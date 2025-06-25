Bacteria that eat 'forever chemicals' discovered in contaminated soil

Synthetic chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – commonly called PFAS – are quietly contaminating soil and water across the country.

Used in everything from mascara to nonstick pans, these substances are at the center of a growing environmental crisis.

The chemicals don’t break down in nature. Once they’re in the environment, they stick around for good. That’s a serious problem for people, wildlife, and ecosystems. But a team of scientists may have found a surprising solution, and it starts in the dirt.

Soil bacteria target PFAS toxins

Researchers from the Catholic University in Piacenza, working with collaborators from the University of Padua, have discovered nearly 20 species of bacteria capable of breaking down PFAS.

The researchers found these bacteria in soil contaminated by industrial waste in the Veneto region of northern Italy.

PFAS are notoriously tough to get rid of. Their strength comes from a powerful bond between carbon and fluorine atoms, which makes them resistant to heat, oil, and water – and almost impossible to biodegrade.

That’s why they’re often called “forever chemicals.” But this same strength is what makes them so harmful. PFAS can build up in soil, crops, and even drinking water, with potential links to serious health problems like diabetes and hormone disruption.

PFAS contamination leads to discovery

In Vicenza, high levels of PFAS contamination – upwards of 1,000 ng/L – have been detected in aquifers, soil, crops, and tap water.

The source is likely a nearby factory. Faced with this environmental threat, researchers from the Catholic University set out to find microbes that might be able to degrade these pollutants.

The team collected soil samples from polluted sites in Veneto, focusing on Vicenza and Padua provinces. The goal was to isolate bacterial strains that not only survive in PFAS-laden environments but actively break the chemicals down.

To find the right bacteria, the researchers combined two approaches. First, they used traditional microbiology methods to grow and isolate bacteria from the soil.

Next, the team used DNA metabarcoding to identify which microbial species were present and analyze their potential for PFAS degradation.

“We obtained these PFAS-eating bacteria through a process called ‘enrichment,’ which involves growing them in media where they only have PFAS to feed on,” explained Professor Edoardo Puglisi, who led the research.

“We already have the complete genomes of these 20 PFAS-eating strains,” the expert continues, “and information on the degradation rates for each one.”

Testing the capabilities of the bacteria

Working with the university’s chemistry department, the team measured how well these bacteria degraded PFAS in controlled tests.

“In collaboration with the chemistry group in our department, we have measured the degradation efficiency of PFAS, reaching values in some cases above 30%, which is very high for this class of compounds,” Puglisi said.

“Tests are now underway on various PFAS, which will be followed by initial lab experiments to verify their remediation capabilities under more representative conditions.”

The future of biodegradation

According to Puglisi, the team is studying these strains in more detail and analyzing their genomes. “They are classified in the genera known in the field of bioremediation such as Micrococcus, Rhodanobacter, Pseudoxanthomonas, and Achromobacter.”

Puglisi noted that these bacteria are easily cultivated in the laboratory and they usually are not harmful to humans.

“Furthermore, it is possible that genome analysis could lead to the discovery of genes involved in biodegradation that could be exploited biotechnologically in the future.”

Significance of PFAS-eating bacteria

Although PFAS pollution isn’t going away anytime soon, these new findings offer a glimmer of hope. Identifying PFAS-eating bacteria marks a key step toward sustainable cleanup of contaminated environments.

The ability of these microbes to use PFAS as their sole carbon source is especially promising, showing real potential for natural degradation of even the most persistent compounds.

It’s still early, but if the results hold up in the field, they could reshape how we tackle toxic waste. And the best part? The solution might already be under our feet.

The team presented their findings at the European SETAC conference in Vienna in May 2025.

