Bacteria used to create 'living lenses' that can see inside cells

Researchers have been fascinated by how sea sponges build strong yet delicate glass-like skeletons. These natural structures have now inspired scientists to use bacteria to create tiny, durable lenses in the lab.

The research was led by Anne S. Meyer, an associate professor in the Department of Biology at the University of Rochester.

Enzymes from sea sponges

Sea sponges combine minerals from their surroundings to create bioglass, a material that feels fragile yet remains surprisingly resilient. That fusion of durability and lightness has intrigued research teams for decades.

The concept gained momentum when experts realized that this simple marine biology trick might inspire new imaging technologies.

By mixing enzymes that were derived from sea sponges, with certain bacteria, Meyer’s team managed to get the living bacterial cells to make themselves into small lenses.

Bacteria form lenses

The tiny lenses belong to a category called microlens devices that focus or manipulate light at a very small scale. Researchers see big potential in these devices for use in medical imaging and commercial applications.

​Meyer’s group collaborated with scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder, Delft University of Technology, and Leiden University. Together, the experts combined biology and optics to create living cells that coat themselves with a glass-like shell at normal temperature and pressure.​

“This research is the first to engineer light-focusing properties into bacteria cells, and I am excited to explore the different possibilities that our work has opened up,” said Meyer.

How bacteria use sponge enzymes

Meyer’s lab inserted a sponge enzyme, called silicatein, into the outer layers of bacterial cells. That enzyme enabled the cells to gather silica-based material, forming a glass-like coating over each tiny bacterium.

Once covered, the bacteria can focus incoming light into bright beams. This shell also allows the bacteria to stay alive for months, which means they can change or adapt in ways that regular microlenses cannot.

Bacteria-based lenses for medical imaging

Getting microlenses down to the size of individual cells could push imaging boundaries even further. A small lens often provides sharper images, giving researchers a chance to see structures that might otherwise remain hidden.

Some experts envision these living microlenses in medical imaging, where scientists look for finer details in tissue samples. Others see commercial uses, such as inspection tools in factories where high-resolution images are essential.

Accessible and affordable lenses

The microlenses don’t just work – they’re tough. Traditional microlens production often involves harsh temperatures or costly machinery, but these new lenses are made in mild, low-tech conditions. That makes them more accessible, more affordable, and easier to replicate.

Because the coating comes from biological processes, the structure holds up under stress. Researchers confirmed that the lenses remained functional even after months, which sets them apart from most synthetic microlens alternatives.

There is growing excitement about what living lenses could bring to optical devices. They might be added to image sensors to improve resolution or even woven into flexible materials for wearable technology.

The possibility of self-replicating or self-repairing optical elements opens up entire categories of innovation. If these lenses can change with their environment, future devices might include smart responses to light, temperature, or motion.

Living devices for new frontiers

Since these microscopic lenses can survive for months, they could serve as tiny detectors that react to different surroundings. They might even help monitor conditions inside cramped or extreme environments.

“The ease of producing these microlenses could make them a good way to fabricate optics in locations with less access to nanofabrication tools, including outer space,” said Meyer.

The team received support to test how these glassy cells behave in places without standard fabrication tools.

Some questions still remain

Researchers still don’t fully understand how glass-coated bacteria and their lenses will perform in real-world imaging systems.

Their ability to survive and change over time brings up new challenges about stability and predictability, especially in sensitive medical or aerospace applications.

There are also open questions about scaling up production. While the process works in the lab, using it in industry means developing methods to grow and shape millions of these bacterial lenses in uniform, reliable ways.

The study was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Image Credit: National Science Foundation/ J. Adam Fenster / University of Rochester

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–