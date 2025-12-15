Balanophora: The plant that lives by parasitizing other plants

Deep in East Asian forests, scientists have finally mapped the unusual genomes of Balanophora, a non-green parasitic plant.

Drawing on fieldwork in Taiwan, mainland Japan, and Okinawa, the team shows this lineage abandoned photosynthesis about 100 million years ago.

Balanophora plants lack chlorophyll, live entirely underground on tree roots, and only briefly send clubby flower stalks above the leaf litter.

Some species even make seeds without fertilization, pairing one of the tiniest flowers known with an unconventional reproductive style.

Balanophora plants don’t need light

Unlike most plants, Balanophora is holoparasitic, meaning it relies completely on another plant for water, minerals, and carbon.

The work was led by Dr. Petra Svetlikova at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) .

Her research focuses on how parasitic plants evolve, lose photosynthesis, and yet keep key metabolic pathways running inside their cells.

Many hikers mistake its red spikes for mushrooms, which shows how far Balanophora has strayed from ordinary plants.

Life without leaves

Instead of spreading roots through soil, Balanophora forms a knobbly underground tuber where its tissues mingle tightly with host roots.

From this hidden hub, the plant siphons water, minerals, and organic carbon, so its above-ground shoots can stay tiny and temporary.

Flowers and fruits are packed into dense spikes, each bearing some of the smallest known flowering structures and dustlike seeds.

Because each population taps only a narrow set of host trees, habitat disturbance or logging can quickly erase entire local lineages.

How tiny plastids’ work

The genomic study shows that Balanophora still carries plastids, small compartments that coordinate several chemical reactions inside plant cells.

Despite losing many genes, these plastids still import over 700 proteins that help make amino acids, fatty acids, and vitamins.

Balanophora plastomes, the DNA inside plastids, measure only 14 to 16 kilobases and use TAG as tryptophan instead of a stop.

“The biosynthesis of many compounds unrelated to photosynthesis was surprising,” said Professor Filip Husnik, a biologist at OIST.

Shrinking plant genomes

Across the family Balanophoraceae, many plastomes are tiny and biased toward adenine and thymine, with several reaching ninety percent AT content.

Comparative genomics confirm that every sampled member of this family has abandoned photosynthesis and now depends on host plants for nutrients.

Using phylogenomics, a method that compares genes at once, the team built a tree linking Balanophora species from Taiwan and Japan.

Their analyses suggest that this plastid shrinkage happened before the modern species split, so evolution reshaped reproduction rather than basic metabolism.

Early loss of light

By comparing Balanophoraceae with related families, researchers estimate that the lineage turned parasitic in the Cretaceous, 110 million years ago.

That timing places them among the earliest parasitic flowering plant lineages known, older than many better-studied parasites in other families.

From an evolutionary perspective, Balanophoraceae appear to be among the first land plants that permanently gave up chlorophyll-based photosynthesis.

Because their plastids run pathways but no longer capture light, they offer a model for tracing photosynthesis loss in land plants.

Asexual seed making

In populations, Balanophora produces seeds without fertilization, a process called agamospermy, asexual formation that bypasses fusion of egg and sperm.

Across flowering plants, this style of reproduction shows up only in a small fraction of genera, making Balanophora unusual among angiosperms.

Some populations appear facultative, capable of sexual reproduction when conditions allow, while others are obligate agamosperms locked into permanent asexuality.

Obligate agamospermy is exceedingly rare in the plant kingdom,” said Dr. Svetlikova.

Islands shape cloning

Genetic data indicate that obligate asexuality evolved several times independently in different island lineages, rather than arising once and spreading everywhere.

In isolated forests where mates and pollinators are scarce, a female plant that can clone itself through seeds gains an advantage.

That same strategy comes with costs, including less genetic diversity and a higher risk that harmful mutations build up over time.

The new work suggests that, on balance, island environments sometimes tip that tradeoff toward asexual survival for Balanophora populations.

Shared plastid tricks

Inside the malaria parasite Plasmodium, a photosynthesis-free apicoplast, a leftover plastid required for parasite metabolism, makes fatty acids and other compounds.

Researchers see this as a parallel to Balanophora, where reduced plastids no longer capture light yet coordinate reactions inside the parasite.

Together, these examples show that plastids can lose photosynthesis while keeping pathways that build lipids, amino acids, and vitamins.

Understanding how stripped-down plastids operate could point to metabolic weak points, whether in forest parasites like Balanophora or in disease-causing microbes.

Why Balanophora matters

For evolutionary biologists, Balanophora offers a living case study of how far a plant genome can go while still functioning.

Because its plastids retain nonphotosynthetic metabolism, scientists can ask which genes and pathways are important in plants and which can be discarded.

The project helps clarify how genetic changes tie into ecology, linking genome shrinkage, host choice, and reproductive strategy in one picture.

Long term, insights from parasites could inform how we think about crop pests, forest health, and the stability of plant communities.

Saving this Balanophora parasite

Most Balanophora populations grow in protected areas, yet they remain vulnerable to illegal collecting, logging, and the loss of host trees.

Because the plant depends on a set of partners, damaging a stand can wipe out parasites and hosts before anyone notices.

Field botanists who have watched Balanophora emerge in forests see notebooks matched with genomic maps, tightening connections between observation and molecular data.

At the same time, every new data set underscores how easily this unusual parasite could vanish if its forest refuges disappear.

The study is published in New Phytologist.

—–

