with sick animals can spread it too.

This is not only a farm issue; it is a public health issue because what happens around cattle does not always stay around cattle.

Humans, cattle, and Salmonella Dublin

Scientists have wrestled with a practical question: Are the Salmonella Dublin strains in cattle, people, and farm-linked environments in the United States different or basically the same?

The answer shapes how we prevent infections and how we handle antibiotics. If the strains match closely across settings, the effective approach should connect animal health, human health, and environmental monitoring – an idea many researchers call “One Health.”

This catchy phrase isn’t just a slogan. If the same bug moves between species and spaces without changing much, targeting only one part of the supply chain system will not be enough. We need solutions that address the pathogen wherever it travels.

Studying Salmonella Dublin

Researchers gathered Salmonella Dublin from three places: sick cattle, sick people, and environmental sites tied to farms or processing facilities.

Then they sequenced the bacteria’s DNA to compare how closely the strains were related.

In genetics, scientists track tiny letter-level changes called single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), pronounced “snips.” Fewer SNP differences mean the strains likely share a recent common ancestor.

The goal was to see whether strains from cows, people, and the environment clustered into separate groups or stayed together.

If they stayed together, that would point to active movement between hosts and places, not isolated pockets of disease.

What we know so far

The team learned that strains from cattle, humans, and the environment in the U.S. were extremely similar – often differing by only a small number of SNPs.

In a study published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, the researchers reported that despite some genetic differences across 2,150 Salmonella Dublin strains, the bacteria remained highly similar.

“This similarity shows potential for cross-transmission between cattle, humans, and the environment,” explained team leader and senior author Erika Ganda, an associate professor of food animal microbiomes in the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences.

“That’s important, because it shows that Salmonella Dublin is highly connected across humans, animals and the environment – so efforts to control it need to consider all three,” Ganda continued.

“This study’s findings provide detailed genetic evidence that can help guide surveillance – tracking the bacteria, intervention strategies such as limiting antibiotic use in livestock and public health policies.”

Salmonella Dublin has a tight family tree

The genetic picture does not split into distant branches based on where or when strains were found. It looks like a “tight family tree.” That suggests ongoing movement between animals, people, and farm environments or equipment.

That kind of connected pattern matters for hospital readiness, farm policies, and everyday choices at the dinner table.

The team also examined antimicrobial resistance. They did not stop at asking whether resistance existed.

They checked which resistance genes appeared and how those patterns differed among strains from cows, people, and the environment. They found meaningful differences across those sources.

That means control strategies should match the resistance patterns in each place. A one-size-fits-all antibiotic plan is unlikely to work.

Responsible antibiotic use requires laboratory testing and clear guidelines, not guesswork, to protect drugs that still work.

Farms, families, and food chains

Prevention starts before anyone gets sick. On farms, that includes biosecurity to keep new or sick animals from spreading infection, plus cleaning and disinfection that reach tough spots. In the food chain, the basics work: pasteurize milk and cook beef thoroughly.

For home kitchens, avoid raw milk and use a thermometer. Ground beef should reach 160°F, and whole cuts like steaks should reach 145°F with a rest.

For clinics and hospitals, rapid laboratory testing helps clinicians avoid antibiotics that will not work. When lab teams can see the resistance profile early, patients get better treatment sooner, and we save the stronger drugs for when they are truly needed.

High-resolution genome map

Genome sequencing turns thousands of bacterial samples into a high-resolution “map.”

By comparing SNP differences across many strains, scientists can connect dots that older methods might miss, including hidden links between farm sources and human cases.

That means public health teams can focus on the pathways doing most of the harm. Targeted steps beat broad, blunt strategies, especially when resources and time are limited.

Salmonella Dublin and human health

This is not a fear story or some type of political stunt. It’s a highly-coordinated scientific study driven by peer-reviewed evidence.

The U.S. Salmonella Dublin population looks tightly knit and changes only a little as it spreads.

That clarity helps, because it points to a shared job and a big “to-do” list.

Officials must strengthen surveillance that connects animal, human, and environmental samples; tailor antibiotic guidelines to the resistance patterns seen in each source; and block obvious transmission routes with pasteurization, thorough cooking, farm hygiene, and smart infection control in clinics.

Put simply, the same pathogen keeps appearing in cows, people, and nearby environments, showing a nearly identical genetic profile.

With a shared target and coordinated defenses, we stand a better chance of stopping it before it reaches pandemic levels by starting on someone’s dinner plate, ending up in the bloodstream, and spreading from there like wildfire.

The full study was published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

